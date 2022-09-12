Read full article on original website
WTVC
Tennessee advocates, experts weigh in on credit companies categorizing gun purchases
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — MasterCard, American Express, and Visa are all credit card companies signing off on putting purchases of guns in a different category than other merchandise. Tuesday we spoke to community members about this. Some say it could help prevent violence, but others say it’s a violation of...
Courthouse News Service
Panel asked to hold Georgia’s ‘carpet capital’ liable for contaminated drinking water
ATLANTA (CN) — The 11th Circuit heard arguments Tuesday from a group of residents from Rome, Georgia, who want an upstream city to be held liable for allowing chemical contamination from carpet manufacturers to get through a water treatment facility. Deemed "the carpet capital of the world," nearly 90%...
Northeastern Georgian
Hospital location system is just another CON
Sometimes, an answer to a problem is so obvious, so blatantly sitting right beneath your nose, that there might be only one conclusion: It’s not the right answer. That seems to be the case regarding a hospital in northwest Georgia that is trying – so far, unsuccessfully – to build a new facility a few miles down the road.
chattanoogapulse.com
Park(ing) Day Returns To Turn Downtown Chattanooga Inside Out
Park(ing) Day, a global celebration of public space, creativity, and engaging urban design, returns to downtown Chattanooga on Friday, September 16 from 10am to 4pm. “The idea of Park(ing) Day is very simple,” explains Eric Myers from the Chattanooga Design Studio, one of the event’s local organizers. “For one day, people take on-street parking spaces and convert them into small parks. It’s a safe and fun way that we can reclaim some space for people to enjoy and demonstrate diﬀerent ways to use the public realm.”
Government Technology
Major Chattanooga Employers Trend Toward Remote Work
(TNS) — Chattanooga's biggest private employer has decided to keep most of its staff working from home as so-called "office work" has evolved during the pandemic into "homework" for thousands of white-collar workers in Chattanooga. BlueCross BlueShield of Tennessee, which built a $299 million corporate campus atop Cameron Hill...
WDEF
Major credit cards place guns under new merchant category
HAMILTON COUNTY, Tenn. (WDEF) — Major credit cards are adding a new merchant category for firearms retailers, much to the celebration of gun-control advocates. Visa, Mastercard and American Express are all doing so to help curb mass shootings. But not everybody is celebrating. One local gun store manager says...
WDEF
Marvene Noel defeats Marie Mott in city council runoff race
CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – Marvene Noel has held onto the city council seat she was appointed to earlier this year. She defeated Marie Mott in the runoff on Thursday by 70 votes. The council chose Noel to complete the seat held by Anthony Byrd, who took another city job in March.
chattanoogapulse.com
Chattanooga Ballet Partners With UTC To Co-Present Ukraine’s Kyiv City Ballet
The University of Tennessee at Chattanooga and Chattanooga Ballet are engaged in a co-sponsorship to make a major cultural event possible for the region October 5-7, featuring Ukraine’s Kyiv City Ballet and Chattanooga Ballet’s professional company, in a production at UTC’s Roland Hayes Concert Hall. Featuring different...
WTVCFOX
Multi-vehicle crash disrupts traffic on Shallowford Road Friday morning
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — A multi-vehicle crash disrupted traffic Friday morning. Several first responders were on the scene of Shallowford Road and Jersey Pike around 5:45 a.m. Chattanooga Police, Chattanooga Fire Department and Hamilton County EMS were all on scene. Chattanooga Police tell us two people were sent to the...
WDEF
Cold Justice on Oxygen profiles Dunlap missing woman case this weekend
DUNLAP, Tennessee (WDEF) – A true crime case from our area gets a national airing this weekend. The Cold Justice show profiles the disappearance of Tiffany Holbert in Dunlap in 2018. The last time she was seen was on an ATM security camera. Her story airs Saturday, September 17...
WDEF
Brian Kemp Visits Trenton for Campaign Stop
TRENTON, Ga. (WDEF)- Georgia Governor Brian Kemp visited Dade County this morning for a campaign event. His campaign hosted a breakfast at the Trenton Community Center where he had a roughly 30 minute speech to a room full of his supporters. Kemp spent much of his speech encouraging his supporters to assist his campaign as much as possible to win re-election in November against his Democratic challenger, Stacey Abrams.
WTVCFOX
Residents making noise over Chattanooga request for additional quarry in same neighborhood
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Residents in the Black Creek area are no strangers to the sound of blasting, with a quarry situated in the area. But, the request for an additional quarry in the area is drawing fire from a nearby neighborhood and nature center, with concerns there will be even more blasting in the area.
WTVCFOX
Fire at mobile home in Hixson displaces family Wednesday night
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — A family in Chattanooga is getting help after fire heavily damaged a mobile home Wednesday night, according to the Chattanooga Fire Department (CFD). No one was hurt. A post on CFD's Facebook page says the fire broke out at about 8:30 p.m. at a home on...
WDEF
United Way of Greater Chattanooga to mobilize 2,000 volunteers for Impact Days
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (Press Release) – United Way of Greater Chattanooga’s Impact Days, a two-day volunteer initiative where more than 2,000 volunteers will deploy throughout the community, plans to be the largest volunteerism opportunity ever in the Tennessee Valley. The goal of Impact Days is to help with more...
chattanoogapulse.com
Chattanooga Motorcar Festival To Present "V8's In The Village" And Great Race Ride-Along
This year’s wide range of family-friendly activities at the Third Annual Chattanooga Motorcar Festival on October 14-16 in Tennessee’s Scenic City will include a celebration of American "V8’s in the Village" in West Village. Also added to the festivities will be rides on the streets of downtown...
WDEF
Preliminary report on Marion Co. helicopter crash
WASHINGTON D.C. (WDEF) – The National Transportation Safety Board has released their preliminary report on the I-24 helicopter crash that killed a Marion County detective and a Highway Patrol Pilot. The report confirms that Matt Blansett and Lee Russell were taking part in a marijuana observation flight. They also...
chattanoogapulse.com
Fall Into Fun At Rocktoberfest High Atop Lookout Mountain At Rock City Gardens
The award-winning Rocktoberfest returns to Lookout Mountain Saturday, Oct. 1 through Sunday, Oct. 30 at Rock City Gardens! The 16th annual German-themed harvest festival offers delicious new German food and a variety of themed entertainment from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. every Saturday and Sunday. Rock City celebrates the German...
cityscopemag.com
Fall Fairs, Festivals, & Special Events 2022
WHAT / This festival, held from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., offers sustainably grown vegetable, fruit, herb, and flower starts for a fall garden, as well as seeds for fall vegetables best sown directly. Music, arts and crafts vendors, food, and children’s activities round out the event. A plant sale guide is listed on the Crabtree Farms website.
WTVCFOX
'Party zones' popping up in Hamilton County thanks to vacation rentals, commissioner says
HAMILTON COUNTY, Tenn. — A new Hamilton County Commissioner says he has concerns with short term vacation rentals. At Wednesday's Hamilton County Commission meeting, District 1 Commissioner Gene-O Shipley says he has heard concerns from people who live near homes that are rented through companies like Airbnb. He says...
WTVCFOX
District 8 Chattanooga city council candidate condemned, accused of anti-Semitic comments
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Election season continues this week, with a run-off election in Chattanooga. But one city council candidate's comments have cost her some support. Activist Marie Mott is accused of making anti-Semitic comments in a Facebook live video. Watch that video here:. Originally posted in 2020, after controversial...
