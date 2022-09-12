Read full article on original website
Furry Friends: Aragon
Good Day OK's Adam King and Jamison Keefover meet with Tina from the Oklahoma City Animal Welfare to learn more about Aragon and how you can give him a forever home. The Oklahoma City Animal Shelter is located at 2811 SE 29th St in Oklahoma City. For more information call...
Pet Pals Of The Week: Goldie
It's that time of the week once again when we speak with the OKC Animal Welfare Center and meet a new friend who is looking for a forever home. The OKC Animal Welfare is on 2811 S.E. 29th St., OKC. You can contact the shelter at 405-297-3100 or visit okc.gov/animalwelfare.
Wade's RV: Feature of The Week
We're rollin' into the weekend with Wade's RV. Little Wade the Dancing RV Guy lets us know the latest on all things RV plus they are hiring!. Wade’s RV is Oklahoma’s premier RV dealer with the largest selection of travel trailers, fifth wheels, and motorhomes. Wade's RV is...
St. Jude hosting walk/run to raise money for child cancer patients
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) - Registration is open for the Oklahoma City St. Jude Walk/Run, set to be held at the Wheeler Ferris Wheel & River Trails on Saturday, Sept. 17th. As part of September’s celebration of Childhood Cancer Awareness Month, St. Jude Walk/Run events will be taking place nationwide.
Groups call on OKC, Edmond, Midwest City to sever ties with Oklahoma County jail, CJAC
MIDWEST CITY, Okla. (KOKH) — On Thursday afternoon, a number of groups gathered at the Midwest City municipal complex to call for Oklahoma City, Edmond, and Midwest City to end ties with the Oklahoma County Detention Center and the Criminal Justice Advisory Council. The People's Council for Justice Reform,...
'Makes you angry': Oklahomans fall victim to credit card skimming
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Think before you swipe. That's the message the Moore Police Department is sending after some Oklahomans say they had their credit card skimmed at various gas stations around the Oklahoma City metropolitan area. One way you can make sure you're safe is by pulling on...
McLoud family says someone fired shots at their house injuring their German Shepherd dog
McLoud, Okla. (KOKH) — A McLoud family says they're worried for their safety after someone fired shots at their property and injured their dog. The woman who lives at the home says her dog is going to be okay. She says her plumber was outside and witnessed the whole...
Yukon principal spending the night on the school's roof after fundraising goal exceeded
YUKON, Okla. (KOKH) — Parkland Elementary School principal Heather Mitchell is spending the night on the school's roof after they reached their boosterthon fundraiser goal. The school has raised more than $15,000, nearly double of the $8,000 goal. Mitchell will be staying on the roof until Wednesday morning before...
Rescue dog trained by inmates becomes Oklahoma's first dispatch center therapy dog
NORMAN, Okla. (KTUL) — Norman's Emergency Communications Center is essential to getting first responders to emergencies and its crew just gained a furry, four-legged member. Bella is not the average employee and was trained by Oklahoma Department of Corrections inmates. “When she senses you’re stressed, she’ll come over and...
India Food and Arts Festival
Good Day Ok's Adam King spoke with Ashish Agrawal and Bianca Mahbubani from the India Food and Arts Festival. The festival will happen tomorrow from 3 p.m. to 9 p.m. at the Myriad Botanical Gardens. There will be live music, folk dance, a fashion show, Henna, cricket, and art workshops.
USPS to host job fair in Oklahoma City this week
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) - The United States Postal Service has announced plans to host a job fair to fill City Carrier Assistants in Oklahoma City. The job fair will be held Thursday, September 15, from 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at the Oklahoma City Processing and Distribution Center, 4025 W Reno Ave.
OKCFD: Fire breaks out on mattress in OKC duplex
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — One man was taken to a hospital after a fire broke out on his mattress. The Oklahoma City Fire Department says a fire started on a mattress at a duplex on the 2nd story on Wednesday. A male victim was upstairs and was rescued by...
Oklahoma Children's Hospital opening ambient room for pediatric behavioral health patients
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Oklahoma Children's Hospital is opening up what are known as ambient rooms, the second hospital in the nation to offer such a room. During the pandemic, the hospital saw a 200 percent increase in children suffering from mental health issues and suicidal concerns. The areas...
Edmond Police Department announces retirement of K-9 Kor
EDMOND, Okla. (KOKH) — The Edmond Police Department announced the retirement of K-9 Kor on Tuesday. K-9 Kor's narcotics alerts were responsible for over 500 arrests in Edmond during his career, police said in a Facebook post. K-9 Kor and his handler, Sgt. Hussey, were honored at Monday's city...
Oklahoma City police looking for leads in unsolved homicide from 2021
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — The Oklahoma City Police Department is looking for leads in a homicide case from last year. Police said it happened on Oct. 24, 2021 around 12:45 a.m. near 4759 NW 36th Street. Police said surveillance captured a car firing shots as it was driving by...
OCSO receives outpouring love, support following death of deputy
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — The Oklahoma County Sheriff's Office has been showered in love since a shooting in Oklahoma City took the life of one of their deputies. It's been more than three weeks since Sgt. Bobby Swartz was killed and Deputy Mark Johns was shot while serving an eviction notice, but the love from the community continues to pour in.
Choctaw High School placed on lockdown Friday morning
CHOCTAW, Okla. (KOKH) — Choctaw High School was placed on lockdown on Friday morning. FOX 25 was told the situation stems from an incident in a neighborhood close to the school where a man was barricaded into a home. The man, who has since been placed in custody, was...
Scholar Athlete of the Week: DeAngelo Irvin of Midwest City
MIDWEST CITY (KOKH) -- DeAngelo Irvin is Midwest City’s Scholar Athlete of the Week. He’s a four-year starter at quarterback as well as a four-year varsity baseball player. However, it's quarterback that has always been his thing. He’s blessed with a strong arm and speed to burn which makes him tough to deal with for the opposition.
Luther police: Newalla man was watching 'adult material' while driving
LUTHER, Okla. (KOKH) — Luther police said a man pulled over for a traffic stop was watching "adult material" while driving his car. Police said the traffic stop happened just after 3 a.m. Friday in the 19000 block of E. Highway 66. Officers said the man, Coty Robinson of Newalla, was speeding and texting while driving.
Person shot in southwest Oklahoma City, police investigating
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) - Police are investigating a shooting in southwest Oklahoma City that left one person in the hospital. Officials say police arrived near South Central Avenue and found a person with a gunshot wound. The person told police that they were shot by someone in a white Nissan...
