WYSH AM 1380
TN State Parks recognized for ‘Go Green With Us’ initiative
(TN State Parks) Tennessee State Parks have received the President’s Award from the National Association of State Park Directors (NASPD) recognizing the parks for their work in sustainability with their Go Green With Us initiative. Greer Tidwell, deputy commissioner of the Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation (TDEC), and...
WYSH AM 1380
Smokies blow late lead, fall to Lookouts
The Tennessee Smokies fell to the Chattanooga Lookouts 5-3 Thursday night at AT&T Field. The Lookouts took the lead for good against Tennessee’s bullpen in a three-run sixth inning. The Smokies (70-64, 33-32) got off to a fast start, getting a two run lead thanks to RBI singles from...
WYSH AM 1380
Smokies down Lookouts for 70th win of season
(Tennessee Smokies PR) The Tennessee Smokies defeated the Chattanooga Lookouts 5-2 Wednesday night at AT&T Field. RHP Riley Thompson (W, 2-5) lifted the Smokies to their first win of the series to earn his second victory of the year. Thompson worked five innings for a third consecutive start. He allowed...
