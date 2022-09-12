ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
SEE IT: Kamala’s stepdaughter leaves little to imagine with fashion show wardrobe

By Heather Hamilton
WashingtonExaminer
WashingtonExaminer
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0TtZNW_0hs0hdA300


V ice President Kamala Harris’s stepdaughter Ella Emhoff took to the runway in a New York Fashion Week show this weekend and left little to the imagination.

Emhoff, daughter to second gentleman Doug Emhoff with his first wife, appeared in the 2023 Prabal Gurung fashion show Saturday wearing a black miniskirt, black gloves, and a sheer green top that wrapped around her neck while exposing one of her breasts.

Andres Kudacki/AFP via Getty Images
US model Ella Emhoff (C) walks the runway for Prabal Gurung during New York Fashion Week in New York on September 10, 2022.


Social media erupted in response to photos of the model’s exposed breast.

“Next it’ll be Hunter Biden for Calvin Klein,” tweeted one user.

“Classy! Her and Hunter [Biden] would make a lovely couple,” another wrote .

Fashion designer Prabal Gurung called his collection that included Emhoff’s green top a representation of those who are not known or seen.

"It represents everything that we want to see in the world. You know, spring 2023 is a celebration of those who are often monitored, scrutinized, watched, but rarely seen. You know, these are the people, misfits of the world," Gurung said, according to a report.

Emhoff has reportedly signed on with British luxury brand Mulberry to model in its campaign for the opening of a flagship New York City store.

