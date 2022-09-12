Read full article on original website
Top five fun things to do in BaltimoreKaleah McilwainBaltimore, MD
7 free things to do in BaltimoreKaleah McilwainBaltimore, MD
Best places to go crabbing in BaltimoreKaleah McilwainBaltimore, MD
Best comedy shows in BaltimoreKaleah McilwainBaltimore, MD
Go-to places for live music in BaltimoreKaleah McilwainBaltimore, MD
10 things to do in Locust PointKaleah McilwainBaltimore, MD
Tim Tebow’s net worth in 2022
It sounds crazy now, but the then 34-years -old, Tim Tebow was headed back to the NFL — perhaps in the vein of New Orleans Saints star Taysom Hill as a potential do-it-all type of guy for the Jacksonville Jaguars. Nevertheless, after just one preseason game, he was cut. So, sure, let’s take a look […] The post Tim Tebow’s net worth in 2022 appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Ezekiel Elliott’s strong message to Cowboys after Dak Prescott injury
The Dallas Cowboys 2022 season got off to a very rough start in Week 1 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Not only did they lose by a score of 19-3, but they also lost their star quarterback Dak Prescott to a thumb injury that will hold him out for the next 6-8 weeks. In the wake of Prescott’s injury, running back Ezekiel Elliott has a plea for the Cowboys coaching staff that he’s hoping they will listen to.
Chiefs star Patrick Mahomes throws shade at PFF after escape act in win vs. Chargers
Thursday night’s highly-anticipated matchup between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Los Angeles Chargers was billed as a battle between two of the top quarterbacks in the game today. True enough, both Patrick Mahomes and Justin Herbert did not disappoint. Mahomes and Herbert both had their moments during the...
Jerry Jones cuts Jimmy Garoppolo-Cowboys trade links with Dak Prescott update
Jerry Jones and the Dallas Cowboys won’t be trading for Jimmy Garoppolo or look for a long-term replacement for Dak Prescott after his concerning hand injury in Week 1. They don’t need to anyway. When Prescott sustained the hand injury that was later revealed would require surgery and...
Drew Brees’ net worth
When Drew Brees suffered a dislocated injury in the last game of the 2005 season with the San Diego Chargers, there were questions about where his NFL career would go. The New Orleans Saints decided to take a chance on the former Purdue Boilermakers standout, and there was no looking back for either side. Brees enjoyed an illustrious career with the Saints before hanging them up following the 2020 season. Brees’ money hasn’t just come from contracts though, he has done plenty off the field to make money too. Today, we’re taking a look at Drew Brees’ net worth in 2022.
Saints latest free agent signing could spell trouble for Alvin Kamara’s fantasy value
New Orleans Saints running Alvin Kamara’s rib injury may be worse than the team let on. During the Saints’ week 1 game against the Atlanta Falcons, Kamara played less than he typically would. The lead back was on the field for just 61% of the snaps resulting in just 38 total plays.
Buccaneers QB Tom Brady will be freaking out after latest Mike Evans, Julio Jones updates
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers could be very short handed at wide receiver for their NFC South matchup against the New Orleans Saints Sunday. Both Mike Evans and Julio Jones missed practice on Thursday. Fellow wideout Chris Godwin is already highly unlikely to suit up for the rivalry game. Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady might be left […] The post Buccaneers QB Tom Brady will be freaking out after latest Mike Evans, Julio Jones updates appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Bears QB Justin Fields’ serious plea to Trey Lance that 49ers fans will be 100% on board with
After facing and beating the San Francisco 49ers in Week 1, Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields has one request for his fellow QB Trey Lance: take care of himself better on the field. Speaking to reporters after their weekend showdown, Fields admitted he’s going to talk to Fields because of...
Cowboys get brutal Michael Gallup update ahead of bout with Bengals
Mike McCarthy said Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Michael Gallup will miss Sunday’s game against the Cincinnati Bengals, per Michael Gehlken. Gallup is dealing with a knee injury and has not progressed to the point of playing. McCarthy revealed the process for his eventual return. “There is still a process...
Micah Parsons drops stern Joe Burrow warning to Cowboys ahead of Week 2 vs. Bengals
Micah Parsons doesn’t expect to see the same Joe Burrow that struggled against the Pittsburgh Steelers when they meet in Week 2, and the Dallas Cowboys shouldn’t as well. The Cowboys star made his opinion on Burrow clear, emphasizing that the team shouldn’t underestimate the Cincinnati Bengals quarterback. While Burrow may have thrown for four interceptions the last time out, it doesn’t mean he would do the same against Dallas. In the contrary, the youngster will only be more aware of his passes and decision-making to avoid making mistakes once again.
