Norfolk, NE

Norfolk man arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting 15-year-old

By Gage Teunissen
KCAU 9 News
 4 days ago

NORFOLK, Neb. (KCAU) — A Norfolk man was arrested on charges of sexual assault of a child on Saturday.

On Friday, a 15-year-old reported that she had been sexually assaulted by Carlos Lopez-Perez, 43, the Norfolk Police Division (NPD) said in a release.

The victim told authorities that Lopez-Perez inappropriate touched her multiple times over the past year.

NPD said that after opening an investigation and speaking with Lopez-Perez on Saturday, he was arrested and charged with third-degree sexual assault of a child.

Lopez-Perez was held in the Norfolk City Jail before being transferred to the Madison County Jail.

