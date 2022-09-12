ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Volusia County, FL

Troopers search for driver who hit and killed cyclist in Volusia County Saturday night

By Jack DeMarco
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3euyM2_0hs0QHy800

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — The search is on for a driver who ran from a crash that killed a cyclist in Volusia County on Saturday, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

The crash happened around 8:40 p.m. near the intersection of International Speedway Boulevard and 4th Street.

>>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<

Troopers said an unknown vehicle was traveling westbound on ISB in the same direction as the cyclist, who was riding in the shoulder on the road.

The driver of the vehicle, for an unknown reason, ran off the roadway, hit the cyclist and ran from the scene.

The 56-year-old Daytona Beach man was pronounced dead on the scene.

According to a news release, traffic homicide investigators found a car part in the area and said they are looking for a dark gray 2007-2018 Jeep Wrangler SUV.

If you have any information on this deadly crash, call FHP at 407-737-2213 or CRIMELINE.

This crash remains under investigation.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 8

August Bee
4d ago

To the hit and run driver, turn your self in. They will be able to narrow down the the owner of the the jeeps in the area and bust you. 🙏 RIP to the bicyclist.

Reply
6
Related
click orlando

Crash shuts down State Road 415 in New Smyrna Beach

NEW SMYRNA BEACH, Fla. – A crash with injuries on Thursday shut down State Road 415 in New Smyrna Beach. The crash happened around 4 p.m. in the area of State Road 415 and Budd Road, south of State Road 44. [TRENDING: Here’s when Florida’s minimum wage will go...
NEW SMYRNA BEACH, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Volusia County, FL
Crime & Safety
City
Daytona Beach, FL
Local
Florida Accidents
Volusia County, FL
Accidents
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
County
Volusia County, FL
click orlando

Pedestrian struck, killed in Orange County crash, troopers say

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A pedestrian died Wednesday morning after being hit by a Jeep in Orange County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. Troopers said the crash happened on Jetport Drive near Boggy Creek Road around 4:20 a.m. [TRENDING: Professional dancer loses legs after contracting meningococcal meningitis infection...
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Cyclist#Daytona#Traffic Accident#Isb#Jeep#Crimeline#Cox Media Group
WESH

FHP: 40-year-old man dies in Flagler County crash

FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. — One person is dead after a single-vehicle crash in Flagler County. According to Florida Highway Patrol, it happened around 2 a.m. Wednesday in the area of U.S. Highway 1 and Old Dixie Highway. Officials say the vehicle was traveling north on U.S. Highway 1 when...
FLAGLER COUNTY, FL
palmcoastobserver.com

Ormond Beach man killed in single-car crash at US 1, Old Dixie roundabout in Flagler County

A 40-year-old Ormond Beach man died in a single-car crash at the roundabout at U.S. 1 and Old Dixie Highway in Flagler County in the early morning hours of Sept. 14. The man was driving north on U.S. 1 in a sedan at about 1:45 a.m. when he "failed to negotiate the roundabout" for unknown reasons, and lost control of the car, according to a news release from the Florida Highway Patrol.
FLAGLER COUNTY, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
villages-news.com

Ohio woman arrested after turning in front of police officer in The Villages

An Ohio woman driving a sport utility vehicle was arrested after turning in front of a police officer’s squad car in The Villages. Allie Danielle Wagner, 36, of Wheelersburg, Ohio, was driving a white Chevrolet SUV with a Florida license plate at 11:42 p.m. Wednesday when she was at the intersection of U.S. Hwy. 27/441 and Griffin Avenue and turned into the lane of travel of a squad car in the left turn lane, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department.
THE VILLAGES, FL
click orlando

Man accused of neglect after 2 kids found in Volusia Walmart parking lot, deputies say

DELTONA, Fla. – A Deltona man was arrested Wednesday, accused of child neglect after two toddlers were found wandering in a Walmart parking lot in nothing but diapers. The Volusia County Sheriff’s Office said witnesses saw the two children running in the parking lot of the Walmart on Howland Boulevard in Deltona that evening. One witness said the unattended children were almost hit by a car.
DELTONA, FL
click orlando

Escaped convict found asleep in car stolen from Orlando, troopers say

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. – Troopers arrested an escaped convict Monday after he was found asleep in a car that was stolen in Orlando, according to Florida Highway Patrol. Troopers said a New York man reported the car as stolen to the Orlando police at 4:30 a.m. [TRENDING: Shooting scare...
ORLANDO, FL
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Orlando, FL
109K+
Followers
124K+
Post
33M+
Views
ABOUT

WFTV Channel 9 is serving Central Florida local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.wftv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy