Franklin County, OH

NBC4 Columbus

Crash near Polaris sends one person to hospital

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Medics took one person to Riverside Methodist Hospital in the early hours of Friday morning after a car accident. The crash occurred on Lazelle Road and Flint Road near Polaris, according to police dispatchers. Further details were unavailable.
COLUMBUS, OH
10TV

2 injured, 1 critical after north Columbus crash

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Two people are injured after a crash on a bridge in north Columbus early Friday morning. The crash happened on the corner of Lazelle Road and Flint Road just after 1 a.m., according to Columbus police. One victim was taken to OhioHealth Riverside Methodist Hospital in...
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Police go to hospital after man shows up shot

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Police were dispatched to Grant Medical Center on Thursday after a man arrived suffering from a gunshot wound. Officers found Kevin Gray, 34, at around 10:45 a.m. on Thursday at Grant Medical Center, with a single gunshot wound to his leg, according to the Columbus Division of Police. Gray said he […]
COLUMBUS, OH
Cars
NBC4 Columbus

Woman hit in leg after bullets pierce house

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Cars and houses were hit by a rain of bullets in the early hours of Friday, injuring a woman in the leg inside her home. Bullets struck several vehicles and two houses in the 600 block of South Richardson Avenue in the Hilltop about 3 a.m., Columbus police say. A bullet […]
COLUMBUS, OH
10TV

2 dead following crash in east Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Two people have died following a crash involving multiple vehicles in east Columbus Wednesday night. Police said the crash happened in the area of East Broad Street and Lancaster Avenue shortly before 9:15 p.m. Two people were taken to Mount Carmel East hospital where they were...
COLUMBUS, OH
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Vehicle fire causes road closure in Pickaway Co.

PICKAWAY COUNTY, Ohio — Fire crews responded to the 6000 block of Hayesville Road Thursday morning on a vehicle fire. According to reports, the call came in shortly before 10:30 a.m. Firefighters on the scene requested a medic for one of the occupants who were suffering from smoke inhalation.
PICKAWAY COUNTY, OH
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Emergency crews responded to a two-vehicle crash in Pickaway Co.

PICKAWAY COUNTY, Ohio — Rescue crews responded to the area of route 104 and route 22 in Pickaway County on a two-vehicle crash. Initial reports say the crash occurred shortly after 1 p.m. around the Goody Nook. One person, dispatchers say, was injured in the collision. The crash, authorities...
PICKAWAY COUNTY, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Mother sentenced for 2019 homicide of her two-year-old boy

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A Columbus woman will spend 18 years in prison after pleading guilty to the death of her two-year-old child. Tina Dayton plead guilty to involuntary manslaughter and child endangerment charges on Thursday in connection to her child’s death in 2019, court documents show. Dayton will spend two sentences consecutively, 11 years […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

How police busted multimillion-dollar catalytic converter theft ring

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Groveport Police have announced the end of a multimillion-dollar theft ring of catalytic converters in Franklin County. The investigation stretches back over sixteen months and involves around 13,000 stolen catalytic converters. “It hurts everybody, whether you live in Groveport, you live in Reynoldsburg, you live anywhere in the central Ohio community, […]
GROVEPORT, OH
sciotopost.com

Fairfield County Man Charged With Exposing Himself to a 10-Year-Old on Way to School

A man suspected of exposing himself to a child walking to school was arrested within hours by HPD today. The incident took place about 8:45 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 15 near the intersection of Circle Drive and Winterringer Street in Hilliard. A 10-year-old girl told police she was walking to Avery Elementary when a man exited his vehicle and exposed himself to her before driving away.
HILLIARD, OH
Record-Herald

Two charged following vehicle pursuit

Two individuals have been charged with multiple offenses, including drug possession, following a reported high speed pursuit Sunday in the area of South Glenn Avenue in Washington Court House. While on patrol at around 5 p.m., a Washington Police Department officer observed what was described as a suspicious vehicle in...
WASHINGTON COURT HOUSE, OH
sciotovalleyguardian.com

School bus involved in motorcycle crash in Ross Co.

ROSS COUNTY, Ohio — Firefighters and medics responded to the 7000 block of Blain Highway Monday afternoon for a motorcycle accident. According to initial reports, the call came shortly after 3:30 p.m. Witnesses say the rider was injured in the crash. The name of the person involved and the...
ROSS COUNTY, OH
ycitynews.com

One transported from crash Wednesday

A crash along US-22 near the South Branch of the Muskingum County Library had three lanes of traffic closed for most of the early afternoon Wednesday. According to a trooper with the Ohio State Highway Patrol, a man driving a black SUV struck a parked semi-truck that was off the roadway, causing damage to the front of his vehicle.
MUSKINGUM COUNTY, OH
10TV

Woman dies after northeast Columbus hit-and-run

COLUMBUS, Ohio — One woman has died after a hit-and-run incident in northeast Columbus left her severely injured Sunday night. Alexis Wolfe, 37, was struck while attempting to cross Morse Road at approximately 8:38 p.m., near the intersection of Dunbridge Street. The vehicle continued to drive eastbound without stopping, according to the Columbus Division of Police.
COLUMBUS, OH
