Trump asks judge to reject DOJ’s request to continue to review documents seized from Mar-a-Lago

"Can we please not have law enforcement look at all the evidence against me? It may reflect poorly on my perpetual grift against my mindless followers."
Judge who approved Mar-a-Lago search finds ‘significant likelihood’ of witness intimidation if unredacted affidavit released
The federal magistrate judge who approved the 8 August search of former president Donald Trump’s Palm Beach, Florida, home appears unlikely to allow much — if any — of the affidavit used to justify issuing a warrant to search the ex-president’s property to become public.On Friday, Magistrate Judge Bruce Reinhart told attorneys for the Department of Justice and a coalition of news organisations that are seeking access to the affidavit he was “inclined” to allow at least a redacted version of the document to be unsealed. In a 13-page opinion and order released on Monday, Mr Reinhart ordered the...
Fox News host stunned after DOJ revelation: “These are these are the biggest secrets in the world”
Steve Doocy hosts "FOX & Friends" at Fox News Channel Studios on August 30, 2022 in New York City. (Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images) This article originally appeared on AlterNet. The United States Department of Justice filed an extraordinary legal briefing late Tuesday night revealing that it has "multiple sources of evidence" that former President Donald Trump and his confederates "likely" obstructed its investigation into how and why hundreds of documents containing the most sensitive of state secrets were casually stashed at Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach, Florida.
DOJ found that only a few items retrieved by the FBI from Mar-a-Lago were covered by attorney-client privilege, potentially undercutting a Trump defense
The DOJ said it had examined documents retrieved by the FBI from its Mar-a-Lago raid. It said only a small number of them were covered by attorney-client privilege. Trump has sought to claim this privilege to shield the documents from being examined. The Department of Justice has found that a...
Trump Wins Again as Judge Agrees Significant Harm Was Done in Raid - We Have the Full Written Decision
Florida judge agrees that the appointing of a special master to oversee documents taken from Mar-a-Lago is the correct course of action since obvious harm was done. A federal judge on Monday granted former President Donald Trump’s request to appoint a special master to review the trove of documents seized during the FBI’s raid on Mar-a-Lago last month, saying some of the materials were medical or tax-related.
Trump melts down on Truth Social after FBI seizes MyPillow guy Mike Lindell's phone at Hardee's
Former President Donald Trump posted a late-night message on Truth Social in which he lashed out at the FBI for seizing MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell's phone as part of an investigation into voting machine tampering. In the latest of his many attacks on the FBI, the twice-impeached former president accused...
Judge says she can't accept DOJ's claim that Trump 'could not possibly have a possessory interest' in some documents seized from Mar-a-Lago until 3rd party looks at them
The DOJ's appeal to continue to review classified documents for its probe was rejected on Thursday. A federal judge was not convinced that Trump couldn't have "possessory interest" in the documents. The judge could not accept DOJ's claim until a special master review was completed. A federal judge said she...
Opinion: Judge Gives Donald Trump until Friday to Explain Why He Wants a Special Master to Review Classified Documents
Amid a whirlwind of scandals and investigations, Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate was recently searched by the FBI where over 300 classified documents were recovered. The former President has been coming up with excuse after excuse, struggling to find an effective strategy to protect himself legally and politically from the controversy surrounding him.
Trump aides think a family member informed on him to the FBI because agents knew where to find a specific leather case, report says
Trump aides are speculating about the identity a possible informant at Mar-a-Lago. Some think only a member of Trump's family could have done it, The Guardian reported. Acting on information from a witness, the FBI searched the ex-president's Florida home. Aides to former President Donald Trump believe that a member...
Trump lawyer inadvertently admits ex-president ‘frequently’ had guests in room with top secret papers
An attorney for Donald Trump unwittingly admitted that the former president “frequently” had guests in the room where top secret papers were found.Alina Habba, in an interview with Fox News, said: “I’m somebody who has been in his office.. I have firsthand knowledge. I have never seen that. That is not the way his office looks.. He has guests frequently there.”She was responding to the first image of documents - that were seized from Mr Trump’s residence - and released to the public by the Justice Department.The photo shows documents strewn all across the floor with words like “secret”...
