Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Major delivery company plans to hire thousands in PennsylvaniaKristen WaltersPennsylvania State
Taylor Chip Cookies: A Delicious Lancaster County Success StoryMelissa FrostLancaster County, PA
Red Rabbit - A Pennsylvania Throwback Joint for Burgers and MilkshakesMelissa FrostDuncannon, PA
Lake Tobias: Open-Air Safari and Family Fun Activities at a 150-Acre Wildlife ParkMelissa FrostHalifax, PA
Lady Gaga to Perform Live at Hersheypark Stadium This WeekendMelissa FrostHershey, PA
Related
2 charged in connection to Chambersburg robbery
CHAMBERSBURG, Pa. — The Chambersburg Police Department announced charges against two allegedly involved in a robbery. Charles Diehl (left) was charged with one count of conspiracy to commit robbery. Brandon Fahnestock (right) was charged with robbery, simple assault, and theft by unlawful taking or disposition. According to police, the...
Police searching for vehicle connected to central Pa. homicide
Police are looking for a vehicle wanted in connection with the weekend shooting of Lykeem Bethune in York. Bethune was shot around 3:26 p.m. near East Jackson Street and South Court Street on Sept. 11, police said. The 26-year-old was rushed to the hospital, where he died around 3 p.m....
7 People Hospitalized Following Crash In Lititz
Seven people were injured following a crash into a tree in Lititz, area police announced on Thursday, September 15. The crash happened in the 300 Block of South Broad Street/State Route 501 at 6:21 p.m. on Sept. 1, according to Lititz Borough police. A man driving the van picture exited...
Dozens of gravestones vandalized at York County cemetery
YORK COUNTY, Pa. — According to the York County Regional Police Department (YCRPD), a York County cemetery was vandalized Saturday evening. Vandals knocked over 35 to 40 gravestones in the Starview Union Cemetery in the first block of Codorus Furnace Road in East Manchester Township. It is believed that...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Woman ID'd Following Stabbing In York County Home: Coroner
The 49-year-old woman stabbed in a home in York County on Tuesday, Sept. 13 has been identified, according to an updated release by the coroner's office. Trang Pham of Springettsbury Township was stabbed to death with wounds in her abdomen and neck, as detailed in the release. Springettsbury police were...
Lancaster man will stand trial for victim's fatal overdose in April
LANCASTER, Pa. — A Lancaster man will stand trial for drug delivery resulting in death and other charges related to a victim's overdose death in the city on April 22, prosecutors said Thursday. Daniel Pineda, 24, of the 200 block of North Plum Street, is also charged with delivery...
FOX43.com
2 arrested, 36 grams of crack cocaine seized following Harrisburg police chase
HARRISBURG, Pa. — The Pennsylvania State Police announced charges against two individuals following a Saturday, Sept. 10 police chase. Royce Carter, 32, has been charged with fleeing or attempting to elude officers, manufacturing, delivery, or possession with intent to manufacture or deliver, intentionally possessing controlled substances by a person not registered, recklessly endangering another person, tampering with or fabricating physical evidence, driving under the influence, and marijuana and reckless driving-related charges.
Dauphin County man charged with attempting to kill witness
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — A Steelton man has been indicted by a federal grand jury on intimidation of a witness charges. Melvin R. Thomas, 43, was indicted on firearms charges and intimidation of a witness, according to a press release issued Wednesday, Sept. 14. According to U.S. Attorney Gerard...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Landlords accused of making threats, showing guns during an attempted eviction
Lock Haven, Pa. — Two people from Lock Haven were charged with a slew of offenses after police say they entered a home and threatened a woman with guns. The woman told State Police on the morning of Sept. 1 she was getting out of the shower when she heard banging on the front door and "something that sounded like a gun shot." William Sean Laubscher, 53, allegedly fired shots...
WGAL
Man charged with aggravated assault of infant daughter in Cumberland County
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — Police in Cumberland County have charged a man with aggravated assault of his infant daughter. Police say 51-year-old, Timothy White assaulted the child on Jun. 26 in a home on Enola Drive in East Pennsboro Township. The child was taken to the hospital with critical...
Man found fatally shot in Harrisburg identified; death is still under investigation
HARRISBURG, Pa. — Police are investigating after a 39-year-old man died in a shooting outside a vacant building in Harrisburg on Wednesday afternoon. The victim has been identified as 39-year-old Julius M. Snead, of Harrisburg, according to Dauphin County spokesperson Brett Hambright. Snead's body was found outside a vacant...
40 Grave Damaged At Cemetery In York County: Police
Approximately 40 grave markers were knocked over, many of which were destroyed in a central Pennsylvania cemetery on Saturday, September 10, police say. The vandalism happened at the Starview Union Cemetery in the first block of Codorus Furnace Road in East Manchester Township, according to York County Regional police. The...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
abc27.com
Steelton man allegedly intimidated a federal witness with a gun
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The United States Attorney’s Office indicted 43-year-old Melvin R. Thomas of Steelton, Pennsylvania, for intimidating a witness and firearm charges. Get the latest Pennsylvania politics and election news with abc27 newsletter. The indictment alleges that Thomas used a firearm to retaliate against a federal...
WGAL
Police searching for runaway teen from Franklin County
WAYNESBORO, Pa. — Waynesboro Police Department is searching for a runaway juvenile in Franklin County. Natalia Baumgardner, 12, was last seen on Sep. 12 by her guardian. If you have any information regarding Natalia's whereabouts, please contact the Waynesboro Police Department at 717-762-2131.
Search called off in York County train incident
YORK, Pa. — A multi-hour search for two individuals was conducted in East Manchester Township, York County following an incident with a train. According to an official with the Eagle Fire Company, the engineer of the train said they believed they saw two people on the tracks of the railway bridge while crossing over Codorus Creek.
Vandals destroy dozens of graves in central Pa. cemetery: police
Up to 40 grave markers were knocked over last weekend in a York County cemetery, and many were destroyed, police said. Between 35-40 markers were vandalized in the Starview Union Cemetery on the first block of Codorus Furnace Road in East Manchester Township, according to York County Regional police. Police...
Runaway teen and infant son found safely in PA
READING, BERKS COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— A teenager that reportedly ran away with their 8-month-old son in Lycoming County in late July was located safely in Berks County. State police say Aaliyah Diaz, 16, and her son were reported missing on July 31. 45 days after her disappearance, troopers announced Diaz and her son were both found […]
Coroner identifies 49-year-old woman killed in central Pa. stabbing
This story has been updated with new information from the coroner. The York County Coroner’s Office has identified a woman who was killed in a stabbing at a Springettsbury Township home on Tuesday. A second person, who has not been identified by officials, was injured in the home but...
abc27.com
Lancaster man sentenced after 2019 Christmas shooting
LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — A Lancaster man has been sentenced to prison after he was involved in a shooting during a drug deal on Christmas in 2019. According to the Lancaster County District Attorney’s Office, 26-year-old Onearl Parker III was sentenced to 18.5 to 40 years in prison after pleading guilty to attempted criminal homicide, aggravated assault, persons not to possess a firearm, carrying a firearm without a license, and two counts of possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance.
York City Police's 2-week enforcement operation yields multiple arrests, gun and drug seizures
YORK, Pa. — The York City Police Department's Violence Intervention Unit (VIU) on Wednesday announced the results of a two-week operation that led to multiple arrests and the seizure of illegal firearms, illicit drugs, and money. "The VIU focused its attention on group members associated with the city’s gun...
FOX 43
Harrisburg, PA
25K+
Followers
10K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT
Harrisburg local newshttps://www.fox43.com/
Comments / 4