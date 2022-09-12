ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spokane Valley, WA

KREM2

Section of North Idaho Centennial Trail to close

COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — A section of the North Idaho Centennial Trail just off Interstate 90 between Coeur d'Alene and Post Falls is scheduled to be closed through October, as reported by our news partner, the Coeur d'Alene Press. A detour has been established for those using the popular...
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Coeur d’Alene Fire closes all outside burning due to unhealthy air quality

COEUR D’ALENE, ID. — The Coeur d’Alene Fire Department has closed all outside burning due to continued unhealthy air quality in the region. The Idaho Department of Environmental Quality advised the burn ban. This includes small personal recreational fires, even if it’s in an approved fire pit. CDA Fire will prohibit all recreational fires until further notice and will ask...
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
KHQ Right Now

Spokane County Interstate Fair monitors air quality issue

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - The Spokane County Interstate Fair is monitoring air quality issues, but all events are continuing as planned. If you do have health issues the fair encourages you to wear a mask. The 71st annual Spokane County Interstate Fair and Rodeo will kick off Friday, Sept. 9,...
SPOKANE COUNTY, WA
FOX 28 Spokane

Utah-based Crumbl Cookie applies for building permit in Spokane

SPOKANE, Wash. – The founder of Crumbl Cookie, Lance Hemsley, has filed a building permit application to bring the Utah-based cookie company to Spokane, our news partners at The Spokesman-Review reported. The building permit is for 7808 N. Division St., Suite 4. According to The Spokesman-Review, the project valuation...
SPOKANE, WA
FOX 28 Spokane

BREAKING: Swat activity in Spokane Valley

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. – There is a large police presence in Spokane Valley near East Sprague and Conklin Road. Conklin Road going southbound is currently closed. If you are headed that way be prepared for heavier traffic and police presence. KHQ has a crew on the way and we...
SPOKANE VALLEY, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Outdoor Activities#Air Quality#K12
FOX 28 Spokane

Roam Coffee House opens new location in North Spokane

SPOKANE, Wash. – Local coffee shop “Roam Coffee House,” known for it’s artisan coffee and locally roasted beans, has opened a new location in North Spokane. Shelley and Aaron Quigley own Roam Coffee house. Shelley is a local farmer, and both are two science teachers. Their green coffee is sourced and tested using precise quality controls and roasted using a scientific approach that focuses on bean flavor development while reducing bitter flavors.
SPOKANE, WA
Shoshone News Press

As wildfires continue to burn, air quality has quickly diminished

Several ongoing fires continue to burn in Northern Shoshone County. Both sparked by lightning in late August, little has changed on the Columbus and Bear Gulch Fires in recent days. The Columbus Fire, located on the Coeur d'Alene River Ranger District has now burned an estimated 1,000 acres. Six miles...
SHOSHONE COUNTY, ID
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Eastbound I-90 ramp near Liberty Lake to close

LIBERTY LAKE, Wash. — If you’re driving on I-90 heading east near Liberty Lake, you will need to change your route. Starting at 10 p.m. on Wednesday, WSDOT-East will close the Eastbound I-90 ramp at Country Vista Drive and Appleway Avenue. Crews will be continuing construction on the Kramer Parkway undercrossing in Liberty Lake. WSDOT-East says to use Barker Road...
LIBERTY LAKE, WA
FOX 28 Spokane

Emu runs loose in Nine Mile Falls

SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. – An emu has been hanging out around Nine Mile Falls in recent weeks, according to several families in the area. Witnesses say they’ve seen the emu pictured poking around the neighborhood, but so far no one has claimed it. KHQ’s Claire Graham reached out...
NINE MILE FALLS, WA
FOX 28 Spokane

Two arrested in hours-long standoff in Spokane Valley

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. – Spokane County Sheriff’s deputies said two people were arrested following a domestic violence order violation dispute that led to a SWAT standoff on Tuesday. Deputies said someone called around 9:30 to report that a man was violating a domestic violence order of protection. Deputies...
SPOKANE VALLEY, WA

