Atlantic City, NJ

downbeach.com

Ventnor resident shares memories of life in Atlantic City

VENTNOR – Local resident Janet Robinson Bodoff has great memories of her early days in Atlantic City. So much so, that she has compiled an anthology of stories she and her friends have written about the fun they had in the city by the sea. “Speaking of Atlantic City:...
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
fox29.com

Historic Ocean City business is closing its doors after nearly 100 years

OCEAN CITY, N.J. - A beloved Ocean City business announced that it will be closing its doors after nearly 100 years of serving the Jersey Shore. The people of Ocean City and well beyond it have patronized Wards Pastry on Asbury Avenue for 98 years, but the long-time owner is turning off the oven and saying an emotional farewell as he looks towards retirement.
OCEAN CITY, NJ
987thecoast.com

Body of Ventnor Man Found Decomposing in Car in West Atlantic City

The body of a 32 year old man from Ventnor was found decomposing inside a vehicle parked at the Ramada Inn in West Atlantic City on Tuesday. Police say they found the body in one of the seats and a foul smell was coming from the car. Police say he may have been inside the car for several days.
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
pennsylvaniaandbeyondtravelblog.com

Borough of Anglesea Borough Hall Historical Marker in North Wildwood

A few months ago we took a road trip down through southern New Jersey on the historical marker and lighthouse trail. We spent 4 days following the trail and learning a lot of history on the area. Millions of people drive by historical markers and never look at them. We're trying to give attention to this markers and the history that you can learn by reading them.
NORTH WILDWOOD, NJ
Lite 96.9 WFPG

Lite 96.9 WFPG

Northfield NJ
Lite 96.9 WFPG plays the best adult contemporary music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Atlantic City, New Jersey. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://wfpg.com/

