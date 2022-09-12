(Fargo, ND) -- The United Way "Community Kickoff" is now underway. It's the agency's annual fundraising campaign. "Every year we rally the community around our bold goals and what we are able to do for the community. We want to make sure that kids in our community and families in our community have what they need to be successful," said Christie Lewandoski, Director of Resource Development for United Way Cass Clay.

FARGO, ND ・ 2 DAYS AGO