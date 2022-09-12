Read full article on original website
Best college in Virginia? U.S. News and World Report weighs in
Join Our Telegram channel to stay up to date on breaking news coverage. What is the best college or university in the state of Virginia?. University of Virginia? Virginia Tech? James Madison University?. According to U.S. News and World Report, the UVA Cavaliers take the top spot among Virginia schools...
After years of effort, Virginia is giving lower-income workers a major tax break
Mercedes Benson, a single mom who makes a little under $50,000 a year running a coffee shop in Richmond, doesn’t usually expect things to go her way during tax season. On her state income taxes, Benson said she usually owes money or gets a tiny refund that doesn’t go very far. But as she tries […] The post After years of effort, Virginia is giving lower-income workers a major tax break appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
3 Great Pizza Places in Virginia
What is your favorite comfort food? If the answer is a good pizza then keep one reading because I have put together a list of three amazing pizza spots in Virginia that you should definitely visit if you haven't already because they serve absolutely delicious pizza. Once you have a taste of their food, there is no going back. You'll want to keep enjoying their pizza. But don't take my word for it and go visit them yourself.
Virginia parents protest critical race theory outside Loudoun County School Board meeting
Parents and community activists gathered outside a Loudoun County School Board meeting on Tuesday to demand “an end to the racist and divisive ideologies being infused into the government schools.”. Loudoun County has become the nerve center for parental activism in recent years, driving debates over critical race theory...
ODU economist: Rail strike could be catastrophic
The Port of Virginia set records during the pandemic crisis, but now it's responding to a looming personnel crisis.
AG Miyares announces new Election Integrity Unit, NAACP demands it be disbanded
RICHMOND, Va. (WSET) — Attorney General Miyares announced the creation of the Election Integrity Unit at the Office of the Attorney General on Friday, September 9. Now the Virginia NAACP is asking for it to be disbanded. Miyares said the unit will provide legal advice to the Department of...
Virginia taxpayers getting rebates this fall
RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ/Governor’s Office Release) - About 3.2 million eligible taxpayers will receive one-time tax rebates of up to $250 in the fall of 2022 if they filed individually, and up to $500 if they filed jointly, according to Governor Glenn Youngkin’s office. To be eligible, taxpayers must...
Libertarian Party of Virginia dissolving after national party’s ‘bigoted’ turn, ex-chair says
If the main purpose of a political party is to run candidates for office, former Libertarian Party of Virginia Chairwoman Holly Ward says it felt like a “violation” to keep taking people’s money. “It’s clear that we can’t function,” Ward said in an interview as she explained why the party is dissolving as a corporation […] The post Libertarian Party of Virginia dissolving after national party’s ‘bigoted’ turn, ex-chair says appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
3 Great Steakhouses in Virginia
What's your favorite thing to order when you go out with your friends and family members? If the answer is a nice, juicy steak, then you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about, three amazing steakhouses in Virginia that you should absolutely visit if you haven't already. All of them are known for their impeccable service and absolutely delicious food. They are great options for both a casual meal with friends and family as well as for celebrating a special event, so make sure to add them to your list.
Multibillion dollar economic development project to be announced in W.Va. on Friday
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — State leaders are expected to announce a multibillion dollar economic development project in West Virginia on Friday. The announcement will be held at the Charleston Marriott Hotel at 1 p.m. A livestream of the news conference will be provided below and on WCHS' Facebook page.
Virginia teenager earns perfect score on SAT
Out of two million people, only 500 students earn a perfect score on the SAT. A high school senior in Fairfax County became one of those 500 students when he took the exam.
$300 million investment to bring world’s largest indoor vertical garden to Virginia
“There will come a day when we look back in disbelief that we would source fresh produce from half a world away, when companies like Plenty are proving that we can grow that same produce right here, year-round, in a way that not only tastes better, but that is also dramatically better for our environment,” said Secretary of Agriculture and Forestry Matthew Lohr. “Technological advancement is what drives the industry of agriculture forward, so I am thrilled Virginia is playing a leading role in the indoor farming revolution that is changing, for the better, where much of our food is coming from.”
Leaf peepers: Best times to view fall foliage in Virginia, color predictions
Join Our Telegram channel to stay up to date on breaking news coverage. All signs are pointing to a vibrant season of autumn color this year, thanks to plenty of summer and early fall rain, says a Virginia Tech tree physiology expert. “We have plenty of moisture in the soil...
Virginia county votes to rename highways named after Confederate leaders
The board of supervisors in Virginia’s Fairfax County has voted to rename two highways named after Confederate leaders. The county board voted 9-1 on Tuesday to recommend calling Lee Highway and Lee-Jackson Memorial Highway in the Washington, D.C., suburbs by their federal highway numbers — Route 29 and Route 50, respectively.
Stimulus Update: Virginia Is Issuing $250 One-Time Tax Rebate — Do You Qualify?
Taxpayers in Virginia will soon be getting rebates from the state government thanks to a bipartisan bill passed earlier this year by the General Assembly. However, not everyone is eligible. Food...
Virginia SNAP recipients to receive emergency funding in September
Virginia SNAP recipients will again see emergency benefits in September, according to the Department of Social Services. These emergency allotments raise SNAP households’ monthly benefits to the maximum allowable amount. Benefits will be loaded onto participants’ EBT cards automatically on Friday, Sept. 16th. Those with questions can contact their...
Virginia law enforcement officers who belong to the Oath Keepers are not serving in Floyd County
Circuit Court today in the Floyd County Courthouse is one of my weekly stops in news coverage for The Floyd Press. It also reminds us how fortunate we are to have an excellent police force in the Sheriff’s Department and our prosecutors in the Commonwealth’s Attorney’s office.
A Final Farewell to LHOV Host Ava Braatz
Living in the Heart of Virginia host Ava Braatz is moving on but she'll never be forgotten! We take a look back at all the laughs and insights she's brought to the show over the last two years. Ava Braatz.
Decision Virginia: Everything you need to know about the 2022 elections
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The 2022 mid-term elections are right around the corner, and before you go to the polls, here is everything you need to know ahead of casting your ballot. How do I register?. The deadline to register to vote is Oct. 17. If you need to register...
Virginia is required to follow California EV standard, dealers prepare for electric future
For many car buyers, finding an electric vehicle can be difficult. But a new Virginia law is about to dramatically transform the landscape of automobile sales, as Michael Pope reports.
