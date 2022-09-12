Read full article on original website
Section of North Idaho Centennial Trail to close
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — A section of the North Idaho Centennial Trail just off Interstate 90 between Coeur d'Alene and Post Falls is scheduled to be closed through October, as reported by our news partner, the Coeur d'Alene Press. A detour has been established for those using the popular...
‘Something needs to be done’: People push for traffic safety improvements where teens crashed near Elk
ELK, Wash. — A serious car crash in North Spokane county now has people pushing for change. Two teens from Riverside High School are still fighting for their lives after Wednesday’s crash. The community is devastated, but many aren’t shocked. They’ve been worried about the area for years.
Coeur d’Alene Fire closes all outside burning due to unhealthy air quality
COEUR D’ALENE, ID. — The Coeur d’Alene Fire Department has closed all outside burning due to continued unhealthy air quality in the region. The Idaho Department of Environmental Quality advised the burn ban. This includes small personal recreational fires, even if it’s in an approved fire pit. CDA Fire will prohibit all recreational fires until further notice and will ask...
New map shows some parts of Spokane are much hotter than others
SPOKANE, Wash.– We now know which Spokane neighborhoods are most affected by heat waves. Results for the Spokane Beat the Heat project were published on Thursday. The project’s goal is to find areas impacted most by the urban heat effect and help local leadership make decisions on how to keep people in those areas safe. 19 people died in Spokane...
KHQ Right Now
Spokane County Interstate Fair monitors air quality issue
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - The Spokane County Interstate Fair is monitoring air quality issues, but all events are continuing as planned. If you do have health issues the fair encourages you to wear a mask. The 71st annual Spokane County Interstate Fair and Rodeo will kick off Friday, Sept. 9,...
FOX 28 Spokane
Utah-based Crumbl Cookie applies for building permit in Spokane
SPOKANE, Wash. – The founder of Crumbl Cookie, Lance Hemsley, has filed a building permit application to bring the Utah-based cookie company to Spokane, our news partners at The Spokesman-Review reported. The building permit is for 7808 N. Division St., Suite 4. According to The Spokesman-Review, the project valuation...
FOX 28 Spokane
City of Liberty Lake prepares for ‘The Moving Wall’ to be displayed at Pavillion Park
LIBERTY LAKE, Wash. – “The Moving Wall,” a travelling Vietnam War memorial replica will be escorted into Liberty Lake on Sept. 15, beginning at 8:30 a.m, and will be in the city until Sept. 19. Ahead of the Moving Wall’s arrival, volunteers placed a display from the...
FOX 28 Spokane
BREAKING: Swat activity in Spokane Valley
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. – There is a large police presence in Spokane Valley near East Sprague and Conklin Road. Conklin Road going southbound is currently closed. If you are headed that way be prepared for heavier traffic and police presence. KHQ has a crew on the way and we...
FOX 28 Spokane
Kootenai County Commissioner Bela Kovacs’ salary cut in half
COEUR d’ALENE, Idaho – The Kootenai County Board of Commissioners recently voted to cut the assessor’s salary in half. They say Bela Kovacs has failed to perform the duties of his office. In a unanimous vote, the board of commissioners made their voices heard at the last...
FOX 28 Spokane
Roam Coffee House opens new location in North Spokane
SPOKANE, Wash. – Local coffee shop “Roam Coffee House,” known for it’s artisan coffee and locally roasted beans, has opened a new location in North Spokane. Shelley and Aaron Quigley own Roam Coffee house. Shelley is a local farmer, and both are two science teachers. Their green coffee is sourced and tested using precise quality controls and roasted using a scientific approach that focuses on bean flavor development while reducing bitter flavors.
KHQ Right Now
2 Riverside High School students airlifted to hospital after serious crash in North Spokane
SPOKANE, Wash. - The Riverside School District Office has confirmed the two individuals who were airlifted to the hospital are Riverside High School students. They are in the hospital in critical condition. The school district will be offering counseling for those affected by the incident. Last Updated : Sept. 15...
Five-vehicle crash cleared at SR 395 south of Chewelah near Skok Road
CHEWELAH, Wash. — If you were traveling near Stevens County on SR 395, you might have been delayed in the area. A five-vehicle crash was completely blocking both directions of SR 395 near Skok Road. The crash has since cleared. Crews are still on the scene. WSP says to...
Shoshone News Press
As wildfires continue to burn, air quality has quickly diminished
Several ongoing fires continue to burn in Northern Shoshone County. Both sparked by lightning in late August, little has changed on the Columbus and Bear Gulch Fires in recent days. The Columbus Fire, located on the Coeur d'Alene River Ranger District has now burned an estimated 1,000 acres. Six miles...
Family of 23-year-old man killed by Spokane police seeking up to $23 million in damages from city
SPOKANE, Wash. — The family of a Marshallese man who Spokane police shot and killed in January want to sue the city for as much as $23 million. Police said the man was holding a knife to an infant before police shot him, but a claim filed by the family suggests that may not be the case.
Right lane of eastbound US 2 back open after crash
SPOKANE, Wash. — The right lane of eastbound US 2 is back open after a crash. Emergency crews are still using the right shoulder near the I-90 entrance. Drivers should continue to use caution in the area. COPYRIGHT 2022 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE...
bigcountrynewsconnection.com
70-Year-Old Arrested in Idaho County After Allegedly Exposing Himself in Front of a Group of Children
IDAHO COUNTY - On Wednesday, September 14, 2022, Idaho County Dispatch received a call about a male subject in a blue van on Highway 13 that had allegedly exited the van naked and exposed himself in front of a group of children. According to the Idaho County Sheriff's Office, deputies...
Eastbound I-90 ramp near Liberty Lake to close
LIBERTY LAKE, Wash. — If you’re driving on I-90 heading east near Liberty Lake, you will need to change your route. Starting at 10 p.m. on Wednesday, WSDOT-East will close the Eastbound I-90 ramp at Country Vista Drive and Appleway Avenue. Crews will be continuing construction on the Kramer Parkway undercrossing in Liberty Lake. WSDOT-East says to use Barker Road...
KHQ Right Now
Mead School Board votes against banning critical race theory, books about gender identity
SPOKANE, Wash. - The Mead School Board voted against two proposals that would have banned critical race theory curriculum and books that taught about gender identity. For a closer look click here.
FOX 28 Spokane
Emu runs loose in Nine Mile Falls
SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. – An emu has been hanging out around Nine Mile Falls in recent weeks, according to several families in the area. Witnesses say they’ve seen the emu pictured poking around the neighborhood, but so far no one has claimed it. KHQ’s Claire Graham reached out...
FOX 28 Spokane
Two arrested in hours-long standoff in Spokane Valley
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. – Spokane County Sheriff’s deputies said two people were arrested following a domestic violence order violation dispute that led to a SWAT standoff on Tuesday. Deputies said someone called around 9:30 to report that a man was violating a domestic violence order of protection. Deputies...
