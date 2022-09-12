ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ithaca College sophomore dies in crash in Town of Ithaca

By Matt Steecker, Ithaca Journal
 4 days ago

A 20-year-old Ithaca College student died in a crash Saturday morning after traveling southeast on Coddington Road, where his vehicle then exited the roadway and struck multiple trees in a wooded area.

Police said they are investigating the crash that led to the death of Shea Colbert, of Bridgewater, N.J. Troopers said Colbert was dead at the scene of the crash.

A statement from Ithaca College said Colbert was a student in the School of Business who had graduated from Bridgewater-Raritan High School.

"This is devastating news, and we ask that you please join us in holding Shea’s family, friends, classmates, professors, and everyone whose life he touched on campus in our prayers and in our hearts," the statement reads. "We will have an opportunity to come together as a campus community on Tuesday, Sept. 13, at 5:00 p.m. in Muller Chapel to be with one another as we process the enormity of this loss. In the meantime, we ask that you continue to take care of yourselves and one another, and to keep Shea and his loved ones close to your heart."

