Friday in Portland: Oregonians to vote on gun control measure in November, OHS reduces cat adoption feesEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Thursday in Portland: PDX begins installation of new hand-crafted wooden roof and moreEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Wednesday in Portland: SE Portland's Sunnyside neighborhood targeted by man smashing windshieldsEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Tuesday in Portland: New tiny-home village aims to provide low-barrier housing for the homelessEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Monday in Portland: Air quality improving after hazy weekend, fall photo competition is backEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Contract negotiations bog down, no school for Ridgefield students Wednesday
RIDGEFIELD, Wash. — The Ridgefield School District and the teachers union were still at an impasse Tuesday as they negotiated a new teachers’ contract, meaning that classes will once again be canceled Wednesday. Teachers have been on strike since Friday. They are asking for better working conditions for...
Ridgefield teacher's strike continues, both sides back at the table Tuesday
PORTLAND, Ore. — The teachers' strike in Ridgefield continues as the two sides are back at the bargaining table today, with the meetings beginning at 9:30 a.m. Both sides agreed to cancel school on Tuesday, it's the third day of canceled classes. There will be a school board meeting...
Ridgefield teachers union votes no-confidence in district leaders
RIDGEFIELD, Wash. — As Ridgefield teachers walked the picket line for the fourth day Wednesday, they overwhelmingly voted that they had no confidence in district leaders, the Ridgefield Education Association said. The union said Superintendent Nathan McCann has failed to provide effective and compassionate leadership for teachers and students.
Hot spots for transit crime in Portland metro area
East Portland often gets a bad rap for its high crime rates, but when it comes to emergency and non-emergency calls coming to the Multnomah County Sheriff's Office Transit Division, it barely makes the top five. We looked at the latest numbers on which locations have seen the most calls...
Organizer cancels Portland Polish Festival, citing unsafe neighborhood
PORTLAND, Ore. — It was supposed to happen this weekend. The annual Portland Polish Festival was scheduled to return to North Portland after being canceled two years in a row because of COVID. "It’s kinda sad that the third year in a row gets canceled," said Ewa Barker, who's...
Explosive disposal unit called to NE 72nd and Sandy
PORTLAND, Ore. — Portland police blocked off Northeast 72nd Avenue and Sandy Boulevard on Wednesday afternoon as the explosive disposal unit tried to get rid of something that was found in that area. Police said the unit disabled a possible device, and then did a K-9 sweep for any...
PGE demolishes smokestack at Oregon's last coal-fired power plant
It’s the end of an era in Oregon, as Portland General Electric on Thursday demolished a 656-foot-tall smokestack and boiler at the Boardman Coal Plant. The location was the last coal-fired power plant in Oregon. It ceased operations in 2020 after 40 years. Explosives were placed at the base...
WWeek: Crime encroaches on Dawson Park, landmark of Portland's Black community
Over the past two years, Portland’s Dawson Park has been the site of murders, reported drug dealing, and sex work. People living in the area say their calls to the city have gone unanswered. Willamette Week spent several days at the park and pouring through police reports for a...
GRO Parade of Homes
If you are looking for design inspiration, look no further than the GRO Parade of Homes in Ridgefield, Washington. You can tour six exquisite homes, built and decorated to perfection. The Parade of Homes runs through September 25th. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit their webpage here.
Oregon State Parks hosting two volunteer opportunities on National Public Lands Day
PORTLAND, Ore. — Oregon Parks are looking for volunteers to come work alongside park staff on National Public Lands Day. On September 24, volunteers can help at Jessie M. Honeyman State Park on the Oregon Coast to plant native trees and shrubs to increase shade cover and replace plants that have been trampled or crowded out by others in the campground.
Returning to in-person event, Portland Book Festival announces author lineup
PORTLAND, Ore. — Portland Book Festival organizers have announced the lineup of authors, as the 2022 version of the event returns to in-person activities. The festival was held virtually in 2020 held over multiple weeks and featured a hybrid format in 2021 with a week of virtual events and a smaller in-person festival.
'City in Crisis, Finding Solutions:' Neighborhood fears crime creeping in
PORTLAND, Ore. — We’ve reported a lot on Portland’s growing crime issues and neighborhood frustration. Now we’re hearing from people who are worried about crime that’s heading their way. On one recent day, it just so happened an alarm company was hooking up a new...
Molalla mayor pulls gun on driver, claims self defense: 'Vehicle was going to run me over'
MOLALLA, Ore. — The mayor of Molalla is being investigated for his part in an incident that took place Saturday at the Molalla Buckeroo Grounds. Molalla Mayor Scott Keyser was assisting evacuees from the McIver Fire by housing animals at the Buckeroo Grounds. In a video posted on Facebook,...
Fun Fall Events in Hood River
Looking for some fun fall events in The Gorge? Melanie Finstad, manager of the Hood River Visitor Center, joined us to share some great fall events to get on your calendar!. For more information on all these events and more, check out the Visit Hood River website. This segment sponsored...
Proponents of Oregon gun control measure push ahead, opponents push back
PORTLAND, Ore. — At issue is how to solve the gun violence crisis. Reverend Mark Knutson with Augustana Lutheran Church said he and his colleagues have joined the grassroots effort of Measure 114. "When I hear a high school senior, nephew say, when I asked what his top goals...
Interstate Bridge lifts happening Friday night, Saturday morning, for routine maintenance
PORTLAND, Ore. — ODOT will have intermittent bridge lifts on the Interstate Bridge beginning this Friday, September 17, at 9 p.m. as crews apply oil to the 6.5 miles of bridge cables. The lifts will last no more than 20 minutes at a time. They will conclude the lifts...
Transit Police arrest 15 people, issue 31 citations during mission in SE Portland
PORTLAND, Ore. — Transit police deputies arrested 15 people, seized weapons and drugs, and issued 31 warnings last Thursday during a public safety mission near the 122nd Avenue MAX Station. The Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office Transit Police Division said the area near the intersection of 122nd Avenue and East...
Home, barn burned by McIver Fire in Clackamas County
Fire officials say a home and a barn were burned by the fire that broke out at Milo McIver State Park on Friday in Clackamas County. Thankfully there were no reported injuries associated with the fire, which prompted Level 3 "Go Now" evacuation orders for those living near the park.
What caused Fanno Creek in Portland to turn white?
PORTLAND, Ore. — Something was causing Fanno Creek to turn white, and Portland Bureau of Environmental Services investigators recently found what was causing the change in the water. The spill response team received reports about Fanno Creek turning white the Tuesday before Labor Day. Investigators scouted the creek near...
George Fox golfer given sponsor's exemption to play in Portland Classic
PORTLAND, Ore. — The best women golfers in the world are in town for the LPGA AmazingCre Portland Classic golf tournament at Columbia Edgewater Country Club in Portland. It’s a special week for area golf fans and especially one golfer from George Fox University in Newberg. Makensie Tool,...
