ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Warren County, PA

Warren County woman arrested after pointing handgun at man’s chest

By Corey Morris
YourErie
YourErie
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1beIt3_0hs0ZbB500

(WJET/WFXP/ YourErie.com ) — Pennsylvania State Police arrested a Warren County woman after she allegedly threatened a man with a handgun.

At about 10:50 p.m. on Sept. 9, PSP troopers responded to a call on Sunset Lane in Pine Grove Township. According to a PSP report, a man and woman were in a verbal argument. The 47-year-old man went into a separate room.

Man arrested by PSP after allegedly assaulting Tidioute woman

Police allege that a 41-year-old woman went into the man’s room and pointed a handgun at his chest. She allegedly told the victim she should stab him and later said she should shoot him, PSP reported.

For news delivered right to you , subscribe to JET 24/FOX 66/YourErie.com’s breaking, daily news & severe weather email lists

The woman was arrested and taken to Warren County Jail. She reportedly was arraigned and released on Sept. 10.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com.

Comments / 0

Related
erienewsnow.com

State Police Investigate Theft of Motorhome in Warren County

Pennsylvania State Police are investigating the theft of a motorhome in Warren County. It reportedly happened sometime Sept. 2 between midnight and 6 a.m. in the 200 block of Norman Rd. in Elk Creek Township. The Chautauqua County Sheriff's Office later found it in Randolph, New York, according to troopers.
WARREN COUNTY, PA
wesb.com

Salamanca Man and Woman Arrested for Attempted Vehicle

A Salamanca man finds himself in jail Tuesday, less than 48-hours since his previous arrest. Jamestown Police arrested 26-year-old Deven J. Redeye and 19-year-old Elsie I. Redeye after two separate incidents involving parked cars. Deven and Elise allegedly tried to steal some property from an unlocked car that was parked...
SALAMANCA, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
State
Pennsylvania State
County
Warren County, PA
Warren County, PA
Crime & Safety
YourErie

Suspects involved in North East beating appear in court

Three men are being held for trial after a victim said he was beaten and left for dead in a North East township cemetery. Sammy Carrasquillo of Cleveland, 19, Mark Smith of Albion, 32, and James Terrell of Erie, 29, appeared in court Wednesday and are being held for charges including attempted homicide and conspiracy […]
NORTH EAST, PA
explore venango

State Police Calls: DUI Arrest in Oil Creek Township

CRAWFORD/WARREN CO., Pa. (EYT) – Area state police responded to the following calls:. Titusville Man Discovered Sleeping in His Running Truck Arrested for DUI. Corry-based State Police have released the details of a DUI arrest in Oil Creek Township, Crawford County. According to police, a 21-year-old Titusville man was...
TITUSVILLE, PA
erienewsnow.com

One Charged After Jamestown Police Recovery Fentanyl, Meth, In Raid

JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – A 27-year-old man faces a slew of charges after police allegedly recovered fentanyl and meth during a raid in Jamestown on Tuesday. Investigators with the Jamestown Metro Drug Task Force executed a search warrant at 19 Longford Street around 1:10 p.m. taking three people into custody including John Dahn.
JAMESTOWN, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pennsylvania State Police#Psp#Nexstar Media Inc#Wjet
explore venango

Local Man Accused of Tampering With City Water Supply Equipment

OIL CITY, Pa. (EYT) – A local man is facing criminal charges for allegedly tampering with Oil City water supply equipment that resulted in over $3,000 worth of damages. According to court documents, the Oil City Police Department filed criminal charges against 36-year-old Shane Scott Stahlman, of Oil City, in Magisterial District Judge Andrew F. Fish’s office on September 2.
OIL CITY, PA
explore venango

Area Man Accused of Strangling Girlfriend in Hotel Room in Jenks Township

JENKS TWP., Pa. (EYT) – An area man is facing charges for allegedly strangling and punching a woman in a hotel room in Jenks Township late Friday night. According to court documents, Marienville-based State Police filed criminal charges against 33-year-old Christopher William Lenze, of Ridgway, in Magisterial District Judge Daniel L. Miller’s office on Saturday, September 10.
FOREST COUNTY, PA
chautauquatoday.com

