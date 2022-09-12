ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lemon Grove, CA

Escondido Police Updates

On September 4, 2022, a man was trespassing at a local church. The churchgoers called police because they were trying to have services and the man was not leaving. When an officer arrived, the man yelled at the officer, looked like he wanted to fight, and then ran. An off-duty San Diego Sheriff’s Deputy was also attending services at the church, and he helped the officer successfully arrest the man and remove him so that church could resume.
ESCONDIDO, CA
NBC San Diego

Man on Probation Accused in Slaying of His Lemon Grove Neighbor

A probationer was back behind bars Tuesday on suspicion of killing a neighbor during a weekend fight at their Lemon Grove apartment complex, authorities reported. Ernest Tyree Kelly, 32, was arrested late Monday afternoon in connection with the fracas in the 3700 block of Grove Street, according to the San Diego County Sheriff's Department.
LEMON GROVE, CA
L.A. Weekly

Officer Injured in Suspected DUI Crash on Friars Road [San Diego, CA]

DUI Driver Injures SDPD Officer in Traffic Accident on Mission Valley Drive. The collision occurred on September 5th, at around 4:30 a.m., near the 9600 block of Friars Road. According to reports, a 47-year-old woman in a 2013 Range Rover rear-ended a police cruiser. The cruiser was then pushed into another vehicle. The impact of the collision left the officer with injuries.
SAN DIEGO, CA
Times of San Diego

Son, 27, Jailed for Allegedly Gunning Down His Mother in Pacific Beach

A man was behind bars Wednesday on suspicion of shooting his mother to death at a beach just south of Crystal Pier, authorities reported. Daniel Caldera, 27, was arrested at about 11 a.m. Tuesday in the death of his 65-year-old mother, who was found mortally wounded off the western terminus of Reed Avenue in Pacific Beach roughly 10 1/2 hours earlier, according to the San Diego Police Department.
SAN DIEGO, CA
Valley Roadrunner

Drunk driver temporarily closes E•’lo•te stand

The E•’lo•te stand in Valley Center closed last month after an early-morning run-in with a drunk driver. The Rodriguez family, who own the business, are hoping to reopen soon. According to Sheriff’s Lt. James Emig: “The damage was caused during a vehicle pursuit on July 25, 2022,...
VALLEY CENTER, CA
NBC San Diego

Two Charged in Otay Mesa High-Speed Pursuit, Human Smuggling

Two men have been charged by federal prosecutors with leading Border Patrol agents on a high-speed chase through South San Diego, then crashing their vehicle, which was packed with migrants being smuggled into the United States, the U.S. Attorney's Office said Thursday. Sergio Cervantes-Lopez, 30, of San Diego, and Remigio...
SAN DIEGO, CA
NBC San Diego

Inmate Dies at County Jail in Otay Mesa

A 56-year-old male inmate died after being found unresponsive in his cell at the George Bailey Detention Facility in Otay Mesa, officials said Wednesday. The man was found unresponsive by his cellmate, who used an intercom to report the incident to deputies on Tuesday afternoon, according to the San Diego County Sheriff's Department.
SAN DIEGO, CA
thevistapress.com

Kidnapping – Vista – Child Found Safely

The three-year-old boy has been found and is now back safely with his mother. It happened on Monday, September 12 around 10:30 p.m. in the 900 block of Postal Way in Vista. The mother came home and discovered her son was missing. The babysitter was not aware the boy had been taken nor was there any sign someone had broken into the home.
VISTA, CA

