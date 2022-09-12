West Monroe Police arrest man for allegedly committing sexual battery on his wife

Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The West Monroe Police Department was dispatched to a residence in reference to a sexual offense on Sunday, September 11, 2022, at 7:45 AM. Upon arrival, officers made contact with the victim who advised that she was engaged in consensual sexual activity until her husband, 41-year-old Joshua Wayne Huffman, continued sexual acts without her consent due to a mouth injury.

According to the victim, Huffman allegedly did not stop until he was “satisfied.” Police made contact with Huffman who advised that his wife was performing sexual acts until her mouth pain. After medicating her injury, he mentioned his wife went on to continue the sexual acts.

Huffman was placed under arrest and transported to the Ouachita Correctional Center. He was charged with Sexual Battery. Huffman’s bond was set at $2,500.