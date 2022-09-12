ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Robbers claiming to be ‘water department’ employees responsible for Rockford home invasions

By John Clark
 4 days ago

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford Police are warning residents to be on the lookout for a group of men conducting home invasion robberies, claiming to be with the “water department.”

According to police, the first crime happened Saturday, September 3rd at 2:55 p.m. in the 2300 block of Rock Terrace. The homeowner told police they answered the door and a larger-built black male suspect said there was trouble with the water in the area. The suspect then reportedly pushed the homeowner back into the house as three more men entered the home, ransacked it, and left in a dark gray 2011-2019 Ford Explorer.

At 3 p.m, police were called to the 2500 block of Saxon Place for another, similar home invasion. The homeowner said two suspects came to the door and claimed they were with the water department and ComEd. One suspect accompanied the homeowner to the kitchen while the other took things from the house.

Police ask that anyone who can identify the suspect vehicle call authorities at 815-966-2900.

Comments / 5

Tina May
4d ago

Don't answer the door. Companies should not have anyone coming to anyone house.

Reply(1)
7
IN THIS ARTICLE
Rockford, Bird still happy with electric scooter program

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — As some area municipalities are ending their relationships with electric scooter company Bird Global, Rockford is keeping the unique ride-share service going. In fact, the scooters are still a hit with Rockfordians since they landed in the Forest City last year. “Bird has indicated to the city that they are happy with […]
ROCKFORD, IL
