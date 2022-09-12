ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NBC Sports

What happened to Haason Reddick in Eagles' opener?

Haason Reddick’s goal going into every game is to do something that helps his team win. And in his Eagles debut, that didn’t happen. “At some point, I just feel like I have to make a play that affects the game because that’s what I was brought here to do,” he said at his locker Thursday. “At some point in the game, I want to be a factor.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NBC Sports

Ryan Fitzpatrick says Tom Brady showed him 'zero respect'

Former NFL quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick won't be buying any TB12 or BRADY gear any time soon. During his recent appearance on Barstool Sports' "Pardon My Take" podcast, Fitzpatrick made it clear he isn't a big fan of Tampa Bay Buccaneers QB Tom Brady. He recalled multiple instances in which Brady rubbed him the wrong way during their matchups over the years.
TAMPA, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Football
Local
Florida Sports
Jacksonville, FL
Sports
City
Jacksonville, FL
State
Washington State
Jacksonville, FL
Football
State
Alabama State
NBC Sports

Rex Ryan blames Bill Belichick for Patriots' issues

The New England Patriots have received a fair share of criticism following Sunday's Week 1 loss to the Miami Dolphins, and rightfully so. Aside from a promising opening drive, the Patriots offense was a disaster. Specifically, communication issues on the offensive line and costly turnovers led to the 20-7 defeat. It was a continuation of the glaring problems New England had throughout camp and preseason.
NFL
NBC Sports

Ex-NFL player rips Patriots coach Bill Belichick in passionate rant

The New England Patriots opened the 2022 NFL season with a lackluster performance in a 20-7 loss to the rival Dolphins in Miami, and the schedule doesn't get any easier for them Sunday with a Week 2 matchup versus a quality Pittsburgh Steelers team on the road. The Patriots defense...
NFL
NBC Sports

Rice's incredulous reaction to suggestion Jimmy G should start

Jerry Rice isn't entertaining any ideas of Jimmy Garoppolo starting for the 49ers at quarterback, even after Trey Lance and Co. dropped their season opener to the Chicago Bears on Sunday. That much is clear from his appearance on Tuesday’s episode of “The Adam Schein Podcast,” where the Pro Football...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Trevor Lawrence
Person
Dabo
NBC Sports

Why Cowherd believes Lance is in similar spot as Tebow was

Following Trey Lance and the 49ers' 19-10 loss in Week 1 to the Chicago Bears at Solider Field, opinions regarding who should start under center for San Francisco have been flying, with FOX Sports' Colin Cowherd being the latest pundit to share his thoughts. "You got Jimmy Garoppolo in the...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NBC Sports

What will new Eagles’ defensive end bring to the defense?

The first thing that stands out about new Eagles defensive end Janarius Robinson is his size. “You’ll see him out there,” Nick Sirianni said. “He is big. He is a big man.”. That checks out. Robinson, whom the Eagles signed off the Vikings practice squad on Tuesday,...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NBC Sports

What we learned as big mistake hurts Junis in loss to Braves

SAN FRANCISCO -- Exactly one year ago, the Giants celebrated one of their best moments since the three-title years, clinching a postseason spot with weeks to go in the regular season. Times have changed. On the night when the Dodgers clinched the NL West title, the Giants lost 5-1 to...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NBC Sports

Lions snag promising lineman off Eagles' practice squad

The Eagles lost promising offensive lineman Kayode Awosika off their practice squad, according to NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo. Garafolo reported that the Lions signed Awosika to their 53-man roster Wednesday. Awosika, 23, joined the Eagles last summer as an undrafted rookie from Buffalo, where he was teammates with current...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#All The Way#American Football#Christian
NBC Sports

Shanahan offers Kittle status update for Week 2 vs. Seahawks

In the aftermath of the team’s season-opening loss to the Chicago Bears, 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan expressed hope Pro Bowl tight end George Kittle would return for a full week of practice. That will not happen, as Kittle was not scheduled to practice on Wednesday due to a groin...
SEATTLE, WA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Indianapolis Colts
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NBC Sports

Justin Evans starts for Saints in his first game action since 2018

When he made his Saints’ debut on Sunday, Justin Evans hadn’t played a game since Dec. 2. During those 1,378 days between NFL appearances, the safety surely had doubts about whether he would ever get another chance. Saints coach Dennis Allen, who, like Evans, was a defensive back...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NBC Sports

What Donovan Jeter could add to Washington's defensive line

The text hit practice squad linebacker Khaleke Hudson's phone on Monday. "Yo," Hudson's former teammate at the University of Michigan, Donovan Jeter, wrote simply. What's he contacting me for? Hudson wondered. Right after that, someone with the Commanders informed Hudson that the club had actually signed Jeter to its active...
WASHINGTON, DC
NBC Sports

Did the Eagles underutilize Jordan Davis in opener?

Nick Sirianni said he didn’t see a correlation between the Eagles’ struggles to stop the run on Sunday and the lack of playing time for Jordan Davis. The numbers clearly say otherwise. With Davis on the field, the Lions had 14 rushing plays for 43 yards (3.1) and...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NBC Sports

Five Buccaneers receivers land on injury report

The Buccaneers loaded up the receiver position this year in the event that, like last year, their receivers get injured. Through only one regular-season game, five Buccaneers receivers are injured in advance of a game against the Saints in New Orleans. Three didn’t practice at all: Russell Gage (hamstring), Chris...
TAMPA, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy