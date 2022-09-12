ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma City, OK

okcfox.com

Furry Friends: Aragon

Good Day OK's Adam King and Jamison Keefover meet with Tina from the Oklahoma City Animal Welfare to learn more about Aragon and how you can give him a forever home. The Oklahoma City Animal Shelter is located at 2811 SE 29th St in Oklahoma City. For more information call...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
okcfox.com

Pet Pals Of The Week: Goldie

It's that time of the week once again when we speak with the OKC Animal Welfare Center and meet a new friend who is looking for a forever home. The OKC Animal Welfare is on 2811 S.E. 29th St., OKC. You can contact the shelter at 405-297-3100 or visit okc.gov/animalwelfare.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
okcfox.com

Wade's RV: Feature of The Week

We're rollin' into the weekend with Wade's RV. Little Wade the Dancing RV Guy lets us know the latest on all things RV plus they are hiring!. Wade’s RV is Oklahoma’s premier RV dealer with the largest selection of travel trailers, fifth wheels, and motorhomes. Wade's RV is...
GOLDSBY, OK
okcfox.com

St. Jude hosting walk/run to raise money for child cancer patients

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) - Registration is open for the Oklahoma City St. Jude Walk/Run, set to be held at the Wheeler Ferris Wheel & River Trails on Saturday, Sept. 17th. As part of September’s celebration of Childhood Cancer Awareness Month, St. Jude Walk/Run events will be taking place nationwide.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
Oklahoma City, OK
Oklahoma City, OK
#True Grit
okcfox.com

Rescue dog trained by inmates becomes Oklahoma's first dispatch center therapy dog

NORMAN, Okla. (KTUL) — Norman's Emergency Communications Center is essential to getting first responders to emergencies and its crew just gained a furry, four-legged member. Bella is not the average employee and was trained by Oklahoma Department of Corrections inmates. “When she senses you’re stressed, she’ll come over and...
NORMAN, OK
okcfox.com

India Food and Arts Festival

Good Day Ok's Adam King spoke with Ashish Agrawal and Bianca Mahbubani from the India Food and Arts Festival. The festival will happen tomorrow from 3 p.m. to 9 p.m. at the Myriad Botanical Gardens. There will be live music, folk dance, a fashion show, Henna, cricket, and art workshops.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
okcfox.com

USPS to host job fair in Oklahoma City this week

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) - The United States Postal Service has announced plans to host a job fair to fill City Carrier Assistants in Oklahoma City. The job fair will be held Thursday, September 15, from 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at the Oklahoma City Processing and Distribution Center, 4025 W Reno Ave.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
okcfox.com

OKCFD: Fire breaks out on mattress in OKC duplex

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — One man was taken to a hospital after a fire broke out on his mattress. The Oklahoma City Fire Department says a fire started on a mattress at a duplex on the 2nd story on Wednesday. A male victim was upstairs and was rescued by...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
okcfox.com

Edmond Police Department announces retirement of K-9 Kor

EDMOND, Okla. (KOKH) — The Edmond Police Department announced the retirement of K-9 Kor on Tuesday. K-9 Kor's narcotics alerts were responsible for over 500 arrests in Edmond during his career, police said in a Facebook post. K-9 Kor and his handler, Sgt. Hussey, were honored at Monday's city...
EDMOND, OK
okcfox.com

OCSO receives outpouring love, support following death of deputy

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — The Oklahoma County Sheriff's Office has been showered in love since a shooting in Oklahoma City took the life of one of their deputies. It's been more than three weeks since Sgt. Bobby Swartz was killed and Deputy Mark Johns was shot while serving an eviction notice, but the love from the community continues to pour in.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
okcfox.com

Choctaw High School placed on lockdown Friday morning

CHOCTAW, Okla. (KOKH) — Choctaw High School was placed on lockdown on Friday morning. FOX 25 was told the situation stems from an incident in a neighborhood close to the school where a man was barricaded into a home. The man, who has since been placed in custody, was...
CHOCTAW, OK
okcfox.com

Scholar Athlete of the Week: DeAngelo Irvin of Midwest City

MIDWEST CITY (KOKH) -- DeAngelo Irvin is Midwest City’s Scholar Athlete of the Week. He’s a four-year starter at quarterback as well as a four-year varsity baseball player. However, it's quarterback that has always been his thing. He’s blessed with a strong arm and speed to burn which makes him tough to deal with for the opposition.
MIDWEST CITY, OK
okcfox.com

Luther police: Newalla man was watching 'adult material' while driving

LUTHER, Okla. (KOKH) — Luther police said a man pulled over for a traffic stop was watching "adult material" while driving his car. Police said the traffic stop happened just after 3 a.m. Friday in the 19000 block of E. Highway 66. Officers said the man, Coty Robinson of Newalla, was speeding and texting while driving.
LUTHER, OK
okcfox.com

Person shot in southwest Oklahoma City, police investigating

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) - Police are investigating a shooting in southwest Oklahoma City that left one person in the hospital. Officials say police arrived near South Central Avenue and found a person with a gunshot wound. The person told police that they were shot by someone in a white Nissan...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK

