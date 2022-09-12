Read full article on original website
Kourtney Kardashian Reveals the Extreme Lengths She'll Take for Beauty
Watch: Kourtney Kardashian Reveals HOW FAR She'd Go For Flawless Skin. When it comes to beauty, Kourtney Kardashian isn't afraid to poosh it to the extreme. After all, the reality TV star and her family members are known for trying bizarre cosmetic treatments. In an exclusive interview with E! News, Kourtney explained why she's not afraid to take extreme procedures, especially if it's all in the name of beauty.
Kim Kardashian Reveals One Item North West Is Getting in Kris Jenner’s Will
Watch: Kim Kardashian Spitting Out Shot Goes VIRAL. Talk about a prized possession. North West has a special item saved for her in Kris Jenner's will. Kim Kardashian revealed that North will receive a crystal Chanel purse shaped like a LEGO—and it all started with a plot twist in Paris.
JoJo Siwa Confirms She's Dating Avery Cyrus
Watch: JoJo Siwa Confirms She's VERY HAPPY Dating Avery Cyrus. JoJo Siwa and Avery Cyrus are making their relationship TikTok official. The "D.R.E.A.M." singer and the content creator confirmed their romance in a video posted to the social platform on Sept. 12. In the clip, JoJo and Avery can be seen sitting in front of a Chuck E. Cheese photobooth that snaps pictures and turns them into drawings. JoJo then showed footage of them posing for the pics and how the sketches turned out. After smiling for the camera for the first pic, JoJo and Avery shared a kiss. The Dance Moms alum captioned the clip, "Happiest girl."
Kourtney Kardashian Shares Rare Glimpse Into Penelope Disick and Alabama Barker's Sisterhood Bond
Watch: Why Kourtney Kardashian Wants Fast Fashion to Be Sustainable. Kourtney Kardashian can't get enough of her big, blended family. After marrying Travis Barker in not one but three wedding ceremonies this year, The Kardashians star officially became a stepmom and expanded her crew in a whole new way. Now, as the newlywed phase continues, Kourtney appears more than happy with how everything turned out.
Kylie Jenner Has a Magical Trip to Disney With Stormi Webster, True Thompson and Dream Kardashian
Watch: Kylie Jenner Brushes Off Breast Milk Leaking Onto Shirt on TikTok. Rise and shine, it's Disney day. On Sept. 15, Kylie Jenner shared a glimpse into a fun family day with her 4-year-old daughter Stormi Webster, sister Khloe Kardashian and ex Tristan Thompson's daughter, True, 4, and Rob Kardashian's daughter Dream, 5, who he shares with ex Blac Chyna. Kylie posted sweet snapshots to her Instagram Stories, walking through Disneyland holding hands with the three girls, who all donned different colored Disney ears. The Kylie Cosmetics founder was living her best life, enjoying the rides and singing along to "It's A Small World."
Gabrielle Union Reveals Her and Dwyane Wade's Baby Brand Had to Pass Daughter Kaavia's Test
Watch: Gabrielle Union GUSHES Over Family & "Cheaper by the Dozen" Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade's 3-year-old daughter is already a CEO in training. Of course, no one would expect anything less from Kaavia James. Whether she's having a fabulous twinning moment with the Bring It On star or not afraid to use her "shade superpower," the toddler is a force of nature.
Real Housewives of Beverly Hills: See the Shocking Texts Sent After Kathy Hilton's "Meltdown"
Watch: Why Kathy Hilton Would "NEVER" Join the RHOBH Cast Full Time. A cold front has hit Aspen. The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' cast trip in the snowy Colorado locale continued on the Sept. 14 episode of the Bravo series, and just when fans thought they were going to have to wait another week to see the much-teased fallout between Kyle Richards and Kathy Hilton, an ominous message appeared on the screen.
Blake Lively Is Pregnant, Expecting Baby No. 4 With Ryan Reynolds
Watch: Blake Lively's Most MEMORABLE Fashion Moments. One secret Gossip Girl is ready to tell? Blake Lively is pregnant! The 35-year-old is expecting her fourth child with husband Ryan Reynolds. Blake—who is already mom to daughters James, 7, Inez, 5, and Betty, 3—debuted her baby bump on Sept. 15 during...
Pamela Anderson Serves Up '90s Bombshell Glamour in New Marc Jacobs Campaign
Watch: Lily James Felt "Braver" After Playing Pamela Anderson. Pamela Anderson makes heaven a place on earth. The 55-year-old bombshell serves up all the 90s beauty nostalgia in the latest Heaven by Marc Jacobs campaign. In one of the images, Pamela seductively lays atop of a giant orange flower wearing...
