Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
NDSU extension offering mental health support for AG Community at little or no cost
(Fargo, ND) -- NDSU is offering mental health services directed towards the agriculture community. Sean Brothersen is a Professor and Extension Family Science Specialist at NDSU. He says the USDA funded program is looking to connect mental health services to those within the agriculture industry. "Just like you are focused...
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
United Way Cass Clay aims to raise $6M to help fund local programs
(Fargo, ND) -- The United Way "Community Kickoff" is now underway. It's the agency's annual fundraising campaign. "Every year we rally the community around our bold goals and what we are able to do for the community. We want to make sure that kids in our community and families in our community have what they need to be successful," said Christie Lewandoski, Director of Resource Development for United Way Cass Clay.
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
West Fargo Public Schools paying more than $1M in "retention stipends" to teachers and staff
(Fargo, ND) -- West Fargo Public Schools is providing an extra financial boost to teachers and staff members, many of whom are taking on extra duties, according to a district official. "It really hits us in all areas. I think for this year we are about 16 short in teaching...
valleynewslive.com
Parents excited about Burgum’s childcare plan
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Any parent will tell you that childcare is expensive. That’s why Governor Doug Burgum has introduced a plan that would help lower the costs. Kenzie Kelly loves her kids. But she says sometimes they can be spendy. “We’re fortunate to have our kids in a...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
North Dakota National Guard unit deploying
(Fargo, MN) -- North Dakota National Guard soldiers based in Fargo are deploying. The 191st Military Police Company is headed into a yearlong mission in support of Operation Spartan Shield in the Middle East. The soldiers come from about three dozen communities in the Dakotas and Minnesota.
valleynewslive.com
Sendoff for ND National Guard members in Fargo
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - On Wednesday, 155 North Dakota National Guard members were honored in a sendoff ceremony. The soldiers from the Fargo-based 191st Military Police Company come from 35 communities across North and South Dakota and Minnesota. Last March, the soldiers were alerted about a possible deployment overseas for...
valleynewslive.com
Big changes may be on the way for Yunker Farm
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Some big changes may be on the way for Yunker Farm in Fargo. After the closing of the Children’s Museum, the Fargo Parks District is ready to get information on what should happen with the space next. They want you to stop by...
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Next year's Big Iron Farm Show in West Fargo could include concerts
(West Fargo, ND) -- The CEO for the Big Iron Farm show in West Fargo says this year's event is the biggest yet. "It's funny, the first day I had a lot of vendors come up to me and say it's back, you know it's back, because the last few years were good, but this year it does, we are more full than we've ever been, said Cody Cashman.
IN THIS ARTICLE
kvrr.com
Fargo Public Schools looks into building a new middle school & high school
FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) – The Fargo School Board approves the first reading of a 10-year long-range facilities plan. It looks into building a new middle school and high school since Bennett Elementary is nearing capacity. A middle school could be built on eight acres directly east of Davies High...
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Minnesota Attorney General speaks with Moorhead residents about crime, tours Red River Women's clinic and visits White Earth reservation
(Moorhead, MN) -- Minnesota's Attorney General is traveling across the state to hear what concerns residents have. Minnesota AG Keith Ellison spoke at Gooseberry park on Wednesday following his tour of the Red River Women's Clinic. He placed high importance on the topic of abortion, saying he will continue to protect out-of-state travelers seeking the procedure in Minnesota.
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Moorhead Police Chief: Hiring at most difficult point in years
(Moorhead, MN) -- The head of the Moorhead Police Department says he's seen nothing like the current climate of hiring in the profession. Moorhead Police Chief Shannon Monroe says even though his department currently only has three open positions for officers, the number of applications they receive for those openings is significantly down.
kvrr.com
Fargo Air Museum Lands “Celebrity” Plane For Annual Fundraiser
FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — You can’t have a Celebrity Dinner & Auction at the Fargo Air Museum without a “celebrity” plane. This is the F-101B Voodoo from the North Dakota National Air Guard. The Cold War-era fighter jet was used in 1970 & 1972 to help...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Fargo School Board to consider new Middle, High School
(Fargo, ND) -- The Fargo school board is considering adding a new middle and high school. The board approved the first reading of a ten-year long-range plan at Tuesday night's meeting. The plan focuses on the area near Davies High School and Bennett Elementary, which is predicted to exceed enrollment targets in the next five years.
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
November 2022 Election Guide
Below is a full list of the candidates YOU can vote for in the upcoming November election. The below candidates will appear on the ballot for all those who are in Cass and Clay counties, as well as the adjacent surrounding counties too. Some are state-wide candidates. HOW THE ELECTION...
Amtrak Empire Builder service in ND canceled, along with all other long-distance trains starting tomorrow
Amtrak will cancel all long-distance trains beginning on Thursday to avoid disruptions in advance of a potential rail worker strike later this week.
valleynewslive.com
Update: Power restored to thousands in West Fargo
WEST FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - An estimated 6,670 CCEC members in West Fargo were experiencing a power outage as of 3:30 PM Thursday. As pf 4:15 PM, power has been restored. The cause was an equipment malfunction at the substation. For more information on the outage, click here.
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
GiGis Playhouse announces grand reopening date for Fargo center
(Fargo, ND) -- After over a year of uncertainty, trials and tribulations, North Dakota's only Down Syndrome Achievement Center is officially set to re-open its doors. Executive Director Heather Lorenzen took to social media Tuesday afternoon to announce that GiGi's Playhouse will host a grand reopening party on Saturday, October 8th at 10 a.m.
valleynewslive.com
Downtown runner saved by complete stranger
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - It started out just like any other run for Jenika Rufer, as she jogged down a trail in familiar territory. However, she later noticed an unfamiliar follower, as a man had continued to tail her on a bike, before circling her and harassing her.
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
More than 6,100 South Fargo residents experiencing power outage
(Fargo, ND) -- Roughly 6116 Cass County Electric Cooperative members in South Fargo are currently experiencing a power outage. Crews have both been contacted and dispatched to restore the outage. As of now, the cause of the outage is unknown. Stick with WDAY Radio as more information becomes available.
valleynewslive.com
Former Moorhead Mayor suffers stroke
MOORHEAD, M.N. (Valley News Live) - Former Moorhead Mayor Del Rae Williams suffered a stroke Wednesday, according to a Facebook post from her husband. Ron Williams says the former mayor asked him to post the update to her page. In it, he says she was taken to Sanford Hospital in Fargo around 5 p.m.
Comments / 0