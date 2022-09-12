ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia State

Ben
4d ago

it should be for all veterans that have served and honorably discharged regardless if you retired or not.If you served you deserve.

Jennifer Zeumalt-River Oaks Kennel
4d ago

How about no income tax on retired military like several other states do. My husband retired in 2019 & every year since we have owed A LOT both Federal and State. Why is SSDI taxable but his VA disability isn't? Disability pay from anyone shouldn't be taxable

