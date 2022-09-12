ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Former MLB pitcher turned Port Authority cop dies in crash on way to 9/11 memorial event

By Teddy Grant, ABC News
WSB Radio
WSB Radio
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1mSOom_0hs0QbQY00

NEW YORK — A former MLB pitcher who retired and became a Port Authority police officer has died in a car accident on his way to a Sept. 11 memorial ceremony on Sunday in New York City, the Atlanta Braves announced.

"We are deeply saddened on the passing of former Braves pitcher Anthony Varvaro," the Braves tweeted. "Anthony, 37, played parts of six seasons in the majors, including four with Atlanta."

Varvaro voluntarily retired from the MLB in 2016 and became a Port Authority police officer, the team said.

"He was en route to serve at the World Trade Center Command in commemoration of September 11, 2001 activities when he was involved in a motor vehicle accident," the Braves said. "Our thoughts and prayers are with his family and colleagues."

In a statement to ABC News, Port Authority Chairman Kevin O'Toole and Port Authority Executive Director Rick Cotton said they were "heartbroken" over Varvaro's passing.

"The entire Port Authority family is heartbroken to learn of the tragic passing of Officer Anthony Varvaro. Officer Varvaro represented the very best of this agency, and will be remembered for his courage and commitment to service," O'Toole and Cotton said.

"On this solemn occasion as the Port Authority mourns the loss of 84 employees in the attacks on the World Trade Center -- including 37 members of the Port Authority Police Department -- our grief only deepens today with the passing of Officer Varvaro. On behalf of the entire agency, we send our deepest condolences to Officer Varvaro's wife, Kerry, his four children, and his family and friends."

Varvaro, who hailed from Staten Island, New York, played 166 games with the Seattle Mariners, Braves and Boston Red Sox before voluntarily retiring, according to the MLB.

ABC News' Matt Foster contributed to this report.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WSB Radio

Mother arraigned in Coney Island drowning deaths of 3 kids

NEW YORK — (AP) — A mother charged with drowning her three children at New York's Coney Island beach was arraigned on murder charges Friday, authorities said. Erin Merdy, 30, was charged with first and second-degree murder in the deaths of her children Zachary Merdy, 7, Liliana Stephens-Merdy, 4, and Oliver Bondarev, 3 months, a spokesperson for the Brooklyn district attorney's office said.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
New York City, NY
Crime & Safety
City
New York City, NY
City
Staten Island, NY
Atlanta, GA
Crime & Safety
City
Atlanta, NY
Local
Georgia Crime & Safety
City
Atlanta, GA
WSB Radio

After 7 decades, iconic Buckhead restaurant closing its doors

ATLANTA — After serving ice cream, Chubby Deckers, and footlong chili dogs to Buckhead for decades, an iconic restaurant is closing. The Zesto at 2469 Piedmont Road will close its doors for the last time on Sunday. Jimbo Livaditis, who owns Zesto with his siblings told the Atlanta Journal-Constitution...
ATLANTA, GA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Anthony Varvaro
WSB Radio

What Oklahoma series cancelation means for Georgia football future

Georgia’s 2023 schedule got a lot softer on Wednesday, as the school announced it would be canceling its home-and-home with Oklahoma at the behest of the SEC. The reason being is that Oklahoma’s return trip to Athens is scheduled for 2031, well after the Sooners officially join the SEC. Tennessee and LSU have also had future series against the Sooners canceled as well.
NORMAN, OK
WSB Radio

Drug trafficking sting targets Dallas recording studio, nets 25 arrests

DALLAS — Twenty-five suspected drug traffickers are facing a host of charges following the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration’s “Operation Papercheck Fresh.”. The large-scale operation targeted nine Dallas-area locations, including a recording studio, DEA Dallas Special Agent in Charge Eduardo A. Chávez stated in a news release issued Wednesday.
DALLAS, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#9 11 Memorial#Seattle Mariners#The Atlanta Braves#Abc News#Cotton
WSB Radio

Georgia woman picking up lunch at fast food drive-thru gets sandwich, bag of cash

JACKSON COUNTY, Ga. — A Georgia woman who went to grab a sandwich at a Jackson County fast food drive-thru ended up with an unexpected side: A stack of cool, hard cash. The Jackson Police Department said Joann Oliver went to pick up a drive-through sandwich Wednesday. When she got back to work and sat down to enjoy her lunch, she found $543.10 in cash underneath her sandwich.
JACKSON COUNTY, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
WSB Radio

Fire starts inside Ingles grocery store in Fayetteville

FAYETTEVILLE, Ga. — Fire officials are working to learn how a fire started inside an Ingles grocery store in Fayetteville on Wednesday morning. Firefighters say they were called to the supermarket on Hwy. 92 before 11:30 a.m. on Wednesday. Crews say the fire started inside the store, but did...
FAYETTEVILLE, GA
WSB Radio

WSB Radio

Atlanta, GA
45K+
Followers
92K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

News 95-5 and AM 750 WSB radio for Atlanta's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wsbradio.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy