Newport, PA

FOX 43

2 charged in connection to Chambersburg robbery

CHAMBERSBURG, Pa. — The Chambersburg Police Department announced charges against two allegedly involved in a robbery. Charles Diehl (left) was charged with one count of conspiracy to commit robbery. Brandon Fahnestock (right) was charged with robbery, simple assault, and theft by unlawful taking or disposition. According to police, the...
PennLive.com

Police searching for vehicle connected to central Pa. homicide

Police are looking for a vehicle wanted in connection with the weekend shooting of Lykeem Bethune in York. Bethune was shot around 3:26 p.m. near East Jackson Street and South Court Street on Sept. 11, police said. The 26-year-old was rushed to the hospital, where he died around 3 p.m....
Daily Voice

7 People Hospitalized Following Crash In Lititz

Seven people were injured following a crash into a tree in Lititz, area police announced on Thursday, September 15. The crash happened in the 300 Block of South Broad Street/State Route 501 at 6:21 p.m. on Sept. 1, according to Lititz Borough police. A man driving the van picture exited...
LITITZ, PA
FOX 43

Dozens of gravestones vandalized at York County cemetery

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — According to the York County Regional Police Department (YCRPD), a York County cemetery was vandalized Saturday evening. Vandals knocked over 35 to 40 gravestones in the Starview Union Cemetery in the first block of Codorus Furnace Road in East Manchester Township. It is believed that...
YORK COUNTY, PA
Daily Voice

Woman ID'd Following Stabbing In York County Home: Coroner

The 49-year-old woman stabbed in a home in York County on Tuesday, Sept. 13 has been identified, according to an updated release by the coroner's office. Trang Pham of Springettsbury Township was stabbed to death with wounds in her abdomen and neck, as detailed in the release. Springettsbury police were...
FOX43.com

2 arrested, 36 grams of crack cocaine seized following Harrisburg police chase

HARRISBURG, Pa. — The Pennsylvania State Police announced charges against two individuals following a Saturday, Sept. 10 police chase. Royce Carter, 32, has been charged with fleeing or attempting to elude officers, manufacturing, delivery, or possession with intent to manufacture or deliver, intentionally possessing controlled substances by a person not registered, recklessly endangering another person, tampering with or fabricating physical evidence, driving under the influence, and marijuana and reckless driving-related charges.
HARRISBURG, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Landlords accused of making threats, showing guns during an attempted eviction

Lock Haven, Pa. — Two people from Lock Haven were charged with a slew of offenses after police say they entered a home and threatened a woman with guns. The woman told State Police on the morning of Sept. 1 she was getting out of the shower when she heard banging on the front door and "something that sounded like a gun shot." William Sean Laubscher, 53, allegedly fired shots...
LOCK HAVEN, PA
Daily Voice

40 Grave Damaged At Cemetery In York County: Police

Approximately 40 grave markers were knocked over, many of which were destroyed in a central Pennsylvania cemetery on Saturday, September 10, police say. The vandalism happened at the Starview Union Cemetery in the first block of Codorus Furnace Road in East Manchester Township, according to York County Regional police. The...
YORK COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

Steelton man allegedly intimidated a federal witness with a gun

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The United States Attorney’s Office indicted 43-year-old Melvin R. Thomas of Steelton, Pennsylvania, for intimidating a witness and firearm charges. Get the latest Pennsylvania politics and election news with abc27 newsletter. The indictment alleges that Thomas used a firearm to retaliate against a federal...
STEELTON, PA
WGAL

Police searching for runaway teen from Franklin County

WAYNESBORO, Pa. — Waynesboro Police Department is searching for a runaway juvenile in Franklin County. Natalia Baumgardner, 12, was last seen on Sep. 12 by her guardian. If you have any information regarding Natalia's whereabouts, please contact the Waynesboro Police Department at 717-762-2131.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, PA
FOX 43

Search called off in York County train incident

YORK, Pa. — A multi-hour search for two individuals was conducted in East Manchester Township, York County following an incident with a train. According to an official with the Eagle Fire Company, the engineer of the train said they believed they saw two people on the tracks of the railway bridge while crossing over Codorus Creek.
YORK COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Runaway teen and infant son found safely in PA

READING, BERKS COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— A teenager that reportedly ran away with their 8-month-old son in Lycoming County in late July was located safely in Berks County. State police say Aaliyah Diaz, 16, and her son were reported missing on July 31. 45 days after her disappearance, troopers announced Diaz and her son were both found […]
BERKS COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

Lancaster man sentenced after 2019 Christmas shooting

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — A Lancaster man has been sentenced to prison after he was involved in a shooting during a drug deal on Christmas in 2019. According to the Lancaster County District Attorney’s Office, 26-year-old Onearl Parker III was sentenced to 18.5 to 40 years in prison after pleading guilty to attempted criminal homicide, aggravated assault, persons not to possess a firearm, carrying a firearm without a license, and two counts of possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance.
LANCASTER, PA
