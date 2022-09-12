ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Princeville, NC

Deputies looking for ‘armed and dangerous’ suspect in Edgecombe County homicide

By Chloe Rafferty, Kathryn Hubbard
WNCT
WNCT
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2XEcnL_0hs0hcHK00

PRINCEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — The Edgecombe County Sheriff’s Office is looking for an ‘armed and dangerous’ suspect in a homicide that occurred Saturday night.

On Saturday night at about 10:50 p.m., Edgecombe County Communications received a call regarding an unresponsive person on Rainey Street in Princeville.

When they arrived at the scene, deputies say they found Kel’zavion Branch, of Tarboro, dead.

They say his exact cause of death is pending autopsy results and is not being released at this time.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=35nxE4_0hs0hcHK00
Devin Maurice Hyman (Mugshot from Edgecombe County Sheriff’s Office)

Detectives are investigating this incident as a homicide.

“The Edgecombe County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigation Division has been working all night on this case,” the sheriff’s office wrote in a Facebook post.

Early Sunday morning, deputies say they have identified a suspect to be Devin Maurice Hyman, 34, of Tarboro.

They describe him as having tattoos on the side of his neck and beside his ear.

Deputies say Hyman should be considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information about the case or Hyman’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Edgecombe County Sheriff’s Office at 252-641-7911 and ask for LT. Tinder or Detective T. Hill.

Deputies ask that the community keep the Branch family in their prayers.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WNCT.

Comments / 0

Related
WNCT

Edgecombe County man arrested in murder investigation

PRINCEVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — An Edgecombe County man has been arrested and is facing a murder charge in a shooting death of a man in Princeville on Sept. 10. The Edgecombe County Sheriff’s Office reports Devin M. Hyman was arrested on Thursday and charged with first-degree murer. He was taken before a magistrate and placed […]
EDGECOMBE COUNTY, NC
WITN

Woman takes Alford plea for 2004 Nash County killing

SPRING HOPE, N.C. (WRAL) - A Nash County woman charged in connection to the 2004 death of Deborah Deans took a plea deal in court. WRAL reports that Kimberly Hancock took an Alford plea to aiding and abetting voluntary manslaughter and concealment of death. Hancock was originally charged with first-degree murder when Deans’ remains were found in 2019.
NASH COUNTY, NC
WNCT

Pitt County man arrested on drug charges after overdose

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – A man has been arrested and is facing drug charges after a woman overdosed back in 2021. On April 12, 2021, the Pitt County Sheriff’s Deputies answered a call to a reported drug overdose of a 34-year-old woman in the Portertown Road area. During the investigation, detectives found out that Steven […]
PITT COUNTY, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Princeville, NC
Tarboro, NC
Crime & Safety
City
Tarboro, NC
County
Edgecombe County, NC
Edgecombe County, NC
Crime & Safety
emporiaindependentmessenger.com

Greensville County Sheriff's Office seeks to locate suspect in connection with Sussex Drive shooting

The Greensville County Sheriff's Office seeks information on the whereabouts of Thomas "Tom Tom" Dunn in connection to the early Sunday morning on Sussex Drive. According to a GCSO press release, Dunn, 34, is wanted for malicious wounding, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, and the use of a firearm in the commission of a felony.
GREENSVILLE COUNTY, VA
WITN

Shooting suspect arrested after Greenville high school put on lockdown

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Police say a man has been taken into custody after a shooting this afternoon in Greenville. Greenville Interim Police Chief Ted Sauls says around 1 p.m. Tuesday, a person was shot on Concord Drive. Within 30 minutes, police were able to track the suspect, who they believe had run from an adjoining neighborhood to Deck Street, beside J.H. Rose High School. Concord Drive and Deck Street are a little over a mile apart.
GREENVILLE, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Armed And Dangerous#Violent Crime#Nexstar Media Inc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Investigation
WNCT

Riverside High School student charged with bringing gun to campus

WILLIAMSTON, N.C (WNCT) – A Riverside High School student was taken in custody by the Martin County Sheriff’s Office Friday morning. An anonymous tip was shared with school officials regarding a potential weapon on the campus. According, to Martin County School’s policy, administrations conducted a search of a vehicle that matched the tip information. During […]
MARTIN COUNTY, NC
WNCT

Charlotte man held on $1M bond after $130,000 in drugs found in Beaufort County

WASHINGTON, N.C. (WNCT) — The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office announced the arrest of a Charlotte man who was found with $130,000 worth of drugs. Michael Morgan, 32, of Charlotte, was arrested and charged with two counts of trafficking in opioids (fentanyl), trafficking methamphetamine, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia. Officials said he was […]
CHARLOTTE, NC
WNCT

WNCT

32K+
Followers
21K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

WNCT 9 On Your Side

 https://wnct.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy