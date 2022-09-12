ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
POTUS

Trump asks judge to reject DOJ’s request to continue to review documents seized from Mar-a-Lago

By Asher Notheis, Breaking News Reporter
Washington Examiner
 4 days ago
Guest
4d ago

"Can we please not have law enforcement look at all the evidence against me? It may reflect poorly on my perpetual grift against my mindless followers."

Related
The Independent

Judge who approved Mar-a-Lago search finds ‘significant likelihood’ of witness intimidation if unredacted affidavit released

The federal magistrate judge who approved the 8 August search of former president Donald Trump’s Palm Beach, Florida, home appears unlikely to allow much — if any — of the affidavit used to justify issuing a warrant to search the ex-president’s property to become public.On Friday, Magistrate Judge Bruce Reinhart told attorneys for the Department of Justice and a coalition of news organisations that are seeking access to the affidavit he was “inclined” to allow at least a redacted version of the document to be unsealed. In a 13-page opinion and order released on Monday, Mr Reinhart ordered the...
Salon

Fox News host stunned after DOJ revelation: “These are these are the biggest secrets in the world”

Steve Doocy hosts "FOX & Friends" at Fox News Channel Studios on August 30, 2022 in New York City. (Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images) This article originally appeared on AlterNet. The United States Department of Justice filed an extraordinary legal briefing late Tuesday night revealing that it has "multiple sources of evidence" that former President Donald Trump and his confederates "likely" obstructed its investigation into how and why hundreds of documents containing the most sensitive of state secrets were casually stashed at Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach, Florida.
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Veracity Report

Trump Wins Again as Judge Agrees Significant Harm Was Done in Raid - We Have the Full Written Decision

Florida judge agrees that the appointing of a special master to oversee documents taken from Mar-a-Lago is the correct course of action since obvious harm was done. A federal judge on Monday granted former President Donald Trump’s request to appoint a special master to review the trove of documents seized during the FBI’s raid on Mar-a-Lago last month, saying some of the materials were medical or tax-related.
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Donald Trump
Business Insider

Judge says she can't accept DOJ's claim that Trump 'could not possibly have a possessory interest' in some documents seized from Mar-a-Lago until 3rd party looks at them

The DOJ's appeal to continue to review classified documents for its probe was rejected on Thursday. A federal judge was not convinced that Trump couldn't have "possessory interest" in the documents. The judge could not accept DOJ's claim until a special master review was completed. A federal judge said she...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Daniella Cressman

Opinion: Judge Gives Donald Trump until Friday to Explain Why He Wants a Special Master to Review Classified Documents

Amid a whirlwind of scandals and investigations, Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate was recently searched by the FBI where over 300 classified documents were recovered. The former President has been coming up with excuse after excuse, struggling to find an effective strategy to protect himself legally and politically from the controversy surrounding him.
Business Insider

Trump aides think a family member informed on him to the FBI because agents knew where to find a specific leather case, report says

Trump aides are speculating about the identity a possible informant at Mar-a-Lago. Some think only a member of Trump's family could have done it, The Guardian reported. Acting on information from a witness, the FBI searched the ex-president's Florida home. Aides to former President Donald Trump believe that a member...
PALM BEACH, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Doj#Mar A Lago#Press On
The Independent

Trump lawyer inadvertently admits ex-president ‘frequently’ had guests in room with top secret papers

An attorney for Donald Trump unwittingly admitted that the former president “frequently” had guests in the room where top secret papers were found.Alina Habba, in an interview with Fox News, said: “I’m somebody who has been in his office.. I have firsthand knowledge. I have never seen that. That is not the way his office looks.. He has guests frequently there.”She was responding to the first image of documents - that were seized from Mr Trump’s residence - and released to the public by the Justice Department.The photo shows documents strewn all across the floor with words like “secret”...
POTUS
POTUS

