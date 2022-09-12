Hughes: Water rebates should be available to all Peoria residents

The city of Peoria offers five rebates for Peoria water customers, including smart irrigation controllers, but that doesn't mean they are available to all residents.

I live in one of several communities in north Peoria built in the 1980s using a private water company. Living in Citrus Gardens we use Rose Valley Water Co, which covers about 1,000 homes. Our wells are right next to Peoria's, drawing from the same aquifer. But although we are Peoria residents we cannot take advantage of the five rebates the city offers because we do not have a Peoria water account.

The rebates should be available to all residents. We pay for garbage collection why not use that?