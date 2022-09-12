Police seek armed robber of convenience store

The Shell EP Mart along Benvenue Road in the northwestern part of the city was victimized by an armed holdup this weekend and police are trying to find the suspect.

Officers about 2:43 a.m. on Saturday were dispatched to the 1800 block of Benvenue in reference to a suspicious event and the officers, while en route, were told a robbery had just occurred, police Sgt. Brad Summerlin told the Telegram in email correspondence.

The officers, after arriving at the convenience store, found out that an employee was inside the business when an unknown Black man who was wearing all black clothing entered.

The suspect brandished a handgun, demanded cash and was able to remove cash from the cash register, Summerlin said.

The suspect fled on foot and an attempt to track him with a K-9 was unsuccessful, Summerlin said.

The employee was not injured, Summerlin said.

The police department’s Criminal Investigations Division is continuing to conduct a probe.

Word of the robbery began circulating via the Fighting Crime News and Who’s Wanted Facebook page.

EP Marts are a regional chain of convenience stores operated by Eastern Petroleum, which is a bulk wholesale petroleum products distributor based in Enfield and which was established in 1956.

Eastern Petroleum has EP Marts selling either Exxon or Shell fuels.