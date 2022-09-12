Read full article on original website
Related
WGMD Radio
South Carolina women arrested for allegedly stuffing ice packs in kids’ clothes at day care
Two women were arrested in Fountain Inn, South Carolina, on child cruelty charges after allegedly putting an ice pack inside a child’s clothing at a daycare center last month, according to the Fountain Inn Police Department. Joy Lashway and Kimberly McCall were arrested Tuesday for the Aug. 24 incident...
WYFF4.com
Highly contagious rabbit virus detected for first time in SC after sudden die-off of rabbits in Greenville County
CLEMSON, S.C. — The sudden die-off of feral rabbits in Greenville has prompted a warning from animal health care authorities. The Clemson University Veterinary Diagnostic Center said the dead animals were tested in Columbia and diagnosed with Rabbit Hemorrhagic Disease Virus Type-2 (RHDV2). The diagnosis was confirmed by the...
FOX Carolina
‘Silence is form of betrayal’: Family offers reward in unsolved 2021 homicide
SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Spartanburg Police Department is offering a reward in the unsolved homicide investigation of Leonard Lee Lyles III. Chief Alonzo Thompson, joined by members of Lyles’ family, community leaders, and investigators held a press conference to announce the $5,000 for information on who shot and killed Lyles III back in August of 2021.
WYFF4.com
Deputies looking for suspects after fight between women at Greenville County ice cream shop
GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. — A fight caught on camera involving women at a Greenville County ice cream shop has deputies asking for help identifying the suspects. Investigators with the Greenville County Sheriff's Office are asking for help identifying three people shown assaulting a couple outside of Bruster’s Ice Cream, on Woodruff Road, according to a Facebook post.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Day care workers accused of putting ice packs in kids’ clothes
FOUNTAIN INN, S.C. — Two day care employees have been charged with cruelty to children after investigators said they put homemade ice packs in the kids’ clothes. Joy Lashway and Kimberly McCall were both charged with two counts of cruelty to children, police told WYFF. Warrants obtained by...
Reward increase following deadly shooting in Spartanburg
Officials and family members announced the increase in reward money following a deadly shooting in Spartanburg.
Couple found dead inside Anderson Co. home
A couple was found dead Monday evening inside of an Anderson County home.
FOX Carolina
Family of woman hit by Anderson County deputy files wrongful death lawsuit
ANDERSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The family of an 80-year-old woman killed in a crash involving an Anderson County deputy has filed a wrongful death lawsuit against the sheriff’s office. Sarah Parson died at Greenville Memorial Hospital after she was airlifted from a wreck on Pearman Dairy Road in...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Investigators see spike in overdose deaths in Anderson Co.
The Anderson County Coroner's Office said there has been a tremendous spike in overdose deaths recently.
FOX Carolina
Missing, endangered woman in Anderson Co. found safe, deputies say
TOWNVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office said a missing endangered woman has been found safe. Deputies said 39-year-old Jennifer Burrous was last seen walking along Meredith Lake Road just after 2:30 p.m. on Wednesday. Burrous was believed to be without her phone and medication. On...
FOX Carolina
Officers searching for runaway last seen in Anderson
ANDERSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson Police Department said officers are searching for Okiiah Pearson-Mayes, a minor who recently ran away in Anderson. Officers said Pearson-Mayes was last seen on September 10, 2022, at Belton Wood Apartments on Howard Lane. She was last seen wearing a white shirt, cream...
FOX Carolina
‘Time of turbulence:’ Upstate police chief, multiple officers resigning
PACOLET, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The town of Pacolet released a statement on Wednesday about the resignation of multiple law enforcement officers including the police chief. According to town officials, they learned on Sep. 1 about the “imminent resignation” of the chief, a lieutenant and several other officers.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WYFF4.com
Upstate woman dies in crash in Greenville County, coroner says
GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. — An Upstate woman was killed in a single-vehicle crash Wednesday afternoon in Greenville County, according to Shelton England with the Greenville County Coroner's Office. The crash happened just before 4 p.m. on White Horse Road Ext. near Hicks Road, according to Nick Pye with South...
WYFF4.com
Highway 14 bridge closed by South Carolina Department of Transportation
GREER, S.C. — The South Carolina Department of Transportation has closed the Highway 14 bridge in Landrum, according to the Gowensville Fire Department. This is the bridge just west (northbound toward Landrum) of Highway 414. "This was done very quickly with little notification," the fire department posted on Facebook.
WYFF4.com
Paranormal investigators set to visit museum in Pickens County, South Carolina
PICKENS COUNTY, S.C. — Paranormal investigators will make a stop in the Upstate this month to check out a county museum. Raven Investigators of the Paranormal will be at the Pickens County Museum of Art and History on Saturday, Sept. 24. (Video above: Officials at the Abbeville Opera House...
FOX Carolina
Bond denied for one suspect after mother of two-year-old twins shot, killed in argument
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office said a mother of two-year-old twins was killed on Tuesday night after an argument. Deputies initially responded to Greenville Memorial hospital just before 9 p.m. after a woman reportedly showed up with at least one gunshot wound. The coroner’s office said 24-year-old Ju-Keya Ju-Nae Babb later passed from her injuries around 10:30 p.m.
FOX Carolina
Hartwell Police looking for missing teen with autism
HARTWELL, GA (FOX Carolina) - The Hartwell Police Department in Georgia is looking for a missing 19-year-old who left her home Sunday. Alicia Jenee Gardner, who is autistic, left her home on Sept. 10 in an unknown direction, according to the department. Police said Gardner it is unknown who she...
Family of woman killed in Anderson Co. deputy-involved crash files wrongful death suit
The family of a woman who died in an April crash involving an Anderson County deputy filed a wrongful death lawsuit against that deputy and the sheriff's office.
Crews recover pilot’s body, plane from Lake Hartwell
Crews have recovered the body of a pilot who was killed when a plane crashed into Lake Hartwell Saturday.
Hacker arrested in Greenville after ordering 70K worth of phones
North Charleston Police have arrested a man for hacking the City of Greenville’s Verizon Business Account and having nearly $70,000 worth phones delivered to a hotel.
Comments / 0