Jamestown Police Seek Vehicle Involved in Illegal Dumping of Tires

The Jamestown Police Department is looking for assistance in locating a suspect vehicle involved in an illegal dumping that occurred on Pratt Avenue. Surveillance video released by the department shows at least one person getting out of the vehicle and discarding tires in the area shortly after 5:00 PM Sunday. Anyone who may recognize this vehicle shown is asked to contact the Jamestown Police Department at (716) 483-7537, the department's anonymous tip line at (716) 483-8477, or via Facebook direct message. All tips are kept anonymous.
JAMESTOWN, NY
erienewsnow.com

Three People Sent to Hospital After Albion Ambulance Crashes into SUV

Three people are recovering tonight, following a west Erie crash involving an Albion ambulance. It happened around four on Wednesday, at the intersection of West 26th and Raspberry. According to firefighters at the scene, the ambulance was traveling east, when it crashed into an SUV. The force of the collision...
ALBION, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
erienewsnow.com

State Police Searching for Stolen Excavator in Venango County

Pennsylvania State Police are investigating the theft of an excavator in Venango County. It was reported Friday to troopers. The equipment was stolen from an address in the 500 block of Warren Rd. in Sugarcreek Borough sometime between Aug. 28 and Sept. 9, according to State Police. The excavator is...
VENANGO COUNTY, PA
wesb.com

O-E School Board Member Charged with Threatening 8-year-old

WESB News has confirmed that the man charged with threatening an 8-year-old boy is a member of the Otto-Eldred School Board. 52-year-old Matthew Windsor is alleged to have threatened the boy during what State Police have called “disorderly conduct” on King Street in Eldred on Tuesday, September 6. It is not known at this time whether the boy is a student of the Otto-Eldred School System.
ELDRED, PA
explore venango

Transient Woman Allegedly Breaks into Franklin Residence, Assaults Juvenile with Broom

FRANKLIN, Pa. (EYT) – A transient woman was arrested for allegedly breaking into a Franklin residence and assaulting a juvenile with a broom last Monday. According to court documents, the City of Franklin Police Department filed criminal charges against 31-year-old Megan Irene Belford–listed as Transient-Franklin, Pa.–in Magisterial District Judge Matthew T. Kirtland’s office on Wednesday, September 7:
FRANKLIN, PA
YourErie

Erie Police investigate stabbing on West 18th Street

Erie police are investigating a stabbing on the city’s west side. According to Erie Police, a man was stabbed three times in the 500 block of West 18th Street just before 7:45 p.m. Tuesday. The victim was taken to the hospital to be treated for his injuries and is in stable condition. Police do not […]
ERIE, PA
chautauquatoday.com

Search Warrant Leads to Drug Charges for Jamestown Man

A Jamestown man is facing multiple drug charges stemming from a months-long narcotics investigation. Members of the Jamestown Metro Drug Task Force executed a search warrant at 19 Langford Street shortly before 1:15 PM Tuesday, with entry gained by the Jamestown Police SWAT Team. Police located three people inside the residence at the time, along with a quantity of fentanyl, seven grams of methamphetamine, three units of suboxone, scales, packaging materials, drug cutting agents, cash, and an imitation pistol. 27-year-old John Dahn was arrested for one count of 3rd-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, two counts of 7th-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, and one count of 2nd-degree criminally using drug paraphernalia. Dahn was transported to the Jamestown City Jail to be arraigned before a Jamestown City Court judge. Also assisting with the search were the Southern Tier Regional Drug Task Force, the Jamestown Police Patrol Division, a Jamestown Police K-9 unit, a Chautauqua County Sheriff's Department K-9 unit, the Dunkirk Police Department, and the Jamestown Fire Department.
JAMESTOWN, NY
yourdailylocal.com

Sept. 12, 2022 Police Blotter

James Bolyard Jr, 31, Spring Creek was charged with Theft by Deception, Deceptive or Fraudulent Business Practices, and Receives Advance Payment for Services and Fails to Perform on 09/09/2022 following an investigation. A 13-Year-Old Juvenile was charged with Indecent Assault following an investigation into a report from July 2022. Richard...
WARREN, PA
YourErie

YourErie

14K+
Followers
11K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Check out YourErie.com, the best way to get all of your local Erie, PA news, weather, sports and other great LOCAL Northwestern PA information. Our information comes from the combined effort of Your News Leader, JET 24, and FOX 66.

 https://www.YourErie.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy