Cleveland, OH

Comic Relief: Imposters Theater is Giving Sketch Comedy a Cleveland Home

Founder Michael Bush is bringing his big-city talent and connections to Lorain Avenue in Northeast Ohio's first permanent home of improv since Chicago's Second City. Michael Bush isn't joking when he says he wants to change Cleveland's comedy scene. Armed with metal-framed glasses, a soft voice and welcoming smile, the...
CLEVELAND, OH
Saturday Night Live’s New Cast Members Have Some Cleveland Connections

We're expecting at least a few Cleveland jokes in the upcoming SNL season. The upcoming season of Saturday Night Live will feature a couple of new cast members with significant ties to Cleveland. The long-running NBC comedy show announced its four latest featured players on Thursday, welcoming Michael Longfellow, Devon...
CLEVELAND, OH
Inside Gingham Market, Lakewood's Gourmet Grab 'n' Go Spot

The new market provides to-go gourmet meals for hungry Clevelanders to take and prepare at home. During the pandemic, the demand for in-person cooking classes plummeted, leaving Gatherings Kitchen in Lakewood at a loss. The establishment put food on the table by way of interactive cooking sessions, such as their sold-out Garden Bounty and American Diner Supper Club events ($125 each) or their five-week prep school course ($500).
LAKEWOOD, OH

