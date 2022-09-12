ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spartanburg County, SC

Poll workers needed in Spartanburg Co. ahead of election

By Bethany Fowler
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Poll workers are needed ahead of the General Election in Spartanburg County.

With the election, on November 8, which is less than two months away, the county needs citizens to fill the important civic responsibility.

The one-day job as a poll worker will learn you $135.

You must be 16 or older to apply. If you’re 18 or older, you must be a registered voter.

To apply to be a poll worker, click here , then hit the button that says “Apply to be a Poll Manager.”

