COVID-19 Boosters, Third Doses Well Tolerated Among Pregnant, Lactating People
THURSDAY, Sept. 15, 2022 (HealthDay News) — COVID-19 vaccine boosters or third doses are well tolerated among pregnant and lactating individuals, according to a study published online Sept. 8 in JAMA Network Open. Alisa Kachikis, M.D., from the University of Washington in Seattle, and colleagues describe the reactions to...
Students protest Notre Dame of Maryland University's decision to become fully co-ed
BALTIMORE -- Students at the Notre Dame of Maryland University are protesting Friday after the school announced it will become a fully co-ed institution in fall 2023. A crowd of students at the currently all-women's school gathered outside President Marylou Yam's office, demanding, among other things, an apology for what they called a "lack of transparency regarding the coeducational shift."The school announced Wednesday will be admitting men to its undergraduate programs for the first time in more than 125 years. The Catholic university's Board of Trustees unanimously approved the change a year after launching an Enrollment Task Force studying admission...
Umbilical Cord Milking Does Not Reduce NICU Admission
TUESDAY, Sept. 13, 2022 (HealthDay News) — Umbilical cord milking (UCM) does not reduce neonatal intensive care unit (NICU) admission but is safe, according to a study published online Aug. 12 in the American Journal of Obstetrics & Gynecology. Anup C. Katheria, M.D., from Sharp Mary Birch Hospital for...
