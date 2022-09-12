Read full article on original website
Related
delaware.gov
DNREC Announces Grants to Support Communities With Pollution Restoration Projects
Read the latest news on coronavirus in Delaware. Delaware communities adversely affected by environmental pollution can now apply for Community Environmental Project Fund (CEPF) restoration grants for the 2023 grant cycle through the Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control. The CEPF was created by the Delaware General Assembly in...
delaware.gov
Brandywine Zoo Awarded Re-Accreditation by Association of Zoos and Aquariums
Read the latest news on coronavirus in Delaware. The Brandywine Zoo was recently re-accredited after a rigorous review process by the Association of Zoos and Aquariums. Recent upgrades by DNREC, staff efforts and the support of the Delaware Zoological Society (DZS) were contributing factors in this significant feat. Pictured, from left to right, are the Brandywine Zoo’s curator of conservation education Lauren Barczak, DNREC Division of Parks and Recreation Director Ray Bivens, Brandywine Zoo Director Brint Spencer and DZS Executive Director Mark Shafer.
delaware.gov
September is Preparedness Month in Delaware
SMYRNA, Del. – Governor Carney has declared September as Preparedness Month in Delaware to urge everyone to “make a plan, build a kit, stay informed” and take steps to be prepared for emergencies. For the first time since 2019, the public is invited to join more than...
delaware.gov
Governor Carney Formally Extends Public Health Emergency
WILMINGTON, Del. – Governor Carney on Thursday formally extended the Public Health Emergency order another 30 days to allow the State of Delaware and medical providers to continue COVID-19 vaccination and testing programs. Under Delaware law, Public Health Emergency declarations must be renewed every 30 days. Visit Governor Carney’s...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
delaware.gov
DPH Shares Activities As Part Of Falls Prevention Awareness Week
DOVER, DE (Sept. 14, 2022) – Falls can result in broken bones, head injuries, and temporary or permanent disabilities, and the Delaware Coalition for Injury Prevention’s Falls Prevention Team says it takes community effort to prevent them. The Injury Prevention Coalition operates under the Division of Public Health’s (DPH) Office of Emergency Medical Services section.
Comments / 0