This New Jersey Buffet Was Just Named One of the Best in the CountryTravel MavenAtlantic City, NJ
This Jersey Shore Hotel Donated Close to 30,000 Meals to Local CharitiesMeg James | Founder of Go and Do Good®Atlantic City, NJ
The Clearest Lake in New Jersey is a Must VisitTravel MavenHammonton, NJ
This New Jersey Hike Leads to a Secret BeachTravel MavenEgg Harbor Township, NJ
Atlantic City, NJ’s Newest Breakfast Destination Now Open inside Tropicana Casino
Something unique and delicious has finally opened in Atlantic City. It's called Hash House A Go Go and it's bringing on all the new breakfast feels, but that's not all it offers. As part of its Grand Opening festivities on Thursday, Hash House constructed a monstrous stack of their iconic...
More News About Atlantic City Pub Closing After More Than 30 Years
They have been the self-proclaimed “King of the Wings” for more than 30 years. We shared the news this past Monday, September 12, 2022 that the Pic-A-Lilli Pub of Atlantic City, New Jersey would be closing its doors in Atlantic City in the very near future. The ownership...
25 Stores, Restaurants You’re Demanding at Hamilton Mall in Mays Landing, NJ
We asked and you answered. Many who live in and around Atlantic County still like the idea of a true shopping mall. Here are the stores and restaurants you'd love to see become part of Hamilton Mall in Mays Landing. The mall currently has some vacancies, and you commented that...
This may be the most bizarre restaurant in New Jersey
MIDDLE TOWNSHIP — I am not using the term "bizarre" in a bad way, at all. In fact, if I had the ability each night to magically transport myself to any restaurant in the Garden State for dinner, I'd pick this spot every single time (even though this restaurant is seasonal).
downbeach.com
Ventnor resident shares memories of life in Atlantic City
VENTNOR – Local resident Janet Robinson Bodoff has great memories of her early days in Atlantic City. So much so, that she has compiled an anthology of stories she and her friends have written about the fun they had in the city by the sea. “Speaking of Atlantic City:...
Three Downtown Ocean City, NJ Businesses For Sale For $16 Million
Three adjacent Ocean City properties, making up an acre of land in the heart of downtown Ocean City, went on sale this month for $16 million. The businesses involved are the Pavilion Motor Lodge, the Fountain View Motel and the Moorlyn Terrace Apartments. The two hotels and the apartment building...
fox29.com
Historic Ocean City business is closing its doors after nearly 100 years
OCEAN CITY, N.J. - A beloved Ocean City business announced that it will be closing its doors after nearly 100 years of serving the Jersey Shore. The people of Ocean City and well beyond it have patronized Wards Pastry on Asbury Avenue for 98 years, but the long-time owner is turning off the oven and saying an emotional farewell as he looks towards retirement.
Who Makes the Best Cheesesteaks in South Jersey? Check Out the List!
While many people think of Philadelphia when it comes to the cheesesteak, I have always said I enjoy my cheesesteak on the Atlantic City style of break. To me, the South Jersey cheese steak is the king and NJ.com ranked the 30 best in the state of New Jersey with eight local sandwich shops in Atlantic And Cape May county making the Top 30 rankings.
Old Restaurant in Egg Harbor Twp., NJ, Set to Become New Deli and Pizza Spot?
It appears that an old restaurant on the Black Horse Pike in Egg Harbor Township, which has been closed for a number of years, will be reopening as a new eatery within the next several weeks. Hint: most know the old place for the giant inflatable crab that used to...
Iconic Ocean City, New Jersey Pastry Shop To Close After 98 Years
It seems like every week we are writing about a local longtime business closing its doors, we can now add Wards Pastry in Ocean City as the latest. Wards Pastry let their customers and the world know about next Sunday’s closing with a post on their Facebook page on the evening of Saturday, September 10, where they wrote:
Beloved N.J. pastry shop closing after almost 100 years
An iconic Jersey Shore bakery has announced it will close this month. Wards Pastry, which has operated in Ocean City for over 98 years, said in a Facebook post that its last day will be Sept. 18. The pastry shop at 730 Asbury Ave. first opened in 1924. “The Hohman...
Peculiar: Atlantic City MUA Votes To Waive Substantial Fees
At a time when revenue is so important, the Atlantic City Municipal Utilities recently voted to implement a policy that will cost the City of Atlantic City’s MUA substantial dollars now and in perpetuity. For reasons unknown and very difficult to justify, the ACMUA unanimously voted (with one abstention...
City crew destroys Philadelphia Brewing Company’s hops for its fall beer, owners say
Owners of the Philadelphia Brewing Company are outraged after they say a city crew cut down a legally-grown hop crop the brewery was growing for a seasonal beer, with the crew apparently thinking the plants were overgrown weeds.
39 Absolute Best Spots in Southern NJ for National Eat a Hoagie Day
Today is a national holiday that, quite frankly, we should all celebrate together, hand-in-hand -- it's National Eat a Hoagie Day. I'm not entirely sure how Hoagie Day landed on September 14th (does it really matter?) or even who started it (again, does it matter?) but if there's a reason to chow-down on a really long sandwich, count me in.
987thecoast.com
Body of Ventnor Man Found Decomposing in Car in West Atlantic City
The body of a 32 year old man from Ventnor was found decomposing inside a vehicle parked at the Ramada Inn in West Atlantic City on Tuesday. Police say they found the body in one of the seats and a foul smell was coming from the car. Police say he may have been inside the car for several days.
What’s Up with This Secret Pizza Ring in Egg Harbor Township, NJ?
If you have friends that know about this 'secret' pizza in Egg Harbor Township, they've been holding out on you. Last weekend, I found out about what sounded like an underground pizza ring from a friend who had ordered a pie and some cookies. I must not have been paying...
No Vacancy No More: Another Decades-old NJ Shore Motel Gets Demolished
Another decades-old, abandoned motel at the Jersey Shore has met the wrecking ball. And, no, we're not talking about the old Inn of the Dove in Egg Harbor Township, which is also being demolished. This particular motel found itself stuck in time, tucked away between the shadows of the huge...
pennsylvaniaandbeyondtravelblog.com
Borough of Anglesea Borough Hall Historical Marker in North Wildwood
A few months ago we took a road trip down through southern New Jersey on the historical marker and lighthouse trail. We spent 4 days following the trail and learning a lot of history on the area. Millions of people drive by historical markers and never look at them. We're trying to give attention to this markers and the history that you can learn by reading them.
Atlantic City police investigating shooting
Police are investigating a shooting in Atlantic City. The incident happened in the 1700 of Atlantic Avenue near Dr. Martin Luther King Boulevard. No further information was immediately available. Check back with BreakingAC.com for updates.
tmpresale.com
Theresa Caputo Live! The Experience in Atlantic City, NJ Feb 11, 2023 – presale password
We have the Theresa Caputo Live! The Experience presale password!! When the Theresa Caputo Live! The Experience pre-sale starts, anyone with the code will have an opportunity to buy tickets before they go on sale. Now is the best time to buy your tickets – before they go onsale and...
