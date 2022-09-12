Read full article on original website
Related
Woman injured, multiple cars and houses damaged in southwest Columbus shooting
COLUMBUS, Ohio — A woman was injured and multiple houses were struck by bullets after a shooting in southwest Columbus early Friday morning. The shooting happened on the 600 block of South Richardson Avenue around 3 a.m., according to Columbus police. Police said the woman was shot in her...
Crash near Polaris sends one person to hospital
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Medics took one person to Riverside Methodist Hospital in the early hours of Friday morning after a car accident. The crash occurred on Lazelle Road and Flint Road near Polaris, according to police dispatchers. Further details were unavailable.
2 injured, 1 critical after north Columbus crash
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Two people are injured after a crash on a bridge in north Columbus early Friday morning. The crash happened on the corner of Lazelle Road and Flint Road just after 1 a.m., according to Columbus police. One victim was taken to OhioHealth Riverside Methodist Hospital in...
Police go to hospital after man shows up shot
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Police were dispatched to Grant Medical Center on Thursday after a man arrived suffering from a gunshot wound. Officers found Kevin Gray, 34, at around 10:45 a.m. on Thursday at Grant Medical Center, with a single gunshot wound to his leg, according to the Columbus Division of Police. Gray said he […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Woman hit in leg after bullets pierce house
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Cars and houses were hit by a rain of bullets in the early hours of Friday, injuring a woman in the leg inside her home. Bullets struck several vehicles and two houses in the 600 block of South Richardson Avenue in the Hilltop about 3 a.m., Columbus police say. A bullet […]
2 dead following crash in east Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Two people have died following a crash involving multiple vehicles in east Columbus Wednesday night. Police said the crash happened in the area of East Broad Street and Lancaster Avenue shortly before 9:15 p.m. Two people were taken to Mount Carmel East hospital where they were...
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Vehicle fire causes road closure in Pickaway Co.
PICKAWAY COUNTY, Ohio — Fire crews responded to the 6000 block of Hayesville Road Thursday morning on a vehicle fire. According to reports, the call came in shortly before 10:30 a.m. Firefighters on the scene requested a medic for one of the occupants who were suffering from smoke inhalation.
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Emergency crews responded to a two-vehicle crash in Pickaway Co.
PICKAWAY COUNTY, Ohio — Rescue crews responded to the area of route 104 and route 22 in Pickaway County on a two-vehicle crash. Initial reports say the crash occurred shortly after 1 p.m. around the Goody Nook. One person, dispatchers say, was injured in the collision. The crash, authorities...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Mother sentenced for 2019 homicide of her two-year-old boy
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A Columbus woman will spend 18 years in prison after pleading guilty to the death of her two-year-old child. Tina Dayton plead guilty to involuntary manslaughter and child endangerment charges on Thursday in connection to her child’s death in 2019, court documents show. Dayton will spend two sentences consecutively, 11 years […]
How police busted multimillion-dollar catalytic converter theft ring
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Groveport Police have announced the end of a multimillion-dollar theft ring of catalytic converters in Franklin County. The investigation stretches back over sixteen months and involves around 13,000 stolen catalytic converters. “It hurts everybody, whether you live in Groveport, you live in Reynoldsburg, you live anywhere in the central Ohio community, […]
wosu.org
Lancaster man jailed after crashing car, firing weapon into Ohio Christian University building
A man is in jail after authorities say he crashed his car into a building and fired shots at Ohio Christian University in Circleville this morning. Pickaway County authorities were alerted just before 6 a.m. that a car had crashed into Ohio Christian University's Ministry and Performing Arts Center. When...
Suspect arrested, charged with murder for southeast Franklin County shooting from July
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ohio — One of the suspects involved in a fatal shooting in southeastern Franklin County two months ago was arrested on Wednesday. The sheriff's office said deputies were dispatched to the Cross-Key Apartments on Chatterton Road on July 7 for a report of shots fired. Deputies found...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
sciotopost.com
Fairfield County Man Charged With Exposing Himself to a 10-Year-Old on Way to School
A man suspected of exposing himself to a child walking to school was arrested within hours by HPD today. The incident took place about 8:45 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 15 near the intersection of Circle Drive and Winterringer Street in Hilliard. A 10-year-old girl told police she was walking to Avery Elementary when a man exited his vehicle and exposed himself to her before driving away.
Police: Man exposes himself to Hilliard student walking to school
HILLIARD, Ohio — The Hilliard Division of Police is searching for a man who allegedly exposed himself to a student who was walking to school Thursday morning. The incident happened about 8:45 a.m. around Circle Drive near Avery Elementary School. A 10-year-old girl told police she was walking to...
Man arrested after exposing himself to child in Hilliard, police say
HILLIARD, Ohio (WCMH) — Officers arrested a man Thursday afternoon who exposed himself to a 10-year-old girl on her way to school that same morning, according to the Hilliard Division of Police. HPD charged Joseph Ennemoser, 48, with a fifth-degree felony several hours after the child told police Ennemoser got out of a white pickup […]
Record-Herald
Two charged following vehicle pursuit
Two individuals have been charged with multiple offenses, including drug possession, following a reported high speed pursuit Sunday in the area of South Glenn Avenue in Washington Court House. While on patrol at around 5 p.m., a Washington Police Department officer observed what was described as a suspicious vehicle in...
sciotovalleyguardian.com
School bus involved in motorcycle crash in Ross Co.
ROSS COUNTY, Ohio — Firefighters and medics responded to the 7000 block of Blain Highway Monday afternoon for a motorcycle accident. According to initial reports, the call came shortly after 3:30 p.m. Witnesses say the rider was injured in the crash. The name of the person involved and the...
Police: Man accused of exposing himself to 10-year-old Hilliard girl walking to school arrested
HILLIARD, Ohio — A man accused of exposing himself to a girl who was walking to school in Hilliard on Thursday was arrested. The Hilliard Division of Police said the incident happened around 8:45 a.m. around Circle Drive near Avery Elementary School. The 10-year-old girl told police she was...
ycitynews.com
One transported from crash Wednesday
A crash along US-22 near the South Branch of the Muskingum County Library had three lanes of traffic closed for most of the early afternoon Wednesday. According to a trooper with the Ohio State Highway Patrol, a man driving a black SUV struck a parked semi-truck that was off the roadway, causing damage to the front of his vehicle.
Woman dies after northeast Columbus hit-and-run
COLUMBUS, Ohio — One woman has died after a hit-and-run incident in northeast Columbus left her severely injured Sunday night. Alexis Wolfe, 37, was struck while attempting to cross Morse Road at approximately 8:38 p.m., near the intersection of Dunbridge Street. The vehicle continued to drive eastbound without stopping, according to the Columbus Division of Police.
10TV
Columbus, OH
24K+
Followers
10K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT
Columbus local newshttps://www.10tv.com/
Comments / 0