Western wildfires behind orang-ish hue in Chicago sky
–High altitude smoke off Western wildfires is behind the orangish cast to the sky Wednesday. –Wednesday’s high temp hit 78—-the normal is 76. So, today’s temp was about “on the money”. –Nighttime cooling may lead to some patchy fog again tonight—much as it did last night–despite...
The 9th Annual Lakeview Taco Fest
The 9th Annual Lakeview Taco Fest is happening this Saturday and Sunday where people can taste tacos from twelve local restaurants, see some wrestling, enjoy live music and much more. Here in our Studio 41 kitchen with a preview is Mario Gonzalez – owner of Blue Agave and Fernando’s.
What would Chicago’s weather be like if the Rocky Mountains weren’t there?
What would Chicago’s weather be like if the Rocky Mountains weren’t there?. Jeff Nardas, Moline, Ill. Familiar landmarks of Chicago’s climate would be absent or significantly diminished if the Rocky Mountains were not there. Frequent, abrupt temperature changes would be greatly reduced. Huge temperature ranges between summer heat and winter cold would vanish. The occasional storms that swirl into the Midwest from their birthplace in the lee of the Rockies would also disappear.
Tuesday pollen count and Lake Michigan temps
GOOD TUESDAY ALL! The pollen and Lake Michigan water temps are in for Wed 9/13/2022. FIRST THE TUESDAY POLLEN COUNT FROM Dr. Rachna Shah and Caitlin Walker of Loyola Medicine:. And HERE ARE THE TUESDAY LAKE MICHIGAN WATER TEMPS:. SOUTHERN LAKE MICHIGAN WATER TEMPERATURES. NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE CHICAGO/ROMEOVILLE, IL. 911...
Warm weekend ahead for summer’s finale
—Despite receiving 92% of our possible sunshine today, a hazy, orange pall held over the area today—the product of smoke off fires out West. 94 large fires out West from California to Oregon and beyond are being fought by 20,000 firefighters there. The fires have charred more than 854,000 acres and filled the air with smoke which high-altitude winds carry into Chicago’s airspace to produce the vividly colored, orange-hued sunrises and sunsets which we’ve seen for days.
Illinois locations among Amazon fulfillment centers closing, canceled, delayed nationwide
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP/WGN) – The dozens of fulfillment centers Amazon is closing, canceling or delaying affect some locations in Illinois. CNBC reported that there would be 44 canceled or closed facilities and 25 delayed sites, based on a post by logistics consultant MVPVL International. That report said that delivery stations are the most common type of facility being closed.”
What has been the date of the city’s earliest snowfall in the fall?
I know we are still having warm weather, but what has been the date of the city’s earliest snowfall in the fall?. Chicago’s snow season historically begins around Halloween, the average date of the season’s first snowflakes. Since 1884 when the city’s snow climatology was launched, the start of the city’s snow season has varied tremendously, starting as early as Sept. 25 with traces of snow in 1928 and 1942 and as late as December 5 in 1999 the city finally logged the 1999-2000 season’s first snowfall (0.1”). The city’s earliest official occurrence of measurable snow was on Oct. 12, 2006, when both Midway and O’Hare recorded 0.3 inches. Though the snow fell with great intensity that day, it quickly melted in the city, but it was a different story in the suburbs, where up to 2 inches accumulated, creating a wintry landscape against a background of bright fall foliage.
Foxx to announce charges against 2 CPD officers after on-duty shooting
CHICAGO — Cook County State’s Attorney Kim Foxx will announce felony charges against a Chicago police sergeant and an officer Friday following an on-duty shooting in Pilsen this summer. The shooting happened on July 22 as two officers were on their way to the police academy at around...
Wednesday Forecast: Temps near 80 with hazy sunshine
CHICAGO — Morning patchy dense fog Wednesday, sunny, cooler lakeside. Winds: NNE 10-15 G20. High: 78/73. Partly cloudy tonight. Winds: NE 0-10. Low: 61. Thursday Forecast: Mostly sunny, Winds: E 5-10 G20. High: 83/79.
Unseasonably hot temps to move in over the weekend
UNUSUALLY STRONG LATE SEASON WARMTH FORECAST TO DEVELOP OVER THE CENTRAL U.S. PUSHING CHICAGO TEMPS TO NEAR 90 THIS COMING SUNDAY, MONDAY AND TUESDAY—INTERESTINGLY, A PACIFIC TROPICAL STORM/TYPHOON AND ITS REMNANTS HEADING TOWARD ALASKA MAY PLAY A ROLE IN DEVELOPING THE MIDWEST NEAR RECORD WARM AIR DOME ALOFT. Our...
