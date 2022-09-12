ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Joseph, MO

myqcountry.com

Two survive train-car collision in downtown St. Joseph

A driver and passenger are fortunate to have walked away from. an accident in downtown St. Joseph after a train ran into their car, stuck on. the tracks on Francis Street. The St. Joseph Police Department reports the two remarkably suffered. only moderate injuries. Police say the wreck occurred at...
SAINT JOSEPH, MO
northwestmoinfo.com

Troop H Makes Two Misdemeanor Warrant Arrests Tuesday

Officers with Troop H of the Missouri State Highway Patrol Tuesday made a pair of arrests on misdemeanor warrants. The first of the arrest came early in the day at 12:28 A.M., when troopers arrested 23-year-old Kansas City, Missouri resident Skye B. Alonzo on a Holt County Sheriff’s Department arrest warrant for failing to display valid plates on a motor vehicle and was cited for speeding.
KANSAS CITY, MO
City
Saint Joseph, MO
Local
Saint Joseph, MO
Saint Joseph, MO
Crime & Safety
kttn.com

Four members of Missouri street gang found guilty of drug trafficking conspiracy

Four Kansas City, Mo., men who were part of 246, a violent street gang, were convicted by a federal jury for their roles in a drug-trafficking conspiracy. Ladele D. Smith, also known as “Dellio” and “Dog,” 35; David J. Duncan, IV, also known as “Deej” or “DJ,” 33; Roy Franklin, Jr., 31; and Gary O. Toombs, 42, were found guilty of participating in a conspiracy to distribute heroin, cocaine, oxycodone, and marijuana from Jan. 1, 2011, to Oct. 1, 2019. Smith, Duncan, and Franklin were also convicted of multiple counts that charged them with various drug trafficking and firearms crimes, including a drive-by shooting and discharging a firearm during a crime of violence. Toombs was convicted of multiple counts that charged him with various drug trafficking and firearms crimes as well.
KANSAS CITY, MO
kttn.com

Bank manager in Missouri accused of defrauding elderly customers

A bank branch manager from Missouri appeared in court Thursday to answer charges accusing her of stealing $175,000 from elderly customers. Andrea Nicole Hopkins, 28, Florissant, was indicted on September 7 on four felony counts of bank fraud. She pleaded not guilty Thursday. Hopkins’ indictment alleges that from Feb. 20,...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Person
Joseph Post
Person
Dave Hart
northwestmoinfo.com

Maryville Man Seriously Injured in One-Vehicle Crash

BUCHANAN COUNTY,MO – A Maryville man sustained serious injuries in a one-vehicle accident south of St. Joseph late Tuesday afternoon. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says the accident occurred as 35-year old Phillip McGary was northbound on I-29, 3 miles south of St. Joseph around 5:30 pm. McGary traveled off the roadway and struck the guardrail. After the crash, the vehicle returned to the roadway where it came to rest.
MARYVILLE, MO
KX News

Mystery death along the Missouri

The family of Ryan Pyle won't rest until they get answers about what happened to Ryan in August of 2020. Ryan's remains were discovered across the river from where is car and dog were located.
MISSOURI STATE
myqcountry.com

St. Joseph Health Department to start offering COVID-19 bivalent booster shot

The St. Joseph Health Department will start offering the latest COVID-19 bivalent booster shot this Friday. The Health Department is offering the Pfizer brand of this vaccine to begin with, which is authorized for those ages 12 and up. You must have had your initial doses of the vaccine, and must wait at least two months since your last primary or booster dose of the shot.
SAINT JOSEPH, MO
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
kjluradio.com

Charges dropped against two men involved in motorcycle gang shootout at the Lake of the Ozarks

Charges are dropped against two men involved in a deadly motorcycle gang shootout last year at the Lake of the Ozarks. The special prosecutor in the case, Cole County Prosecuting Attorney Locke Thompson, confirms charges were dropped several months ago against Tonka Ponder, of Preston, and Daniel Kurtzeborn, of Iberia. Thompson was unable to provide an explanation as to why the charges were dropped.
IBERIA, MO
kttn.com

Missouri meth dealer with felony record sentenced to 20 years in prison

A Missouri man was sentenced to serve 20 years in federal prison for firearm and methamphetamine-trafficking offenses. After receiving information that David A. Rodgers, 41, of Sikeston, was distributing large quantities of methamphetamine, law enforcement officials obtained and executed a search warrant at his Sikeston home in August 2020. They found a safe in Rodgers’ bedroom that contained over 800 grams of methamphetamine, several semi-automatic pistols, and approximately $6,000 in cash.
SIKESTON, MO