See JoJo Siwa and Avery Cyrus Make Their Red Carpet Debut as a Couple
Watch: JoJo Siwa Confirms She's VERY HAPPY Dating Avery Cyrus. You oughta know—that JoJo Siwa and Avery Cyrus just made their romance red carpet official. The "Boomerang" singer and the content creator attended the opening night of Alanis Morissette's musical Jagged Little Pill at the Pantages Theatre in Los Angeles on Sept. 15. For the event, JoJo wore a white blouse with black trim, ruffle cuffs and a bow tie from Alice + Olivia as well as a black skirt, coordinating belt and pink sneakers. She added a touch of sparkle to her look with her accessories, which included a shimmering headband, glittery gloves and earrings.
Scout Masterson Dead at 48: Jenna Dewan, Hilarie Burton and More Stars Mourn Publicist's Passing
Watch: Tori Spelling's Family "Guncle" Scout Masterson Dead at 48. Hollywood peers and friends are honoring Scout Masterson's legacy. The publicist's husband Bill Horn confirmed the tragic news on Sept. 12 that Scout had passed away at the age of 48. Following his death on Sept. 11, Tiffani Theissen shared an emotional tribute dedicated to her friend.
Sarah Michelle Gellar and Freddie Prinze Jr.'s Daughter Charlotte Makes Rare Public Outing With Her Mom
Watch: Freddie Prinze Jr. on Marriage to Sarah Michelle Gellar. On Sept. 14, Charlotte Grace Prinze, daughter of Sarah Michelle Gellar and Freddie Prinze Jr., stepped out for a rare public appearance as her mother's date to the Los Angeles screening of Sarah's new Netflix movie, Do Revenge. The 12-year-old...
Adam Levine’s Wife Behati Prinsloo Glows in First Baby Bump Photo While Expecting Third Child
Watch: Behati Prinsloo Celebrates 10 Years Walking in VS Fashion Show. This sweet snap is like sugar. Behati Prinsloo gave a glimpse at her pregnant belly as the model awaits the arrival of her and husband Adam Levine's third child. In a pic shared to Instagram on Sept. 15, Behati...
Meghan McCain Is Pregnant, Expecting Baby With Ben Domenech After Miscarriage
Watch: Meghan McCain Is Pregnant, Expecting 2nd Baby With Ben Domenech. Meghan McCain and Ben Domenech have a bundle of joy on the way. The View alum recently revealed she is expecting another daughter with husband Ben—and the little one's arrival is fast approaching. "Ben and I feel so...
R&B Singer Jesse Powell Dead at 51
The music industry has lost a beloved member. Singer Jesse Powell recently passed away at his Los Angeles home, his sister Tamara Powell shared on social media Sept. 13. The R&B artist, well-known for his late '90s track "You," was 51. "It is with a heavy heart that we announce...
See Drew Barrymore React to Ex Justin Long's Relationship With Kate Bosworth
Watch: Drew Barrymore CRIES During Reunion With Ex Justin Long. A supportive friend? We love to see it. During the season three premiere of The Drew Barrymore Show on Sept. 11, Drew Barrymore and Justin Long sat down to discuss their past and present relationships. The two dated on-and-off for three years before officially calling it quits in 2010.
Kylie Jenner Hopes Daughter Stormi Wears Her Met Gala Dresses to This Milestone Occasion
Watch: Kylie Jenner Treats "Spoiled" Stormi to Lux Shopping Spree. Kylie Jenner has big fashion dreams for her daughter Stormi Webster. The 4-year-old, who she shares with rapper Travis Scott, is already a budding fashionista. In fact, Kylie is dreaming of her daughter's fashion future and her own closet full of gowns—particularly, her Met Gala gowns.
Josh Duhamel Marries Miss World America Audra Mari
Watch: Josh Duhamel Marries Miss World America Audra Mari. Josh Duhamel married Audra Mari during an intimate ceremony in the actor's home state of North Dakota on Sept. 10, an eyewitness confirms to E! News. As seen in photographs, the groom donned a traditional black tuxedo, complete with old-school coattails...
Martha Stewart Proclaims That Pete Davidson Is Having the Time of His Life
Watch: Martha Stewart Is Ready to Get the Scoop on Pete Davidson. Martha Stewart might have an eligible bachelor on her podcast soon. The lifestyle guru's son she never had, more famously known as Pete Davidson, is booked and busy but could still make an appearance on the Martha Stewart podcast.
Jersey Shore's Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi Says Sammi "Sweetheart" Giancola Blocked Her
Watch: Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi BLOCKED by Sammi Sweetheart. Even the Jersey Shore crew isn't exempt from some family drama. As the cast of MTV's reality show continues documenting their lives, some viewers are wondering if original cast member Sammi "Sweetheart" Giancola will ever come back for a visit. According to Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi, her former co-star really isn't interested.
