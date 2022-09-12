Read the latest news on coronavirus in Delaware. The Brandywine Zoo was recently re-accredited after a rigorous review process by the Association of Zoos and Aquariums. Recent upgrades by DNREC, staff efforts and the support of the Delaware Zoological Society (DZS) were contributing factors in this significant feat. Pictured, from left to right, are the Brandywine Zoo’s curator of conservation education Lauren Barczak, DNREC Division of Parks and Recreation Director Ray Bivens, Brandywine Zoo Director Brint Spencer and DZS Executive Director Mark Shafer.

WILMINGTON, DE ・ 23 HOURS AGO