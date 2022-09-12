Troopers search for driver who hit and killed cyclist in Volusia County Saturday night

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — The search is on for a driver who ran from a crash that killed a cyclist in Volusia County on Saturday, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

The crash happened around 8:40 p.m. near the intersection of International Speedway Boulevard and 4th Street.

>>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<

Troopers said an unknown vehicle was traveling westbound on ISB in the same direction as the cyclist, who was riding in the shoulder on the road.

The driver of the vehicle, for an unknown reason, ran off the roadway, hit the cyclist and ran from the scene.

The 56-year-old Daytona Beach man was pronounced dead on the scene.

According to a news release, traffic homicide investigators found a car part in the area and said they are looking for a dark gray 2007-2018 Jeep Wrangler SUV.

If you have any information on this deadly crash, call FHP at 407-737-2213 or CRIMELINE.

This crash remains under investigation.

©2022 Cox Media Group