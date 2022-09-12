ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lexington, NE

Tri-Cities healthcare workers seeing more hospital violence

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — The rate of violent crime in hospitals is on the rise. According to the International Association for Healthcare Security and Safety, recorded hospital incidents jumped 47% last year. Area hospitals across the tri-cities are seeing an upward trend of hospital violence. Grand Island's CHI St....
LINCOLN, NE
Two Iowans charged after traffic stop near Kearney finds drugs, children inside vehicle

KEARNEY, Neb. — Two Iowa residents have been charged after Nebraska State Patrol troopers located numerous drugs and two children inside their vehicle. Carl Emerson, 34, of Fairfax, Iowa, is charged in Buffalo County Court with possession of 28 to 139 grams of meth, possession of a firearm by a prohibited person, possession of a firearm while committing a drug violation, carrying a concealed weapon and two counts of committing intentional child abuse – no injury.
KEARNEY, NE
Semi driver hospitalized following crash Thursday on I-80 near Gothenburg

GOTHENBURG, Neb. — A semi driver remains hospitalized after it took first responders nearly two hours to extricate him following a crash Thursday afternoon on I-80 near Gothenburg. According to the Nebraska State Patrol, shortly before 4:30 p.m., emergency personnel responded to a single-vehicle crash in the median of...
GOTHENBURG, NE
Dawson County, NE
Lexington, NE
Dawson County, NE
Lexington, NE
Nebraska Crime & Safety
Scam Alert: Payroll scam targeting local businesses

KEARNEY, Neb. — The Buffalo County Sheriff's Office is alerting people to a scam impacting local businesses and payroll departments. Authorities said many payroll departments have been getting phishing emails that impersonate staff, asking them to change direct deposit information. If payroll does change banking information, then the paychecks...
BUFFALO COUNTY, NE
Two Rivers: National Recovery Month

KEARNEY, Neb. — How do you talk to someone who is in recovery?. Hayley Jelinek with Two Rivers Public Health Department joined us with tips during National Recovery Month. One of the first things to remember is that people in recovery are given a lot of new information. Chances are, doctors and therapists have already provided the facts about addiction and recovery. Your loved one may also attend meetings that focus on the disease, as well as the solution to recovery.
KEARNEY, NE
Kearney City Council approves airport expansion bid

KEARNEY, Neb. — The Kearney City Council approved a bid to expand the Kearney Regional Airport. The council voted Wednesday to approve a $4.7 million bid by RMV Construction to expand the airport after a previous bid of over $7 million was rejected earlier in the summer. The new...
KEARNEY, NE
Healthy hearing in farmers: UNK researches hearing loss

HALL COUNTY, Neb. — Researchers are studying hearing loss in farmers and ranchers and are offering hearing tests at Husker Harvest Days. Dr. Jan Moore is a professor at the University of Nebraska at Kearney. UNK and will be attending Husker Harvest Days with a mobile hearing testing van at the Hospitality Health Tent area.
KEARNEY, NE
Jim Doyle
Pioneer Village holds online auction for overstock items in museum

MINDEN, NEB. — A piece of history could be yours starting off at just one dollar. A total of 395 items are up for grabs at Harold Warp's Pioneer Village in Minden. "From one dollar at this point, all the way up to 250,000 for one specific item," said Andy Birdsell, a BigIron representative.
MINDEN, NE
Quick Bites: After School Banana Sushi

KEARNEY, Neb. — Hy-Vee Dietician Kaiti George shares an easy after-school snack. Freeze Dried Strawberries (crushed) 1.Spread about 2 Tablespoons of peanut or nut butter all over the tortilla shell. 2.Peel and place banana into the center of the tortilla shell. 3.Tightly roll tortilla around the banana. 4.Slice into...
KEARNEY, NE

