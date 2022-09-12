ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Anderson County, SC

FOX Carolina

‘Silence is form of betrayal’: Family offers reward in unsolved 2021 homicide

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Spartanburg Police Department is offering a reward in the unsolved homicide investigation of Leonard Lee Lyles III. Chief Alonzo Thompson, joined by members of Lyles’ family, community leaders, and investigators held a press conference to announce the $5,000 for information on who shot and killed Lyles III back in August of 2021.
WYFF4.com

Deputies looking for suspects after fight between women at Greenville County ice cream shop

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. — A fight caught on camera involving women at a Greenville County ice cream shop has deputies asking for help identifying the suspects. Investigators with the Greenville County Sheriff's Office are asking for help identifying three people shown assaulting a couple outside of Bruster’s Ice Cream, on Woodruff Road, according to a Facebook post.
FOX Carolina

Missing, endangered woman in Anderson Co. found safe, deputies say

TOWNVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office said a missing endangered woman has been found safe. Deputies said 39-year-old Jennifer Burrous was last seen walking along Meredith Lake Road just after 2:30 p.m. on Wednesday. Burrous was believed to be without her phone and medication. On...
FOX Carolina

Officers searching for runaway last seen in Anderson

ANDERSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson Police Department said officers are searching for Okiiah Pearson-Mayes, a minor who recently ran away in Anderson. Officers said Pearson-Mayes was last seen on September 10, 2022, at Belton Wood Apartments on Howard Lane. She was last seen wearing a white shirt, cream...
FOX Carolina

‘Time of turbulence:’ Upstate police chief, multiple officers resigning

PACOLET, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The town of Pacolet released a statement on Wednesday about the resignation of multiple law enforcement officers including the police chief. According to town officials, they learned on Sep. 1 about the “imminent resignation” of the chief, a lieutenant and several other officers.
WYFF4.com

Upstate woman dies in crash in Greenville County, coroner says

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. — An Upstate woman was killed in a single-vehicle crash Wednesday afternoon in Greenville County, according to Shelton England with the Greenville County Coroner's Office. The crash happened just before 4 p.m. on White Horse Road Ext. near Hicks Road, according to Nick Pye with South...
WYFF4.com

Highway 14 bridge closed by South Carolina Department of Transportation

GREER, S.C. — The South Carolina Department of Transportation has closed the Highway 14 bridge in Landrum, according to the Gowensville Fire Department. This is the bridge just west (northbound toward Landrum) of Highway 414. "This was done very quickly with little notification," the fire department posted on Facebook.
FOX Carolina

Bond denied for one suspect after mother of two-year-old twins shot, killed in argument

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office said a mother of two-year-old twins was killed on Tuesday night after an argument. Deputies initially responded to Greenville Memorial hospital just before 9 p.m. after a woman reportedly showed up with at least one gunshot wound. The coroner’s office said 24-year-old Ju-Keya Ju-Nae Babb later passed from her injuries around 10:30 p.m.
FOX Carolina

Hartwell Police looking for missing teen with autism

HARTWELL, GA (FOX Carolina) - The Hartwell Police Department in Georgia is looking for a missing 19-year-old who left her home Sunday. Alicia Jenee Gardner, who is autistic, left her home on Sept. 10 in an unknown direction, according to the department. Police said Gardner it is unknown who she...
