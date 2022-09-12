Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Legendary Sandwich Shop Is Reopening in Myrtle BeachKennardo G. JamesMyrtle Beach, SC
Make Plans To Attend This Exciting Food Event at Market CommonKennardo G. JamesMyrtle Beach, SC
3 Towns in South Carolina Have Been Ranked as the Best Places To Live in the United StatesJoe Mertens
Make Plans To Check Out “Conway Burger Week” This MonthKennardo G. JamesConway, SC
This FREE Concert Series Is Returning to Downtown Myrtle BeachKennardo G. JamesMyrtle Beach, SC
Related
wpde.com
Mid-Atlantic Pickleball Tournament returns to Myrtle Beach with 700 players
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — Calling all pickleball players! The 5th annual Mid-Atlantic Diamond Regional Pickleball Tournament is just a week away. There will be 700 players from across the country in Myrtle Beach for the tournament. It includes divisions for players of all skill levels and ages. The...
Part of Second Avenue Pier falls into ocean in Myrtle Beach
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Part of the Second Avenue Pier fell into the ocean Wednesday morning in Myrtle Beach. The debris washed ashore between 22nd and 24th avenues south, according to the city. Crews brought in machinery to remove the debris from the water.They were finished by about 10:30 a.m. The end of the […]
wpde.com
Fall Home Improvement & Outdoor Living Show at the Myrtle Beach Convention Center
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — The Fall Home Improvement & Outdoor Living Show is happening now at the Myrtle Beach Convention Center. Exhibitors feature a wide variety of home improvement ideas, including windows, flooring, solar panels and outdoor landscaping. You can attend workshops that range from front door décor...
WMBF
Grande Dunes Resort Course unveils renovations after months-long project
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Once voted as one of America’s top public golf courses, Grande Dunes Resort Course is back open after a four-month renovation project. The project began in May as architect John Harvey and his team worked on various aspects of the course, overseeing the restoration of the greens to their original look and feel.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wpde.com
'Patriotic wood:' Man buys, donates 30 tons of lumber from MB boardwalk to homeless vets
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — For months, ABC15 News has followed the makeover of the Myrtle Beach boardwalk and it’s part of the $5 million beautification project. Now that the new planks are in, the old ones will be serving a new purpose for a group that’s known for their service.
Myrtle Beach, South Carolina Launches New Arts & Gallery Trail
Digital trail pass and incentive program showcase color and culture at The Beach. MYRTLE BEACH, S.C., Sept. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Visit Myrtle Beach has launched its Arts & Gallery Trail, offering guests an all-new way to explore the destination’s 14 unique communities and 60 miles of coastline. In collaboration with the Franklin G. Burroughs-Simeon B. Chapin Art Museum and The Arts Grand Strand, the Myrtle Beach Arts & Gallery Trail features more than 100 attractions, studios, murals, sculptures and so much more.
foodgressing.com
Myrtle Beach Festivals 2022 South Carolina – Fall Edition
Here’s a look at what’s happening with Myrtle Beach SC Festivals 2022 – Fall Edition. Conway Burger Week (September 19-25) presented by Pepsi Bottling Ventures, hits Downtown Conway where favorite area restaurants have signed up to concoct mouthwatering, outlandish burger creations for a limited time. These delicious...
Myrtle Beach family opens restaurant fulfilling lifelong dream
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — The Flores family moved to Myrtle Beach from Honduras in 2003 with a purpose: to find a better life. Delia’s Kitchen, named after their mother Delia Flores, is an authentic Hispanic restaurant that serves Latino, Tex-Mex and Central American foods. For Delia, opening a restaurant has been a lifelong dream […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
WMBF
Celebrate the fall season at Thompson Farm at Brickyard Plantation
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - It’s almost fall, y’all! You know what that means... it’s time for a visit to Thompson Farm at Brickyard Plantation. The season at the farm officially kicks off this weekend. This year, they have over 10 new attractions. Come along with us...
