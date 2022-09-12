ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ridgefield, WA

Ridgefield teachers union votes no-confidence in district leaders

RIDGEFIELD, Wash. — As Ridgefield teachers walked the picket line for the fourth day Wednesday, they overwhelmingly voted that they had no confidence in district leaders, the Ridgefield Education Association said. The union said Superintendent Nathan McCann has failed to provide effective and compassionate leadership for teachers and students.
Hot spots for transit crime in Portland metro area

East Portland often gets a bad rap for its high crime rates, but when it comes to emergency and non-emergency calls coming to the Multnomah County Sheriff's Office Transit Division, it barely makes the top five. We looked at the latest numbers on which locations have seen the most calls...
PORTLAND, OR
Education
Washington Education
Union, WA
Explosive disposal unit called to NE 72nd and Sandy

PORTLAND, Ore. — Portland police blocked off Northeast 72nd Avenue and Sandy Boulevard on Wednesday afternoon as the explosive disposal unit tried to get rid of something that was found in that area. Police said the unit disabled a possible device, and then did a K-9 sweep for any...
PORTLAND, OR
PGE demolishes smokestack at Oregon's last coal-fired power plant

It’s the end of an era in Oregon, as Portland General Electric on Thursday demolished a 656-foot-tall smokestack and boiler at the Boardman Coal Plant. The location was the last coal-fired power plant in Oregon. It ceased operations in 2020 after 40 years. Explosives were placed at the base...
OREGON STATE
GRO Parade of Homes

If you are looking for design inspiration, look no further than the GRO Parade of Homes in Ridgefield, Washington. You can tour six exquisite homes, built and decorated to perfection. The Parade of Homes runs through September 25th. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit their webpage here.
RIDGEFIELD, WA
Oregon State Parks hosting two volunteer opportunities on National Public Lands Day

PORTLAND, Ore. — Oregon Parks are looking for volunteers to come work alongside park staff on National Public Lands Day. On September 24, volunteers can help at Jessie M. Honeyman State Park on the Oregon Coast to plant native trees and shrubs to increase shade cover and replace plants that have been trampled or crowded out by others in the campground.
OREGON STATE
Returning to in-person event, Portland Book Festival announces author lineup

PORTLAND, Ore. — Portland Book Festival organizers have announced the lineup of authors, as the 2022 version of the event returns to in-person activities. The festival was held virtually in 2020 held over multiple weeks and featured a hybrid format in 2021 with a week of virtual events and a smaller in-person festival.
PORTLAND, OR
Fun Fall Events in Hood River

Looking for some fun fall events in The Gorge? Melanie Finstad, manager of the Hood River Visitor Center, joined us to share some great fall events to get on your calendar!. For more information on all these events and more, check out the Visit Hood River website. This segment sponsored...
HOOD RIVER, OR
Home, barn burned by McIver Fire in Clackamas County

Fire officials say a home and a barn were burned by the fire that broke out at Milo McIver State Park on Friday in Clackamas County. Thankfully there were no reported injuries associated with the fire, which prompted Level 3 "Go Now" evacuation orders for those living near the park.
CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR
What caused Fanno Creek in Portland to turn white?

PORTLAND, Ore. — Something was causing Fanno Creek to turn white, and Portland Bureau of Environmental Services investigators recently found what was causing the change in the water. The spill response team received reports about Fanno Creek turning white the Tuesday before Labor Day. Investigators scouted the creek near...
PORTLAND, OR
George Fox golfer given sponsor's exemption to play in Portland Classic

PORTLAND, Ore. — The best women golfers in the world are in town for the LPGA AmazingCre Portland Classic golf tournament at Columbia Edgewater Country Club in Portland. It’s a special week for area golf fans and especially one golfer from George Fox University in Newberg. Makensie Tool,...
NEWBERG, OR

