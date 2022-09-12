Woman dies after reportedly jumping from moving vehicle in Lolo

LOLO - A person died early Sunday morning in Lolo after reportedly jumping out of a moving vehicle.

The Missoula County Sheriff's Office reports deputies responded to a call of suspicious activity near the intersection of US Highway 93 South and Delarka Drive.

A female was reported to have jumped from a moving vehicle. according to a news release.

The Sheriff's Office reports that the caller — who was the male driver of the vehicle — attempted to resuscitate the female passenger.

She was pronounced dead at the scene.

The southbound lanes of US Highway 93 were temporarily closed as deputies conducted an investigation.

The name of the victim has not yet been released.

Anyone who stopped to provide assistance — or has details about the incident — is asked to contact Detective Sgt. Prather at 406-258-4610 or 406-531-0337.