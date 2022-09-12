ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Comments / 2

Related
E! News

Kourtney Kardashian Reveals the Extreme Lengths She'll Take for Beauty

Watch: Kourtney Kardashian Reveals HOW FAR She'd Go For Flawless Skin. When it comes to beauty, Kourtney Kardashian isn't afraid to poosh it to the extreme. After all, the reality TV star and her family members are known for trying bizarre cosmetic treatments. In an exclusive interview with E! News, Kourtney explained why she's not afraid to take extreme procedures, especially if it's all in the name of beauty.
CELEBRITIES
E! News

JoJo Siwa Confirms She's Dating Avery Cyrus

Watch: JoJo Siwa Confirms She's VERY HAPPY Dating Avery Cyrus. JoJo Siwa and Avery Cyrus are making their relationship TikTok official. The "D.R.E.A.M." singer and the content creator confirmed their romance in a video posted to the social platform on Sept. 12. In the clip, JoJo and Avery can be seen sitting in front of a Chuck E. Cheese photobooth that snaps pictures and turns them into drawings. JoJo then showed footage of them posing for the pics and how the sketches turned out. After smiling for the camera for the first pic, JoJo and Avery shared a kiss. The Dance Moms alum captioned the clip, "Happiest girl."
CELEBRITIES
E! News

Kourtney Kardashian Shares Rare Glimpse Into Penelope Disick and Alabama Barker's Sisterhood Bond

Watch: Why Kourtney Kardashian Wants Fast Fashion to Be Sustainable. Kourtney Kardashian can't get enough of her big, blended family. After marrying Travis Barker in not one but three wedding ceremonies this year, The Kardashians star officially became a stepmom and expanded her crew in a whole new way. Now, as the newlywed phase continues, Kourtney appears more than happy with how everything turned out.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Travis Barker
Person
Landon Barker
Person
Mason Disick
Person
Shanna Moakler
Person
Penelope Disick
Person
Scott Disick
Person
Alabama Barker
Person
Kourtney Kardashian
E! News

Kylie Jenner Has a Magical Trip to Disney With Stormi Webster, True Thompson and Dream Kardashian

Watch: Kylie Jenner Brushes Off Breast Milk Leaking Onto Shirt on TikTok. Rise and shine, it's Disney day. On Sept. 15, Kylie Jenner shared a glimpse into a fun family day with her 4-year-old daughter Stormi Webster, sister Khloe Kardashian and ex Tristan Thompson's daughter, True, 4, and Rob Kardashian's daughter Dream, 5, who he shares with ex Blac Chyna. Kylie posted sweet snapshots to her Instagram Stories, walking through Disneyland holding hands with the three girls, who all donned different colored Disney ears. The Kylie Cosmetics founder was living her best life, enjoying the rides and singing along to "It's A Small World."
CELEBRITIES
E! News

Real Housewives of Beverly Hills: See the Shocking Texts Sent After Kathy Hilton's "Meltdown"

Watch: Why Kathy Hilton Would "NEVER" Join the RHOBH Cast Full Time. A cold front has hit Aspen. The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' cast trip in the snowy Colorado locale continued on the Sept. 14 episode of the Bravo series, and just when fans thought they were going to have to wait another week to see the much-teased fallout between Kyle Richards and Kathy Hilton, an ominous message appeared on the screen.
TV & VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kardashian Family#Linus Celebrities#Linus Entertainment#Ivf#Kardashians#Wsj
E! News

See JoJo Siwa and Avery Cyrus Make Their Red Carpet Debut as a Couple

Watch: JoJo Siwa Confirms She's VERY HAPPY Dating Avery Cyrus. You oughta know—that JoJo Siwa and Avery Cyrus just made their romance red carpet official. The "Boomerang" singer and the content creator attended the opening night of Alanis Morissette's musical Jagged Little Pill at the Pantages Theatre in Los Angeles on Sept. 15. For the event, JoJo wore a white blouse with black trim, ruffle cuffs and a bow tie from Alice + Olivia as well as a black skirt, coordinating belt and pink sneakers. She added a touch of sparkle to her look with her accessories, which included a shimmering headband, glittery gloves and earrings.
LOS ANGELES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
E! News

R&B Singer Jesse Powell Dead at 51

The music industry has lost a beloved member. Singer Jesse Powell recently passed away at his Los Angeles home, his sister Tamara Powell shared on social media Sept. 13. The R&B artist, well-known for his late '90s track "You," was 51. "It is with a heavy heart that we announce...
LOS ANGELES, CA
E! News

See Drew Barrymore React to Ex Justin Long's Relationship With Kate Bosworth

Watch: Drew Barrymore CRIES During Reunion With Ex Justin Long. A supportive friend? We love to see it. During the season three premiere of The Drew Barrymore Show on Sept. 11, Drew Barrymore and Justin Long sat down to discuss their past and present relationships. The two dated on-and-off for three years before officially calling it quits in 2010.
CELEBRITIES
E! News

Josh Duhamel Marries Miss World America Audra Mari

Watch: Josh Duhamel Marries Miss World America Audra Mari. Josh Duhamel married Audra Mari during an intimate ceremony in the actor's home state of North Dakota on Sept. 10, an eyewitness confirms to E! News. As seen in photographs, the groom donned a traditional black tuxedo, complete with old-school coattails...
CELEBRITIES
E! News

Jersey Shore's Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi Says Sammi "Sweetheart" Giancola Blocked Her

Watch: Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi BLOCKED by Sammi Sweetheart. Even the Jersey Shore crew isn't exempt from some family drama. As the cast of MTV's reality show continues documenting their lives, some viewers are wondering if original cast member Sammi "Sweetheart" Giancola will ever come back for a visit. According to Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi, her former co-star really isn't interested.
CELEBRITIES
E! News

E! News

212K+
Followers
51K+
Post
92M+
Views
ABOUT

Bringing you all the latest entertainment news!

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy