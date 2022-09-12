ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia State

Comments / 0

Related
Augusta Free Press

Best college in Virginia? U.S. News and World Report weighs in

Join Our Telegram channel to stay up to date on breaking news coverage. What is the best college or university in the state of Virginia?. University of Virginia? Virginia Tech? James Madison University?. According to U.S. News and World Report, the UVA Cavaliers take the top spot among Virginia schools...
VIRGINIA STATE
Virginia Mercury

After years of effort, Virginia is giving lower-income workers a major tax break

Mercedes Benson, a single mom who makes a little under $50,000 a year running a coffee shop in Richmond, doesn’t usually expect things to go her way during tax season. On her state income taxes, Benson said she usually owes money or gets a tiny refund that doesn’t go very far. But as she tries […] The post After years of effort, Virginia is giving lower-income workers a major tax break appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
VIRGINIA STATE
Alina Andras

3 Great Pizza Places in Virginia

What is your favorite comfort food? If the answer is a good pizza then keep one reading because I have put together a list of three amazing pizza spots in Virginia that you should definitely visit if you haven't already because they serve absolutely delicious pizza. Once you have a taste of their food, there is no going back. You'll want to keep enjoying their pizza. But don't take my word for it and go visit them yourself.
VIRGINIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
Local
Virginia Education
State
Virginia State
State
New York State
City
Danville, VA
WDBJ7.com

Virginia taxpayers getting rebates this fall

RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ/Governor’s Office Release) - About 3.2 million eligible taxpayers will receive one-time tax rebates of up to $250 in the fall of 2022 if they filed individually, and up to $500 if they filed jointly, according to Governor Glenn Youngkin’s office. To be eligible, taxpayers must...
VIRGINIA STATE
Virginia Mercury

Libertarian Party of Virginia dissolving after national party’s ‘bigoted’ turn, ex-chair says

If the main purpose of a political party is to run candidates for office, former Libertarian Party of Virginia Chairwoman Holly Ward says it felt like a “violation” to keep taking people’s money. “It’s clear that we can’t function,” Ward said in an interview as she explained why the party is dissolving as a corporation […] The post Libertarian Party of Virginia dissolving after national party’s ‘bigoted’ turn, ex-chair says appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
VIRGINIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nyu#Roanoke College#New York University#Linus College#The U S News#World Report#Averett University
Alina Andras

3 Great Steakhouses in Virginia

What's your favorite thing to order when you go out with your friends and family members? If the answer is a nice, juicy steak, then you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about, three amazing steakhouses in Virginia that you should absolutely visit if you haven't already. All of them are known for their impeccable service and absolutely delicious food. They are great options for both a casual meal with friends and family as well as for celebrating a special event, so make sure to add them to your list.
VIRGINIA STATE
WRIC - ABC 8News

$300 million investment to bring world’s largest indoor vertical garden to Virginia

“There will come a day when we look back in disbelief that we would source fresh produce from half a world away, when companies like Plenty are proving that we can grow that same produce right here, year-round, in a way that not only tastes better, but that is also dramatically better for our environment,” said Secretary of Agriculture and Forestry Matthew Lohr. “Technological advancement is what drives the industry of agriculture forward, so I am thrilled Virginia is playing a leading role in the indoor farming revolution that is changing, for the better, where much of our food is coming from.”
CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, VA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Virginia Tech
supertalk929.com

Virginia SNAP recipients to receive emergency funding in September

Virginia SNAP recipients will again see emergency benefits in September, according to the Department of Social Services. These emergency allotments raise SNAP households’ monthly benefits to the maximum allowable amount. Benefits will be loaded onto participants’ EBT cards automatically on Friday, Sept. 16th. Those with questions can contact their...
VIRGINIA STATE
WSET

A Final Farewell to LHOV Host Ava Braatz

Living in the Heart of Virginia host Ava Braatz is moving on but she'll never be forgotten! We take a look back at all the laughs and insights she's brought to the show over the last two years. Ava Braatz.
VIRGINIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy