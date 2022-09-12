BALTIMORE -- Students at the Notre Dame of Maryland University are protesting Friday after the school announced it will become a fully co-ed institution in fall 2023. A crowd of students at the currently all-women's school gathered outside President Marylou Yam's office, demanding, among other things, an apology for what they called a "lack of transparency regarding the coeducational shift."The school announced Wednesday will be admitting men to its undergraduate programs for the first time in more than 125 years. The Catholic university's Board of Trustees unanimously approved the change a year after launching an Enrollment Task Force studying admission...

BALTIMORE, MD ・ 20 MINUTES AGO