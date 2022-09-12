Read full article on original website
Related
wdkx.com
IAABO 60 Will Be Hosting Clinics To Certified Officials For Section 5 Boys Basketball
If you’re interested in officiating section 5 basketball games right now there’s a demand for referees. The Rochester District Basketball officials Broad 60 will be doing clinics to certified officials. In-person clinics will beheld in room 262 at Brighton High School. Clinics will start at 7 p.m. and...
wdkx.com
Business Shower Networking Expo
Want to win $2,000 to market your business? Attend the first annual Business Shower Networking Expo this Sunday at Davinci of Greece!. Conversance Business Solutions is hosting the event for all local entrepreneurs to connect with bankers, lawyers and business owners to learn about resources that will help you plan, launch and grow your business.
Comments / 0