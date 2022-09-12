ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

WAFB

Capitol High School closer to being reintegrated into EBRPSS

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Capitol High School is one step closer to being reintegrated into the East Baton Rouge Parish School System. During a meeting on Thursday, Sept. 15, school board members unanimously voted to bring Capitol High back into the school district. The Louisiana State Board of Elementary...
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

EBR High school seniors match with local companies for paid internship

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — A new workforce program is giving East Baton Rouge Parish High School students the opportunity real-world experience and employment. “Success is when opportunity meets preparation,” said businessman and author Zig Ziglar. East Baton Rouge students have been given the opportunity of a lifetime...
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

Southern University considering curfew after campus fight

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Southern University is considering a curfew at its Baton Rouge campus after a fight on campus Tuesday, Sept. 13. A university official said the school is also considering ending visitation in student housing because of the incident. Video of the altercation began circulating on social...
BATON ROUGE, LA
Local
Louisiana Education
County
East Baton Rouge Parish, LA
Baton Rouge, LA
Education
City
Baton Rouge, LA
East Baton Rouge Parish, LA
Education
wbrz.com

EBR School Board unanimously votes to bring Capitol High back to parish system

BATON ROUGE - The East Baton Rouge School Board unanimously voted Thursday in favor of integrating Capitol Senior High School back into the parish school system. The decision comes after a public forum with an outpouring of support to bring the school back under the control of the EBR School Board. The historic high school was seized and put into a state-level recovery school district in 2008.
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

BRPD inviting teens to join Explorer Program

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department is inviting teenagers in the Capital City to join its Explorer Program. On Friday, Sept. 16 from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m., an open house will be held for anyone between 14 and 18 years old. The meeting will take...
BATON ROUGE, LA
West Side Journal

Curry accepts WBR Teacher of the Year award

Brusly High Teacher Morgan Curry was presented with the WBR Teacher of the Year award for 2022 after returning from maternity leave. Curry is a 2017 graduate from LSU and majored in English with a concentration in Secondary Education. After LSU, she went on to teach various English courses at Port Allen High School for two years and spent the past three years teaching English II and English II Honors at Brusly High.
BRUSLY, LA
WAFB

School board creates district to consider funding higher salaries

LIVINGSTON PARISH, La. (WAFB) - This is a press release from the Livingston Parish School Board:. The Livingston Parish School Board on Thursday (Sept. 15) voted to create an Educational Facilities Improvement District (EFID) to review local funding options for improving salaries for all Livingston Parish School System employees. The...
LIVINGSTON PARISH, LA
WAFB

WAFB’s Fall Food Drive helping feed families in our community

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - It’s Hunger Action Month and we’ve been partnering up all month long with the Greater Baton Rouge Food Bank for WAFB’s Fall Food Drive. According to the latest report from Feeding America, Louisiana ranks number one in childhood hunger. The state also ranks number three in food insecurity among seniors.
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

EBR Schools hosting two hiring events in September

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — The East Baton Rouge School District is searching for candidates in all areas. A ‘Connecting 2 Succeed’ recruiting event is on Wednesday, Sept. 14 at the Instructional Resource Center, located at 1022 South Foster Drive from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. Candidates...
BATON ROUGE, LA
Education
brproud.com

Six women recognized for serving others in Louisiana

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — The Women’s Council of Greater Baton Rouge is presenting the 17th Annual Silver Magnolia Awards. The awards acknowledge the leadership of women over the age of 70 who play an active role in Louisiana history and whose lives and service embody the qualities of integrity, leadership and courage.
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

Settlement reached in downtown library lawsuit

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - East Baton Rouge Parish reached a $4 million settlement regarding the construction of the library in downtown Baton Rouge, officials say. According to the city-parish, the funds covered the cost to fix and finish the River Center Branch Library as originally envisioned, as well as expert consultants and legal costs.
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

Get free legal help at expungement event Thursday

LIVINGSTON PARISH (WAFB) - Anyone who may be in need of legal assistance, there is an event happening on Thursday, Sept. 15 that could be beneficial. The Justice and Accountability Center of Louisiana and the Louisiana Workforce Commission are hosting a free expungement event at Livingston Parish Library’s Denham Springs/Walker Branch beginning at 4 p.m.
DENHAM SPRINGS, LA
theadvocate.com

Baker schools balance out-of-kilter budget, enrollment remains concern

A better-than-expected sales tax forecast, cuts in staffing and temporary use of federal COVID relief money have enabled the City of Baker school district to balance its books and it now anticipates ending the year in the black. Just two months ago, in July, the small suburban Baton Rouge school...
BAKER, LA
WAFB

Sean Ardoin and LSU collaborate for a groundbreaking new album

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - It’s a soundtrack to remember, because what says “Louisiana” more than the Golden Band from Tiger Land?. A three-time Grammy-nominated artist and a Louisiana collegiate band “mix it up,” with a new album that’s a taste of creole and rock, unique to Lake Charles’s own Sean Ardoin.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
WAFB

WAFB

ABOUT

The tradition of television in Baton Rouge began on April 19, 1953, when WAFB signed on the air as the second television station in Louisiana. Over the following decades, Channel 9 has created the number one news organization in south Louisiana, covering local, state, and regional news. Today, WAFB brings its viewers 25 hours of news programming each week. Presently, Louisiana's News Channel is the only network station in the market to air a complete rebroadcast of every locally produced newscast, plus a live weekend noon news product on our second cable station, Cable Channel 9. Our anchors, reporters, producers, and photographers have won numerous awards from the Associated Press and the Louisiana Association of Broadcasters. A number of investigative reports by WAFB 9 News on various topics have even resulted in changes in state law. While news and programming are our broadcast trademarks, WAFB is constantly being honored for its community service. Channel 9 donates over $1.25 million in public service air time each year. The list of station promotions to help local non-profit organizations is lengthy, with our St. Vincent de Paul Uniform Drive, Assess the Need, and the Volunteer! Baton Rouge Volunteer recognition program to name a few.

 https://www.wafb.com/

