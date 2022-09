Calhoun Journal

September 12, 2022

Local Events

Oxford, AL – On Tuesday, September 20th at 6:00 pm come to Oxford HighSchool to learn more about mountain biking. Come see what mountain bike racing is all about. This is for 6th-12th grade boys and girls in the Oxford school system. Come to the Media Center’s Tiered Classroom at the high School on 9-20 at 6:00 pm.

For more information, please contact the organizers. For a full list of local events click here.

Back to Home Subscribe Free PREVIOUS ARTICLE