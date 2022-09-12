ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennis

Tennis rankings: Alcaraz is youngest No. 1; Serena Williams jumps 284 spots

By Alex Butler
UPI News
UPI News
 4 days ago

Sept. 12 (UPI) -- Carlos Alcaraz, 19, officially became the youngest No. 1 player in ATP rankings history, while Ons Jabeur climbed to No. 2 in the WTA rankings and Serena Williams jumped 284 spots, the tennis organizations said Monday.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Y6LCS_0hs0SBkC00
Serena Williams reached the third round of the 2022 U.S. Open and climbed 284 spots in the WTA singles rankings. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI

Alcaraz beat fifth-seeded Norwegian Casper Ruud of Norway in four sets in the U.S. Open men's singles final Sunday in Flushing, N.Y. The third-seeded Spaniard's victory resulted in a climb from No. 4 in the ATP singles rankings.

"I played great matches, with high intensity, over the last [three] weeks," Alcaraz told reporters Sunday at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. "I'm really happy to move on, to be No. 1 in the world. I'm so so happy."

Alcaraz's climb up the ATP rankings, which were started in 1973, wasn't his only achievement. He also became the youngest player to win a Grand Slam since Rafael Nadal won the 2005 French Open . Nadal also was 19 when he claimed that singles title.

Ruud jumped from No. 7 to a career-best No. 2 in the rankings, thanks to his performance at the final Grand Slam of the season.

Russian Daniil Medvedev, who lost in the fourth round of the U.S. Open, dropped from No. 1 to No. 4. Germany's Alexander Zverev fell from No. 2 to No. 5.

Frenchman Corentin Moutet, who lost to Ruud in the fourth round in Flushing, made the biggest climb in the men's rankings. He jumped 28 spots from No. 112 to No. 84.

Canada's Felix Auger-Aliassime dropped out of the Top 10, falling from No. 8 to No. 13. American Frances Tiafoe moved inside the Top 25 due to his run to the semifinals at the U.S. Open. Tiafoe moved from No. 26 to No. 19.

On the women's side, No. 1 Iga Swiatek of Poland held on to her No. 1 ranking. Swiatek, who first claimed the No. 1 ranking in April, beat No. 5 Ons Jabeur of Tunisia in straight sets Saturday in the U.S. Open women's singles final.

Jabeur moved from No. 5 to No. 2 in the WTA rankings. American Jessica Pegula, who lost to Swiatek in the U.S. Open quarterfinals, moved up from No. 8 to a career-high No. 5. Fellow American Cori "Coco" Gauff also jumped from No. 12 to No. 8 for another career-high ranking.

No. 16 Danielle Collins, No. 17 Madison Keys, No. 22 Amanda Anisimova and No. 23 Alison Riske-Amritraj are the other Americans in the Top 25 of the WTA rankings. No. 33 Shelby Rogers, No. 44 Bernarda Pera and No. 49 Sloane Stephens are the other Americans in the Top 50. Stephens was No. 51 last week.

Serena Williams, who announced in August that she would walk away from tennis after the U.S. Open, was ranked No. 605 before the tournament. She moved up nearly 300 spots to No. 321 after to her run in singles competition, which ended in the third round.

Swiatek and Alcaraz each received $2.6 million each for their first-place finishes at the U.S. Open.

This article originally appeared on UPI.com

Comments / 6

Related
Distractify

Tennis Star Coco Gauff's Parents Were Also Talented Athletes

The tennis world recently said their goodbyes to the now-retired GOAT Serena Williams, but it appears that Coco Gauff is slated to follow in the legend’s footsteps. Not only has the 18-year-old shaken up the game by defeating Venus Williams at Wimbledon only at 15, but Coco also continues to prove that her star power, athleticism, and humble spirit will make her the sport’s next rising legend and icon for young Black women and girls.
TENNIS
CNN

Opinion: Why Tiafoe is probably not a symbol of things to come in tennis

Frances Tiafoe was one of the breakthrough stories of the US Open Tennis tournament. He learned to play on the same courts that his father -- an immigrant from war-torn Sierra Leone -- helped build as a member of the construction crew. But his unlikely rise to tennis stardom should in no way be mistaken as a sign that the demographic profile of the sport is changing. Diversity in the sport is still in short supply, writes sports sociologist Harry Edwards.
NFL
brides.com

Rafael Nadal and Mery Perelló's Relationship Timeline

They say you never get over your first love, and tennis superstar Rafael Nadal and wife Mery “Xisca” Perelló may be living proof. Having met in their hometown of Manacor in Mallorca, they began dating when he was just 19 years old, and she 17. Yet, it would be years before they ever acknowledged their relationship publicly.
TENNIS
The Independent

‘I don’t think it looks professional’: Andy Murray voices opposition to late matches

Andy Murray believes tennis needs to address the growing number of late-night matches.Great Britain’s Davis Cup tie against the USA in Glasgow on Wednesday did not conclude until nearly 1am, with Murray and Joe Salisbury narrowly losing the deciding doubles to Rajeev Ram and Jack Sock.That followed a number of matches at the US Open that carried on until the early hours, while it is an increasingly common scenario at some tour events.Although a sizeable number of fans at the Emirates Arena did stay for the finish, many had to leave, with no public transport options at that time and...
TENNIS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rafael Nadal
Person
Serena Williams
golfmagic.com

RUMOUR: Is Jon Rahm really going to ditch PGA Tour for LIV Golf?

