seehafernews.com
Police Take Man Accused of Being Involved in Stealing a Vehicle Into Custody
A 21-year-old male is in custody after allegedly being involved in stealing a vehicle from Manitowoc’s northside late Wednesday night. An officer with the Manitowoc Police Department was on routine patrol when he heard over his portable radio that the Manitowoc County Sheriff’s Deputies were in pursuit of a stolen vehicle requesting mutual aid assistance from Manitowoc Police which was granted.
seehafernews.com
Manitowoc Man Arrested After Assaulting a Woman, Fleeing From Police
An 18-year-old Manitowoc man was arrested yesterday afternoon after he reportedly assaulted a woman and fled from police. Officers were called to an unspecified residence at around 11:00 a.m. to investigate a claim made by a woman who said that her ex-boyfriend had been pushing her around and pulled a gun.
seehafernews.com
Bail Hearing Held For Manitowoc Man Charged with Seventh OWI
Bail is set at $500 cash for a 56-year-old Manitowoc man charged with his seventh OWI Offense following an incident on the city’s Southside late Tuesday night. A couple had allegedly began yelling into a neighbor’s garage claiming that they had denied hitting their vehicle. Police received a...
seehafernews.com
Bail Hearing Held For Manitowoc Man Passed Out In His Vehicle
Bail is set at $1200 recognizance for a 64-year-old Manitowoc man who was found to be slumped over the driver’s seat on the city’s southside. Howard J. Landrey is charged with Fleeing or Eluding an Office and Resisting an Officer. He also faces a city charge of OWI...
seehafernews.com
Juvenile Arrests Skyrocket in Manitowoc
The number of juvenile charges in Manitowoc skyrocketed last month. According to the Police Department’s monthly report for August, there were 15 juvenile charges reported bringing the year-to-date total up to 134. To put that into perspective, in all of 2020 there were 148, and last year that number...
seehafernews.com
Neighborly Dispute Results in an OWI Arrest in Manitowoc
What started as a dispute between neighbors ended up landing a Manitowoc man in police custody. Officers were dispatched to a residence in the 1400 block of South 10th Street just before 11:00 last night (September 13th) to investigate the dispute report. A caller told police that they saw a...
radioplusinfo.com
9-15-22 two fdl homes struck by bullets
Two homes were struck by bullets, but no injuries were reported after several gunshots were fired in a Fond du Lac neighborhood early Thursday morning. Shortly before 1:30am police were called to the area of the 200 Block of 6th Street for multiple reports of possible gunshots fired. Officers found handgun casings on 6th Street east of South Park Avenue and two homes were struck by gunshots. Thes incident remains under investigation and anyone with information is asked to call police.
WBAY Green Bay
Green Bay murder suspect to hear State’s evidence Sept. 23
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - One of three suspects in a Green Bay murder was back in court for a status hearing Thursday. The court set a date of September 23 for Alejandro Cantu’s preliminary hearing, when he’ll have a chance to hear the State’s evidence against him.
WBAY Green Bay
Two homes damaged in Fond du Lac shooting
FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WBAY) - Police are investigating a shooting early Thursday morning on 6th Street. At about 1:25 a.m., officers were called to the 200 block for multiple reports of gunshots in the area. Police located handgun casings on 6th Street east of S. Park Avenue. Two homes...
seehafernews.com
Manitowoc Man Convicted of Selling Drugs that Killed a Man Sentenced
A Manitowoc man who was convicted of selling another man the drugs that killed him has been sentenced. 21-year-old Michael A. Svacina pleaded guilty to charges of Reckless Homicide by the Delivery of Drugs and Bail Jumping, and Judge Jerilyn Dietz sentenced him to spend a total of 9 years in prison followed by 8 years on extended supervision.
seehafernews.com
Manitowoc Police Asking for Help With a Burglary Investigation
The Manitowoc Police Department is reaching out to the public for help with a burglary investigation. According to a Crime Stoppers report, the incident occurred in the 1900 block of Dufek Drive sometime between September 9th and Monday (September 12th). Numerous power tools were stolen from a construction site after...
greenbaycrimereports.com
Daily Arrest Records - September 15, 2022
Brown County Arrest Records - Thursday, September 15, 2022. No claims to the accuracy of this information are made. The information and photos presented on this site have been collected from the websites of County Sheriff's Offices or Clerk of Courts. The people featured on this site may not have been convicted of the charges or crimes listed and are presumed innocent until proven guilty. Do not rely on this site to determine factual criminal evidence. Contact the respective County Clerk or State Attorney's Office for more information. There may be persons listed who are not "newly" arrested, but are being transferred from another Correctional Facility to Brown County for court appearances related to prior charges. Those listed could also be due to scheduled court appearances. The release of this information is intended to educate and protect the public and is not to be used to injure, harass, or commit a criminal act against any individual or their family.
Manitowoc Police offer $500 reward for information on stolen power tools
"The incident was reported on Sept. 12 with numerous power tools reported as stolen. The victim stated the tools could have been stolen anytime between Sept. 9 and Sept. 12."
Fox11online.com
Vehicle hits utility pole, house in Sheboygan
SHEBOYGAN (WLUK) -- The Sheboygan Police Department says a driver lost control of a vehicle, hit a utility pole and house just before 6:30 Wednesday night. The crash happened in the 1400 block of Wilson Ave. A passenger inside the vehicle later had some head pain. A baby that was...
radioplusinfo.com
9-14-22 fdl man faces homicide charges in stabbing incident
A Fond du Lac man faces attempted homicide charges in connection with a stabbing incident last month outside a Fond du Lac tavern. Police say a 40 year old Fond du Lac man was stabbed multiple times outside the Press Box Tavern on Forest Avenue August 6. A person of interest was arrested two days later and has been held in the Fond du Lac County Jail since. This week police referred attempted first degree intentional homicide and recklessly endangering safety charges to the Fond du Lac County District Attorney’s Office against a 31 year old Fond du Lac man.
seehafernews.com
Manitowoc Police Searching for the Owner of a Ring Found at Red Arrow Beach
The Manitowoc Police Department is looking for the rightful home of a ring found at Red Arrow Beach recently. The ring is described as a men’s style black titanium, tungsten carbide wedding band with a thin blue line grooved into the middle. In order to claim the ring, you...
Menasha police using residential surveillance cameras to catch crimes
The department is asking residents to register their personal surveillance cameras to make it easier for the department to contact the owner if a crime has occurred in the vicinity of the camera.
seehafernews.com
Manitowoc Woman Crashes into Road Sign, Nabbed for 4th OWI
A Manitowoc woman was arrested following a crash over the weekend. An officer with the Manitowoc Police Department was reportedly dispatched to the area of Revere Drive and Spring Street just after 3:30 p.m. on Saturday (September 10th) on a report of a vehicle crashing into a street sign. When...
WBAY Green Bay
Valuable cards, items stolen in Grand Chute burglary
It was started by long-time friends to ease children's transition into the foster care system and help the families who take them in. The trading card store had just celebrated its grand opening. Sarah Thomsen continues her concussion recovery. Updated: 1 hour ago. "It's been a long four months," Sarah...
wwisradio.com
Green Bay: Teen Girl Assaults Nurse, Steals her Car
(Green Bay, WI) — Brown County prosecutors say a teenage girl beat a nurse with a B-B gun, stole her keys and purse – then drove off in her vehicle. Seventeen-year-old Chloe Zellner is charged with armed carjacking, substantial battery involving a dangerous weapon, and operating a vehicle without the owner’s consent. The 23-year-old nurse was injured but was able to return to the hospital from the parking lot and call 9-1-1. Her name hasn’t been released.
