Kalamazoo, MI

Kalamazoo to flush fire hydrants, water mains starting Sept. 18

By Corinne Moore
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29LieB_0hs0krNc00

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — The city of Kalamazoo said it will begin flushing fire hydrants and water mains this weekend to remove accumulated sediments.

“Over time, sediment builds up on the inside of water distribution pipes, narrowing the path that water can flow through to individual homes and businesses. Flushing stirs up water in the mains and forces water and sediments out,” the city said in a press release.

The flush will start on Sept. 18 and continue through Sept. 27. The city said most flushing will take place between 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. If necessary, daytime flushing will take place between 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1pBuiF_0hs0krNc00
A map from the city of Kalamazoo shows which area of the city will have its fire hydrants flushed and when.

The city said the flushing will not impact the safety of the water supply, however, tap water may appear cloudy or discolored immediately after flushing.

“If you notice cloudy or discolored water, please run your cold water until it runs clear again,” the city said in a press release.

If you have scheduled construction or maintenance projects during this time you’re asked to call 311 or 269.337.8000.

Kalamazoo, MI
Politics
