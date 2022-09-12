Read full article on original website
Updated ASCE Publication Provides Guidance on Anchorage Design for Industrial Facilities
Reston, Va. – Anchorage design involves connecting a structural or non-structural component to a concrete or steel structure. Understanding the state-of-the-practice for the design of cast-in-place anchors, welded anchors, and post-installed anchors is critical when used for petrochemical and other industrial facilities. The latest American Society of Civil Engineers (ASCE) publication, Anchorage Design for Petrochemical and Other Industrial Facilities, Second Edition, serves as a source for uniformity in design, fabrication, and installation. This second edition evaluates the impacts of published reference data, research development, and code changes that have occurred since creation of the 2012 technical report.
Steel Tube Institute Appoints New Director of Hollow Structural Sections, Holly Schaubert
Holly Schaubert brings 18 years of experience in structural-engineering-related roles with an emphasis in business development and leadership. Steel Tube Institute (STI), an organization that brings together key producers in the steel industry to advance the use of steel tubing, this week, announces Holly Schaubert as STI’s new Director of Hollow Structural Sections (HSS).
New Precast Protects Life Website Promotes Precast Concrete’s Resiliency
“We are excited about the launch of our new Precast Protects Life website,” said Jim Schneider, executive director of PCI Mountain States region. “We hope to start conversations among designers, engineers, contractors, and the public about the importance of life safety and resilience in the built environment. Buildings and communities have always faced threats from forces like fires, storms, earthquakes, and floods. The idea of resilience is not new, but it has taken on greater importance given that a changing climate and the increased complexity of our structures and society have made us increasingly vulnerable to these threats.”
BIA Announces 2022 Brick in Architecture Awards Call for Entries
The Brick Industry Association (BIA) has opened entries for the international 2022 Brick in Architecture Awards, featuring a new category for thin brick projects. Entries are due by Nov. 1. As the nation’s leading architectural design competition featuring fired-clay brick, all submissions must use clay brick as the project’s primary building material. Entrants must be either an architect or designer employed by an architectural, design-build or landscaping design firm.
