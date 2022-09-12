ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chattanooga, TN

Sometimes, an answer to a problem is so obvious, so blatantly sitting right beneath your nose, that there might be only one conclusion: It’s not the right answer. That seems to be the case regarding a hospital in northwest Georgia that is trying – so far, unsuccessfully – to build a new facility a few miles down the road.
CATOOSA COUNTY, GA
chattanoogapulse.com

Park(ing) Day Returns To Turn Downtown Chattanooga Inside Out

Park(ing) Day, a global celebration of public space, creativity, and engaging urban design, returns to downtown Chattanooga on Friday, September 16 from 10am to 4pm. “The idea of Park(ing) Day is very simple,” explains Eric Myers from the Chattanooga Design Studio, one of the event’s local organizers. “For one day, people take on-street parking spaces and convert them into small parks. It’s a safe and fun way that we can reclaim some space for people to enjoy and demonstrate diﬀerent ways to use the public realm.”
CHATTANOOGA, TN
Government Technology

Major Chattanooga Employers Trend Toward Remote Work

(TNS) — Chattanooga's biggest private employer has decided to keep most of its staff working from home as so-called "office work" has evolved during the pandemic into "homework" for thousands of white-collar workers in Chattanooga. BlueCross BlueShield of Tennessee, which built a $299 million corporate campus atop Cameron Hill...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
WDEF

Major credit cards place guns under new merchant category

HAMILTON COUNTY, Tenn. (WDEF) — Major credit cards are adding a new merchant category for firearms retailers, much to the celebration of gun-control advocates. Visa, Mastercard and American Express are all doing so to help curb mass shootings. But not everybody is celebrating. One local gun store manager says...
HAMILTON COUNTY, TN
WDEF

Marvene Noel defeats Marie Mott in city council runoff race

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – Marvene Noel has held onto the city council seat she was appointed to earlier this year. She defeated Marie Mott in the runoff on Thursday by 70 votes. The council chose Noel to complete the seat held by Anthony Byrd, who took another city job in March.
CHATTANOOGA, TN
chattanoogapulse.com

Chattanooga Ballet Partners With UTC To Co-Present Ukraine’s Kyiv City Ballet

The University of Tennessee at Chattanooga and Chattanooga Ballet are engaged in a co-sponsorship to make a major cultural event possible for the region October 5-7, featuring Ukraine’s Kyiv City Ballet and Chattanooga Ballet’s professional company, in a production at UTC’s Roland Hayes Concert Hall. Featuring different...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
WTVCFOX

Multi-vehicle crash disrupts traffic on Shallowford Road Friday morning

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — A multi-vehicle crash disrupted traffic Friday morning. Several first responders were on the scene of Shallowford Road and Jersey Pike around 5:45 a.m. Chattanooga Police, Chattanooga Fire Department and Hamilton County EMS were all on scene. Chattanooga Police tell us two people were sent to the...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
WDEF

Brian Kemp Visits Trenton for Campaign Stop

TRENTON, Ga. (WDEF)- Georgia Governor Brian Kemp visited Dade County this morning for a campaign event. His campaign hosted a breakfast at the Trenton Community Center where he had a roughly 30 minute speech to a room full of his supporters. Kemp spent much of his speech encouraging his supporters to assist his campaign as much as possible to win re-election in November against his Democratic challenger, Stacey Abrams.
TRENTON, GA
WTVCFOX

Fire at mobile home in Hixson displaces family Wednesday night

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — A family in Chattanooga is getting help after fire heavily damaged a mobile home Wednesday night, according to the Chattanooga Fire Department (CFD). No one was hurt. A post on CFD's Facebook page says the fire broke out at about 8:30 p.m. at a home on...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
WDEF

Preliminary report on Marion Co. helicopter crash

WASHINGTON D.C. (WDEF) – The National Transportation Safety Board has released their preliminary report on the I-24 helicopter crash that killed a Marion County detective and a Highway Patrol Pilot. The report confirms that Matt Blansett and Lee Russell were taking part in a marijuana observation flight. They also...
MARION COUNTY, TN
cityscopemag.com

Fall Fairs, Festivals, & Special Events 2022

WHAT / This festival, held from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., offers sustainably grown vegetable, fruit, herb, and flower starts for a fall garden, as well as seeds for fall vegetables best sown directly. Music, arts and crafts vendors, food, and children’s activities round out the event. A plant sale guide is listed on the Crabtree Farms website.
CHATTANOOGA, TN

