ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Foreign Policy

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

Ukraine says hundreds of bodies found in mass burial site

KYIV/IZIUM, Ukraine, Sept 16 (Reuters) - Ukrainian officials said on Friday they had found hundreds of bodies, some with their hands tied behind their backs, buried in territory recaptured from Russian forces, in what President Volodymyr Zelenskiy called proof of war crimes by the invaders.
POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
The Independent

Trump news – live: Trump attacks ‘absolute loser’ McConnell as special master named in Mar-a-Lago papers probe

A Florida judge has appointed Donald Trump’s nominee as special master in the FBI investigation into top secret papers seized by agents from his Mar-a-Lago estate.Judge Raymond Dearie will now review materials seized during the raid of the former president’s estate after Mr Trump successfully demanded someone be appointed.US District Judge Aileen Cannon also rejected the Justice Department’s request to resume its criminal investigation into the classified documents. Judge Cannon said that she was not willing to accept the government’s assertions that nearly 100 documents taken from Mr Trump’s estate were classified.“The court does not find it appropriate...
POTUS

Comments / 0

Community Policy