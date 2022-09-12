ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Electronics

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Best TV deals in the UK for September 2022: Cheap 4K sets from LG, Sony, Samsung and more

Considering a TV upgrade? Whether you’re after a bigger screen or sharper picture quality, we’ve pulled together some of the best discounts on big-brand tellies this September.If you’re not sure which type of set is right for you, keep in mind that bigger doesn’t always mean better. You can find great bargains on 1,080px (or Full HD) televisions, but while that resolution will be supported for years to come, 4K displays (or ultra HD) are now becoming standard. They’re also cheaper than you might think – you can find decent 4K televisions for well under £1,000.OLED and QLED TVs are at...
WORLD
BGR.com

Roku is stealing one of Netflix’s best features in its next update

It turns out that your iPhone is not the only device getting a major software update this fall. On Monday, Roku announced that Roku OS 11.5 will start rolling out in the coming months with a number of new features and improvements. If you own a Roku player or TV, you’ve got plenty to look forward to when the update arrives later this year.
COMPUTERS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Alexa
BGR.com

The mind-bending new Netflix drama you need to binge watch right now

Netflix’s newly released 9-episode series The Girl in the Mirror is another Spanish-language prestige drama from the streamer that should appeal to anyone who loves a no-frills supernatural mind-bender. The basic plot: Alma wakes up in a hospital, having lost her memory following a bus accident. She was riding...
TV SERIES
BGR.com

The #1 Netflix show in the world right now is getting trashed by critics

Critics and fans, a recent Bloomberg headline declared, have never disagreed more about movies. While that’s certainly true and we’re seeing that disparity over and over again these days, especially with Netflix titles like The Gray Man, the same is true for streaming TV shows, as well. And it’s not just a mismatch between what critics and viewers say. There’s also a bit of a chasm between what viewers say … and what those same viewers actually do. Case in point? Look no further than the newly released Netflix series Echoes.
TV SERIES
Fox News

Are hackers in your phone? Here’s how to find out

I've heard from many people who have been cyberstalked over the years. Sadly, today's tech makes it all too easy. Take Apple AirTags, for example. They’re cheap, small, and easy to hide — and can tell the owner exactly where you are located. Here are six signs to look for if you suspect someone is tracking you this way.
TECHNOLOGY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Google Tv#Samsung Tv#Sony Tv#Electronics Deals#Showtime#Google Chromecast#Amazon Prime Video#Whole Foods Market#Amazon Music#American
TheStreet

A Disney Hotel Favorite Is Going Out of Business

Disney doesn’t merely want you to have a good time on your vacation. The company sets the bar much higher than that. The Mouse House wants you to be transported when you visit one of its theme parks, and the luxury hotels and restaurants that are situated nearby. No detail goes unconsidered, from the way the trash cans are designed to not overfill to the park’s use of forced perspective to create the illusion that some buildings are taller (or shorter) than they really are to the imagineers love of hiding secret Mickey’s all over the place.
TRAVEL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Samsung
NewsBreak
Electronics
NewsBreak
SONY
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
Netflix
TheStreet

T-Mobile Has Another Big Perk For Its Customers

The streaming wars have hit a fever pitch lately. With the exception of Sony (SNEJF) , now every media company and film studio has their own signature streaming service, from Comcast’s (CCZ) Peacock to Paramount Global's Paramount+ (PARA) to the newly formed Warner Bros. Discovery’s (WBD) HBO Max.
BUSINESS
MarketRealist

Buying Amazon Return Pallets and Reselling Products Can Be a Profitable Side Hustle

Amazon is one of the top 10 most valuable companies in the world, giving retail brands and small businesses an easy platform to sell their products. It’s also a useful platform for reselling items, giving entrepreneurs an alternative to generating e-commerce revenue. But there is one method of making money that Amazon doesn’t talk about, and that’s through Amazon return pallets.
TECHNOLOGY
shefinds

3 Battery-Draining Apps Tech Experts Say You Should Delete Immediately

When your iPhone battery refuses to hold a charge for very long, and you’re sure that the culprit isn’t the battery itself, it’s time to investigate and turn your attention to the apps that you use most often, as well as those that are running in the background. Some apps are simply more taxing on your battery because they DO more. If your phone is otherwise in good shape and relatively new, don’t rush off to the Apple store or replace the battery just yet. Try deleting these three battery-draining apps first to see if it makes a difference.
CELL PHONES
BGR.com

The Roku Channel is adding 35 free movies in September – here’s the full list

Every month, streaming services add dozens of new TV shows and movies to their libraries. They do this in order to keep their subscribers around and entice new ones into signing up. But no matter how exciting these additions may be, there are far too many services for any of us to subscribe to them all. Thankfully, paid services aren’t the only choices — many free alternatives have started popping up all over. One of the best options is The Roku Channel, and the service is adding a bunch of free movies to its library in September.
TV SHOWS

Comments / 0

Community Policy