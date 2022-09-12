ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monroe County, NY

wdkx.com

Business Shower Networking Expo

Want to win $2,000 to market your business? Attend the first annual Business Shower Networking Expo this Sunday at Davinci of Greece!. Conversance Business Solutions is hosting the event for all local entrepreneurs to connect with bankers, lawyers and business owners to learn about resources that will help you plan, launch and grow your business.
ROCHESTER, NY

