Car crash in Granville leaves 1 dead
A person has died after a crash on Route 22 in Granville. New York State Police said Richelle Wooddell, 38, of Granville, was pronounced dead at the hospital.
newportdispatch.com
Single-vehicle rollover crash in Milton
MILTON — A 35-year-old man from Winooski was involved in a single-vehicle rollover crash in Milton yesterday. The crash took place on I-89 south at around 4:00 p.m. A 2012 Toyota Rav4 was seen on its side in the median at the crash scene. The driver, Timothy Arthur, sustained...
WNYT
Deadly Washington County crash under investigation
GRANVILLE – A deadly crash is under investigation in Washington County. It happened Wednesday afternoon on State Route 22 in Granville. Richelle Wooddell from Granville was killed. State police say Wooddell entered the roadway from a residential driveway and failed to yield the right of way for another vehicle.
newportdispatch.com
Vehicle stolen in Fairlee
FAIRLEE — Police are investigating a theft that occurred in Fairlee on Tuesday. Authorities say they were notified of a stolen 2017 Polaris Ranger from an address on Maurice Roberts Memorial Hwy. Anyone with information regarding the theft or location of the vehicle is asked to contact the State...
WMUR.com
Lebanon rescue crews called after dog found wandering on roof of home
LEBANON, N.H. — Lebanon police and fire crews were called after a dog was found wandering on the rooftop of a home Thursday morning. Crews at the scene said the dog, Max, had escaped the second floor apartment by breaking through a window screen. They helped to rescue Max...
WCAX
Hardwick man pleads guilty to trooper excavator assault
ST. JOHNSBURY, Vt. (WCAX) - A Hardwick father Wednesday admitted he used his excavator to try to stop troopers from arresting his son. The June incident at a home on Scott Road was captured on a trooper’s dashboard video. Police say what should have been an easy arrest turned into mayhem, with Wayne Tallman swinging the machine’s bucket at troopers when they tried to arrest his son, Brian, for burglary and assault.
WCAX
Man arrested in City Hall Park assault
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Burlington Police say a man faces charges for an assault in City Hall Park Tuesday. Burlington resident Jason Osterhout told WCAX he was on his way to work Tuesday morning when he was assaulted by someone he didn’t know. Burlington Police Thursday issued a citation...
WCAX
newportdispatch.com
Log truck crash on I-89 in Waterbury
WATERBURY — A 39-year-old man from Burlington was involved in a single-vehicle crash in Waterbury yesterday. The crash took place on Interstate 89 at around 1:30 p.m. According to the report, a truck towing a trailer hauling logs was traveling southbound. A tire on the trailer deflated, causing the...
Middlebury Campus
Middlebury Taxi driver charged with unlawful restraint
The owner and operator of Middlebury Taxi, a popular ride service used by students, pleaded not guilty to six charges of felony second-degree unlawful restraint after six women reported being detained in his car on the night of July 4. A police report filed a few minutes after midnight on...
NECN
ATV Driver Killed After Overturning in Vermont Woods: Troopers
A man riding an ATV in Bristol, Vermont, died Sunday night after it flipped over and landed on him, according to Vermont State Police. Troopers responded just before 8 p.m. Sunday to the woods off Colin Drive, south of the Cove Road intersection. The driver, who has been identified as 54-year-old Matthew White, of Bristol, was driving up a hill while marking a trail for hunting when the ATV overturned, according to state police. The ATV landed on him, and he was pronounced dead on scene, according to troopers.
WCAX
Crash slows Interstate 89 traffic in Waterbury
WATERBURY, Vt. (WCAX) - A crash slowed traffic on Interstate 89 southbound in Waterbury on Monday afternoon. It happened around 1:30 p.m. when a pickup truck with a trailer flipped on its side just before Exit 10. The road was down to one lane for a while but both lanes...
WCAX
Wrong-way crash on Interstate 89 sends 3 drivers to hospital
MILTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont State Police are investigating after a wrong-way driver crashed on Interstate 89 in Milton, sending three people to the hospital. Police were called to the scene just before Exit 17 on I-89 northbound around 11 p.m. Sunday. They say Ernest Yangassa, 43, of Colchester was...
newportdispatch.com
Two cited for assault in Rutland
RUTLAND — Two people were cited for assault following an incident in Rutland yesterday. Authorities say they were notified of an assault at a home on Main Street at around 2:10 p.m. Police allege that Charles Coombs, 47, of West Rutland, and Deborah Generess, 40, of Rutland, assaulted each...
WCAX
12 arrested for attempting to smuggle contraband into Malone prison
mynbc5.com
Williston police officer decertified for violating policing policies
WILLISTON, Vt. — A former Williston police officer has been permanently decertified for behavior unfitting to his role as an officer. The Vermont Criminal Justice Council voted nearly unanimously to decertify officer Travis Trybulski for violating the Williston Police Department’s policies including fair and impartial policing and investigative traffic stops.
WCAX
Wrong way driver on I-89N sends three drivers to the hospital
mountaintimes.info
Former Rutland police commander returns as civilian community liaison
RUTLAND CITY — One sunny morning last week, Matt Prouty was driving down Main Street when a police dispatcher’s voice came over the car’s police radio, transmitting a report of an assault at the local Walmart store. “A male and a female were in the self-checkout. They...
WCAX
Former Williston cop stripped of credentials
WILLISTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A former Williston Police officer has been stripped of his credentials for violating fair and impartial policing policies. The Vermont Criminal Justice Council announced Tuesday it voted nearly unanimously to revoke Travis Trybulski’s certification for a violation that happened in February 2021 involving a motor vehicle stop.
