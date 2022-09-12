Read full article on original website
northcountydailystar.com
Escondido Police Updates
On September 4, 2022, a man was trespassing at a local church. The churchgoers called police because they were trying to have services and the man was not leaving. When an officer arrived, the man yelled at the officer, looked like he wanted to fight, and then ran. An off-duty San Diego Sheriff’s Deputy was also attending services at the church, and he helped the officer successfully arrest the man and remove him so that church could resume.
Police arrest man in fatal shooting of mom in Pacific Beach
San Diego Police said Daniel Caldera was arrested on suspicion of shooting and killing his 65-year-old mother in Pacific Beach.
Son arrested in shooting death of woman on beach
The son of a woman who was shot and killed on the sand in Pacific Beach early Tuesday has been arrested on suspicion of her murder, San Diego police said.
NBC San Diego
Man on Probation Accused in Slaying of His Lemon Grove Neighbor
A probationer was back behind bars Tuesday on suspicion of killing a neighbor during a weekend fight at their Lemon Grove apartment complex, authorities reported. Ernest Tyree Kelly, 32, was arrested late Monday afternoon in connection with the fracas in the 3700 block of Grove Street, according to the San Diego County Sheriff's Department.
L.A. Weekly
Officer Injured in Suspected DUI Crash on Friars Road [San Diego, CA]
DUI Driver Injures SDPD Officer in Traffic Accident on Mission Valley Drive. The collision occurred on September 5th, at around 4:30 a.m., near the 9600 block of Friars Road. According to reports, a 47-year-old woman in a 2013 Range Rover rear-ended a police cruiser. The cruiser was then pushed into another vehicle. The impact of the collision left the officer with injuries.
Son, 27, Jailed for Allegedly Gunning Down His Mother in Pacific Beach
A man was behind bars Wednesday on suspicion of shooting his mother to death at a beach just south of Crystal Pier, authorities reported. Daniel Caldera, 27, was arrested at about 11 a.m. Tuesday in the death of his 65-year-old mother, who was found mortally wounded off the western terminus of Reed Avenue in Pacific Beach roughly 10 1/2 hours earlier, according to the San Diego Police Department.
Probationer Jailed in Fatal Weekend Fight in Lemon Grove
A probationer was back behind bars Tuesday on suspicion of killing a neighbor during a weekend fight at the Lemon Grove apartment complex where the two men lived, authorities reported. Ernest Tyree Kelly, 32, was arrested late Monday afternoon in connection with the fracas in the 3700 block of Grove...
Joseph Mehlenbacher, 20, Sentenced 25 Years to Life for Fatal El Cerrito Apartment Shooting
A young man who was convicted of first-degree murder for shooting another man at an apartment in the El Cerrito neighborhood was sentenced Wednesday to 25 years to life in state prison. Joseph Mehlenbacher, 20, was found guilty by a San Diego jury earlier this year for the Dec. 26,...
NBC San Diego
El Cajon K-9 Who Survived Stabbing While On-Duty is Given Sendoff for Retirement
A K-9 with an impressive resume that includes responding to more than 1,000 radio calls and surviving a stabbing earlier this year was given a sendoff fit for a hero as he retires from the El Cajon Police Department. K-9 Jester has a lifetime of belly rubs and treats to...
Murder suspect arrested after fight leaves man dead
Authorities arrested a man on suspicion of murder after a fight in Lemon Grove left another man dead Monday.
Motorcyclist survives grisly hit-and-run crash in Mira Mesa
A motorcyclist is sharing his story after a hit-and-run collision in Mira Mesa led to him being wedged in the rear windshield of a moving SUV.
Man arrested after SWAT standoff near Skyline
A man wanted by the United States Marshals Service is under arrest after a standoff with SWAT Tuesday evening.
Suspect arrested in murder of young mother
San Diego Police have arrested a man suspected of stabbing a young woman to death at a home near Washington and MLK. Investigators say the woman in her 20s was discovered dead from stab wounds Tuesday night by her parents when they returned home.
Fugitive holes up in Lomita-area home, leads to SWAT standoff
The U.S. Marshals Service was looking for suspect Arcadio Cruz, who was wanted for a federal bail jumping warrant.
Valley Roadrunner
Drunk driver temporarily closes E•’lo•te stand
The E•’lo•te stand in Valley Center closed last month after an early-morning run-in with a drunk driver. The Rodriguez family, who own the business, are hoping to reopen soon. According to Sheriff’s Lt. James Emig: “The damage was caused during a vehicle pursuit on July 25, 2022,...
NBC San Diego
Two Charged in Otay Mesa High-Speed Pursuit, Human Smuggling
Two men have been charged by federal prosecutors with leading Border Patrol agents on a high-speed chase through South San Diego, then crashing their vehicle, which was packed with migrants being smuggled into the United States, the U.S. Attorney's Office said Thursday. Sergio Cervantes-Lopez, 30, of San Diego, and Remigio...
NBC San Diego
Inmate Dies at County Jail in Otay Mesa
A 56-year-old male inmate died after being found unresponsive in his cell at the George Bailey Detention Facility in Otay Mesa, officials said Wednesday. The man was found unresponsive by his cellmate, who used an intercom to report the incident to deputies on Tuesday afternoon, according to the San Diego County Sheriff's Department.
thevistapress.com
Kidnapping – Vista – Child Found Safely
The three-year-old boy has been found and is now back safely with his mother. It happened on Monday, September 12 around 10:30 p.m. in the 900 block of Postal Way in Vista. The mother came home and discovered her son was missing. The babysitter was not aware the boy had been taken nor was there any sign someone had broken into the home.
Mother, Children Injured in Rollover Crash in El Cajon
A mother and her two young children were hospitalized Thursday after being rescued from an overturned SUV. El Cajon Police reported that a Volkswagen SUV crashed, rolled over and struck a power line in the 1300 block of East Madison Avenue. A utility pole and power lines were also taken...
Caught on video: Hit-and-run crash in Spring Valley injures motorcyclist
Surveillance video shows the hit-and-run collision between a pickup truck and a motorcycle on a Spring Valley road, which left the motorcyclist with serious injuries.