LIV Golf are reportedly gearing up to name another big signing in the coming weeks and speculation is mounting that it could be Jon Rahm. The former World No.1 has previously spoken on the topic of LIV on several occasions and if you take a closer look at what he has said over the past year it's not inconceivable that he may have had a shift in attitude.
GOLF
thecomeback.com

Serena Williams gives surprising retirement update

Women’s tennis legend Serena Williams played what many expected to be her final tennis match earlier this month when she lost to Ajla Tomljanović in the third round of the US Open after announcing her retirement plans. But based on her recent comments, it sounds like there’s a chance the all-time great hasn’t played her last tennis match, after all.
TENNIS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Madison Keys#Wta#Norwegian#Spaniard#Grand Slam#Russian
TMZ.com

Tennis Star Simona Halep Undergoes Nose Job, 'Functional' & 'Aesthetic'

Two-time Grand Slam winner Simona Halep will look a little different the next time she takes the tennis court ... she just revealed she got a nose job -- for both "functional" and "aesthetic" purposes. The 30-year-old said in a social media post Thursday she'd been having difficulty breathing for...
TENNIS
HollywoodLife

Recently Retired Allyson Felix Praises Serena Williams & Advises Her To ‘Soak It All In’: ‘She’s Been A Gift’

Serena Williams took her final bow at what she said will be her last professional tennis competition on September 2nd, 2022. The 23-time Grand Slam winner captivated fans and drew scores of celebrities and record-breaking viewers to Arthur Ashe Stadium during her epic run, but ultimately lost to Ajla Tomljanovic in the third round. Recently retired track star and Olympic gold medalist Allyson Felix gushed over Serena’s incredible career and shared her advice for the athlete now that she has a bunch of free time (not really, though). “I hope she just soaks it all in!” the 11-time Olympic medalist told HollywoodLife in an EXCLUSIVE interview. “We were all watching and just celebrating this incredible career as she moves towards other passions in her life. She’s been a gift and to myself and to so many other people, and I just hope that she really really enjoys it.”
TENNIS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Poland
NewsBreak
Tennis
Country
Norway
Country
Germany
Country
Tunisia
NewsBreak
Sports
golfmagic.com

Will Zalatoris makes HUGE prediction for PGA Tour vs LIV Golf

Will Zalatoris believes Tour pros will one day be able to compete on both the PGA Tour and LIV Golf, following an interview with Graham Bensinger. Zalatoris confirmed he will remain on the PGA Tour despite recent speculation on social media that a World Top 10 player could soon be off to LIV Golf.
GOLF
Yardbarker

Alexander Zverev confirms fresh injury blow that leaves his season in doubt

Alexander Zverev has confirmed it is ‘more a question of weeks or most likely even months’ before he’ll be back on court. The German number one was expected to make a return to tennis this week for the first time since suffering a serious injury at this year’s Roland Garros, which forced him to miss Wimbledon and the US Open.
TENNIS
AFP

Roger Federer, from enfant terrible to saintly global icon

From racquet-smashing enfant terrible with a bad attitude and ill-advised ponytail to universally respected role model and modern icon, Roger Federer has attained almost saintly status. "I have always had the utmost respect for my friend Rafa as a person and as a champion," he wrote when the Spaniard won a 13th Roland Garros in 2020, equalling his record of 20 majors.
TENNIS
The Associated Press

Quote Box: Reaction to Federer's retirement from tennis

LONDON (AP) — Reaction to Roger Federer’s announcement that he will retire from tennis after the Laver Cup in London next week. ___ “I wish this day would have never come… it’s a sad day for me personally and for sports people around the world. I said it to you when we spoke and now it’s here. It’s been a pleasure but also an honor and privilege to share all these years with you, living so many amazing moments on and off the court.” — Rafael Nadal, a 22-time Grand Slam champion and one of Federer’s biggest rivals on the court. ___
TENNIS
UPI News

UPI News

Washington, DC
448K+
Followers
64K+
Post
152M+
Views
ABOUT

United Press International is a leading provider of news, photos and information to millions of readers around the globe via UPI.com and its licensing services. With a history of reliable reporting dating back to 1907, today's UPI is a credible source for the most important stories of the day

 https://www.upi.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy