Smithville Lake in Clay County, Missouri offers a list of options for people who love the outdoorsCJ CoombsClay County, MO
The historic Weston Burley House No. 1 is a reminder of the once thriving market of tobacco in that Missouri cityCJ CoombsWeston, MO
Some of Smithville, Missouri's earliest settlers were buried at Aker CemeteryCJ CoombsSmithville, MO
myqcountry.com
Two survive train-car collision in downtown St. Joseph
A driver and passenger are fortunate to have walked away from. an accident in downtown St. Joseph after a train ran into their car, stuck on. the tracks on Francis Street. The St. Joseph Police Department reports the two remarkably suffered. only moderate injuries. Police say the wreck occurred at...
myqcountry.com
Half-cent law enforcement tax hopes to lure candidates to St. Joseph Police Dept.
St. Joseph city residents will decide a half-cent sales tax. proposal in November, an increase in the city sales tax aimed specifically at. raising St. Joseph police salaries. City Manager Bryan Carter says the tax hike which is estimated. to generate $5.5 million a year will help the city attract...
St. Joseph man charged in daughter's death hospitalized after harming himself in jail
An inmate at the Buchanan County Jail being held on a felony child abuse charge resulting in the death of his daughter is in serious condition after harming himself at the jail Thursday morning. The Buchanan County Sheriff’s Office says inmate Dustin Beechner was given emergency treatment at the jail...
northwestmoinfo.com
Troop H Makes Two Misdemeanor Warrant Arrests Tuesday
Officers with Troop H of the Missouri State Highway Patrol Tuesday made a pair of arrests on misdemeanor warrants. The first of the arrest came early in the day at 12:28 A.M., when troopers arrested 23-year-old Kansas City, Missouri resident Skye B. Alonzo on a Holt County Sheriff’s Department arrest warrant for failing to display valid plates on a motor vehicle and was cited for speeding.
Swatting incidents reported at multiple Kansas, Missouri high schools
The FBI is investigating after North Kansas City high school, Turner High School, and other schools received swatting calls Thursday.
kttn.com
Four members of Missouri street gang found guilty of drug trafficking conspiracy
Four Kansas City, Mo., men who were part of 246, a violent street gang, were convicted by a federal jury for their roles in a drug-trafficking conspiracy. Ladele D. Smith, also known as “Dellio” and “Dog,” 35; David J. Duncan, IV, also known as “Deej” or “DJ,” 33; Roy Franklin, Jr., 31; and Gary O. Toombs, 42, were found guilty of participating in a conspiracy to distribute heroin, cocaine, oxycodone, and marijuana from Jan. 1, 2011, to Oct. 1, 2019. Smith, Duncan, and Franklin were also convicted of multiple counts that charged them with various drug trafficking and firearms crimes, including a drive-by shooting and discharging a firearm during a crime of violence. Toombs was convicted of multiple counts that charged him with various drug trafficking and firearms crimes as well.
FBI: Numerous ‘swatting’ calls made to schools in Missouri and Kansas
TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Federal Bureau of Investigation has released a statement in response to numerous instances where active shooter threats at schools were reported in Missouri and Kansas. The FBI put out the following statement on Thursday: The FBI is aware of the numerous swatting incidents wherein a report of an active shooter at […]
kttn.com
Bank manager in Missouri accused of defrauding elderly customers
A bank branch manager from Missouri appeared in court Thursday to answer charges accusing her of stealing $175,000 from elderly customers. Andrea Nicole Hopkins, 28, Florissant, was indicted on September 7 on four felony counts of bank fraud. She pleaded not guilty Thursday. Hopkins’ indictment alleges that from Feb. 20,...
krcgtv.com
FBI issues warning after multiple fake active school shooter calls to authorities
KANSAS CITY — The FBI Kansas City Division released a statement Thursday afternoon saying they were aware of "numerous" calls reporting active shooters at schools triggering a response from law enforcement. The FBI called the these incidents "swatting" which is defined by the Oxford Dictionary as an action or...
Missouri mother goes free after daughter’s death
Rebecca Ruud, who stood trial in the death of her teenage daughter in Ozark County, was sentenced Thursday on charges of abandoning a corpse.
northwestmoinfo.com
Maryville Man Seriously Injured in One-Vehicle Crash
BUCHANAN COUNTY,MO – A Maryville man sustained serious injuries in a one-vehicle accident south of St. Joseph late Tuesday afternoon. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says the accident occurred as 35-year old Phillip McGary was northbound on I-29, 3 miles south of St. Joseph around 5:30 pm. McGary traveled off the roadway and struck the guardrail. After the crash, the vehicle returned to the roadway where it came to rest.
kttn.com
Georgia man, charged in Missouri, with being a felon in possession of ammunition in connection with murder
A man from Georgia appeared in court Wednesday on a felon in possession of ammunition charge connected to a fatal St. Louis shooting in July. Darius T. Griffin, 31, was indicted on August 3 on the charge and arrested on August 10 in Georgia. He pleaded not guilty Wednesday in St. Louis.
Mystery death along the Missouri
The family of Ryan Pyle won't rest until they get answers about what happened to Ryan in August of 2020. Ryan's remains were discovered across the river from where is car and dog were located.
myqcountry.com
St. Joseph Health Department to start offering COVID-19 bivalent booster shot
The St. Joseph Health Department will start offering the latest COVID-19 bivalent booster shot this Friday. The Health Department is offering the Pfizer brand of this vaccine to begin with, which is authorized for those ages 12 and up. You must have had your initial doses of the vaccine, and must wait at least two months since your last primary or booster dose of the shot.
One of Missouri’s Most Wanted Found Hiding in a Homeless Camp
It's incredible that authorities caught this suspect considering where he was hiding out. A report says that one of Missouri's most wanted was arrested while hiding out in a homeless camp near the Mississippi River. KZRG shared the story of a suspect who was wanted for questioning for two separate...
Man sentenced over ‘extraordinary quantity’ of meth in Missouri
A federal judge sentenced a California man Monday in federal court for transporting an "extraordinary quantity" of methamphetamine in a car while he traveled in Missouri.
kttn.com
Two men and a woman living in Missouri sentenced to prison terms for $2.1 million meth conspiracy
Two Mexican nationals and a St. Joseph man were sentenced in federal court for their roles in a $2.1 million conspiracy that distributed more than 100 kilograms of methamphetamine in the Kansas City metropolitan area and in northwest Missouri. Juan Guzman, also known as Daniel Solorio and as “Flaco,” 41,...
kjluradio.com
Charges dropped against two men involved in motorcycle gang shootout at the Lake of the Ozarks
Charges are dropped against two men involved in a deadly motorcycle gang shootout last year at the Lake of the Ozarks. The special prosecutor in the case, Cole County Prosecuting Attorney Locke Thompson, confirms charges were dropped several months ago against Tonka Ponder, of Preston, and Daniel Kurtzeborn, of Iberia. Thompson was unable to provide an explanation as to why the charges were dropped.
kttn.com
Missouri meth dealer with felony record sentenced to 20 years in prison
A Missouri man was sentenced to serve 20 years in federal prison for firearm and methamphetamine-trafficking offenses. After receiving information that David A. Rodgers, 41, of Sikeston, was distributing large quantities of methamphetamine, law enforcement officials obtained and executed a search warrant at his Sikeston home in August 2020. They found a safe in Rodgers’ bedroom that contained over 800 grams of methamphetamine, several semi-automatic pistols, and approximately $6,000 in cash.
Missouri woman warns of job scam targeting community groups, bank accounts
In the two years since the pandemic - money lost to online scammers has nearly doubled. One Jackson County woman knows that all too well.