Jameis Winston lands on injury report ahead of Week 2
Jameis Winston led the New Orleans Saints to a fantastic comeback against the Atlanta Falcons in Week 1. Unfortunately, it appears as if he may have picked up an injury along the way that could throw his status for the Saints Week 2 contest against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in doubt.
Lamar Jackson makes end-all statement about Ravens contract situation
Baltimore Ravens star quarterback Lamar Jackson made a final statement on his uncertain contract situation with the team. According to The Athletic’s Jeff Zrebiec, Jackson said he is done discussing his contract. The Ravens and Lamar Jackson were unable to come to an agreement ahead of the regular season....
‘We will go with the hot hand’: Kyle Shanahan reveals plan that should frighten Jeff Wilson Jr. owners
Kyle Shanahan and the San Francisco 49ers could be facing an issue at the running back position. And some might not like where they are headed. Elijah Mitchell, the 49ers starting running back heading into the 2022 season, will be sidelined for around the next two months. After suffering a sprained MCL, Mitchell has been placed on injured reserve.
Bills’ Von Miller drops bold Josh Allen take that will make every Buffalo-area table quiver in fear
It’s a Bills Mafia tradition to smash tables before games, and if Von Miller’s prediction on Josh Allen proves to be true, there will be a lot of table destruction in the Buffalo area this 2022. Speaking on his podcast on Tuesday, Miller didn’t hold back on his thoughts about the MVP battle this campaign […] The post Bills’ Von Miller drops bold Josh Allen take that will make every Buffalo-area table quiver in fear appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Colts reveal Shaquille Leonard’s final status for Week 2 vs. Jaguars
Shaquille Leonard will not play in Week 2 for the Indianapolis Colts, per Ian Rapoport. The news comes as a bit of a surprise given the fact that Leonard practiced all week. Nevertheless, Indianapolis is clearly not willing to risk further injury. Rapoport also reported that the Colts ruled out wide receiver Alec Pierce ahead […] The post Colts reveal Shaquille Leonard’s final status for Week 2 vs. Jaguars appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Dan Campbell’s zany solution to Lions injury woes
The Detroit Lions were decimated with injuries, particularly to their offensive line, in Sunday’s Week 1 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles. Starting center Frank Ragnow, along with left tackle Taylor Decker and left guard Jonah Jackson, were in and out of the lineup in the 38-35 loss. On Thursday, Lions head coach Dan Campbell had […] The post Dan Campbell’s zany solution to Lions injury woes appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Justin Herbert’s immediate post-game injury report could spell trouble for Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers and the Kansas City Chiefs produced quite the spectacle on Thursday night. Unfortunately for LA, they were on the wrong end of a tightly-contested game that saw Patrick Mahomes and Co. escape with a 27-24 win in the Arrowhead Stadium. To make matters worse, it looks like Chargers superstar quarterback Justin […] The post Justin Herbert’s immediate post-game injury report could spell trouble for Chargers appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NFL・
The Chiefs fantasy football sleeper you need to have on your team in Week 2
The Kansas City Chiefs and Los Angeles Chargers will bump heads at Arrowhead Stadium in Week 2. Following a victorious first week against the Arizona Cardinals, the Kansas City Chiefs will visit the Los Angeles Chargers for “Thursday Night Football.”. The Chargers won in Week 1 as well, defeating...
‘He’s got to learn how to be a pro’: Myles Garrett puts Browns rookie on notice ahead of Week 2
Myles Garrett called out Cleveland Browns rookie Perrion Winfrey, per Mary Kay Cabot. Winfrey did not participate in a recent practice due to disciplinary reasons. The details of the situation were unclear, but Garrett shared his opinion on the matter. “I think we all have to step up and say...
NFL・
Patrick Mahomes makes it clear to Chargers it’s going to take more than Khalil Mack to stop him
The Los Angeles Chargers were supposed to show Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs that it was going to be harder to score on them this year, which they actually did for the most part of the Thursday Night Football game between the two AFC West division rivals. In fact, the Chiefs scored just […] The post Patrick Mahomes makes it clear to Chargers it’s going to take more than Khalil Mack to stop him appeared first on ClutchPoints.