This Legendary Sandwich Shop Is Reopening in Myrtle Beach
This legendary sandwich shop is reopening after it closed earlier this year.Yelp. A legendary sandwich shop is reopening in Myrtle Beach after it closed earlier this year, according to a report by WPDE News. Many people have already caught wind of the news on social media and are excited about having the opportunity to dine at the restaurant again!
wpde.com
Grand Stand Dad says he plans on sharing $300,000 lotto win with daughter
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — A Grand Strand dad, who won a $300,000 lottery prize, is going to share part of the winnings with his daughter. How much is going to be a surprise, announced the SC Lottery. “She doesn’t know what I’m giving her yet,” the winner confessed....
drivinvibin.com
Why Is Myrtle Beach Called Dirty Myrtle?
Are you looking for a beach vacation? Myrtle Beach may be right for you. But, first, you’ll want to know why it’s also known as Dirty Myrtle. We get into that and much more in this article. Keep reading to learn more about Myrtle Beach and why so...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Two injured in crash in Carolina Forest
CAROLINA FOREST, S.C. (WBTW) — Two people were injured Thursday morning in a crash in Carolina Forest, according to Horry County Fire Rescue. The two-vehicle crash happened at about 10:20 a.m. in the area of Glenforest Road and Carolina Forest Boulevard, HCFR said. One of the vehicles overturned and someone had to be removed. Drivers […]
wfxb.com
Meet “Toast” from Kind Keeper Animal Rescue
Leanne Dornseif from Kind Keeper Animal Rescue introduces us to Toast, who may be the smallest of the litter but the cutest, at Kind Keeper Animal Rescue. The shelter is located at 1500 LD Drive in North Myrtle Beach. Toast is 9 weeks old and is ready for his forever home.
wpde.com
Investigation underway on Edison Circle near Conway, police say
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Horry County police are investigating a situation on Edison Circle near Conway Thursday night, according to officials. Horry County coroner Patty Bellamy said she responded, but the death is not suspicious. There is no risk to the community. ABC15 will update this article when...
wpde.com
American Legion Post 186 headed to Arlington to train with 'The Old Guard'
LITTLE RIVER, S.C. (WPDE) — American Legion Post members in Little River are looking forward to a remarkable opportunity. The American Legion Post 186 South Carolina Color/Honor Guard was selected to train with “The Old Guard” in Arlington, Virginia. “The Old Guard” is the 3rd U.S. Infantry...
BEACH BITES: Winna’s Kitchen
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — In Myrtle Beach, there’s a fairly new restaurant that features an eclectic menu with a southern spin that’s proud of who they serve. At Winna’s Kitchen in Myrtle Beach, there’s no parking and not many seats, but there is a lot of determination. “As a matter of fact, when I […]
wpde.com
'We are going to feel more part of the city:' Artist from Cuba on display in Myrtle Beach
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — Para leer este artículo en español, haga clic aquí. An artist living in Myrtle Beach said she feels humbled, as the Myrtle Beach Area Chamber of Commerce is displaying her art at the visitor's center during National Hispanic Heritage Month. The...
Blitz Pee Dee player of the week, Dillon running back Ty Martin
DILLON (WBTW) – Dillon’s Ty Martin fueled a 2nd half comeback for the ages as Dillon rallied to defeat Hartsville last Friday, 59-35. The Wildcats scored 52 of their 59 in the 2nd half. Martin totaled 303 yards and scored 4 touchdowns helping the 2nd ranked team in the state stay unbeaten. The Wildcats will […]
wpde.com
Myrtle Beach ranked first in top 25 fastest growing places in U.S., data shows
(WPDE) — Myrtle Beach is listed as the number one fast-growing place to live in the U.S. and the best place to live in South Carolina according to a report from U.S. News. The beach is also ranked number 37 for the best places overall to live in 2022-2023.
Comments / 0