DOJ releases secret memo that recommended not charging Trump with obstruction of Mueller's Russia investigation
The Justice Department released a once-secret memo arguing against charging Trump with obstruction. Trump's threats to fire Mueller and comments decrying the Russia probe were not chargeable offenses, it said. The memo was publicized after a federal appeals court panel unanimously ruled for its release. The Justice Department on Wednesday...
Aileen M. Cannon, Judge in Trump Special Master Case, Has Ties to Federalist Society
The Federalist Society has been showing its influence over the U.S. legal system for years, especially with six of the nine current U.S. Supreme Court justices as members. Now another member, Aileen M. Cannon, has granted Donald Trump a special master in the Mar-a-Lago case. Cannon, a U.S. district judge...
A former federal prosecutor says Donald Trump may have committed 'treason' by launching 'an armed attack on the Capitol'
A former federal prosecutor said he thinks Donald Trump could potentially face treason charges. Ex-prosecutor Glenn Kirschner said the treason charge could result from his role in the Capitol riot. Trump's action on Jan. 6 last year forced Congress to "stop the peaceful transfer of presidential power," he said. Former...
“Unfit for the bench”: Experts accuse Trump judge of “obstruction of justice” over Mar-a-Lago ruling
Donald Trump gives two thumbs up to the crowd during the evening session on the fourth day of the Republican National Convention on July 21, 2016 at the Quicken Loans Arena in Cleveland, Ohio. (Joe Raedle/Getty Images) This article originally appeared at Common Dreams. It is licensed under a Creative...
Michael Cohen doubles down on claim that Trump may have kept classified documents to blackmail the DOJ into not indicting him
Trump's former fixer was on MSNBC to discuss the report that the FBI found documents about a foreign government's nuclear capabilities at Mar-a-Lago.
Trump Attorney’s New Claim About Mar-A-Lago Causes Jaws To Drop On Twitter
Donald Trump claims all of the documents seized by the FBI from Mar-a-Lago were declassified and in “secure storage” at the resort. But one of the former president’s own attorneys didn’t exactly instill a lot of confidence about just how “secure” that storage was.
Trump may have hung onto documents at Mar-a-Lago because he saw something 'personally advantageous,' New York Times reporter Maggie Haberman speculates
New York Times reporter Maggie Haberman, who has covered former President Donald Trump for decades, speculated that documents seized last week by the FBI from Mar-a-Lago could have been "personally advantageous." Haberman, who is a New York Times reporter and a CNN analyst, appeared on Tuesday's episode of the podcast...
Jared Kushner said the Mar-a-Lago raid was a mistake by Trump's enemies. He spoke after rampant speculation arose that he may have tipped off the FBI.
Jared Kushner was interviewed for the first time since the August 8 Mar-a-Lago raid. He called the raid a "cause for concern" for democracy, blaming Trump's "enemies." Those around Trump are said to suspect a family member — perhaps Kushner — tipped off the FBI. Jared Kushner spoke...
Did Trump Really Claim He Was Knighted By Queen Elizabeth II In Private?
The claim that former President Donald Trump was knighted by Queen Elizabeth II in private has been assessed as false, according to a report from the Associated Press. What Happened: Soon after the death of the British Monarch on Sept. 8 claims arose, disseminated on social media, that Trump was knighted by the Queen.
Trump bragged to associates about knowledge of French president's 'naughty' private life: Report
Former President Donald Trump bragged to his associates about knowledge of French President Emmanuel Macron's "naughty" private life, according to a new report. A document seized in the FBI's Mar-a-Lago raid titled “Info re: President of France” triggered a "trans-Atlantic freakout" in Paris and Washington, the report from Rolling Stone claimed, citing two anonymous sources familiar with the situation. Though it is unknown what the details entailed and whether it included details of Macron's private life, the document has U.S. and French intelligence agencies scrambling to see whether there has been a security breach, the report said.
Rep. Jim Jordan's Judiciary Twitter Account Finds 'Threat' In Pic Of Docs At Trump Home
The House Judiciary Committee Twitter account, which lists Rep. Jim Jordan (R-Ohio) as its ranking member, overlooked a “huge threat” in a sea of classified documents and Twitter users told them to take a closer look on Wednesday. The Twitter feed weighed in on a picture grabbed from...
