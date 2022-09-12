Read full article on original website
Related
mageenews.com
Audit Shows Millions of Dollars in Potential Savings in 3 School Districts
JACKSON, Miss. – Three school districts in Mississippi could save taxpayers millions annually, according to three new performance audits released by State Auditor Shad White’s office. This project was conducted by data analytics firm GlimpseK12 and was funded by the Mississippi Office of the State Auditor. Three school...
breezynews.com
Local ballot set for November election
The candidates are set for Attala County November elections. In a special election for Attala County Circuit Clerk, the candidates are current interim Circuit Clerk Lula Thompson and District Five Supervisor Tim Pinkard. The winner of the election will finish out the unexpired term of former Circuit Clerk Wanda Fancher, who passed away in 2021.
breezynews.com
Multiple Kosciusko streets set to be repaved
Multiple streets in Kosciusko are set to be repaved. Mayor Tim Kyle said a total of 15 streets will be completely or partially repaved and that the project could start as early as next week. Streets set for paving include:. Martin Luther King Jr. Dr. Wells Street. Natchez Street. Jackson...
deltadailynews.com
Mississippi Highway Patrol Hiring Event
Mississippi Highway Patrol is sponsoring a hiring event in the Mississippi Delta.This is taking place September 24th at 9 a.m. at the Troop D location in Greenwood. They’re looking for people living in the Troop D district. Troop D consists of the following 10 counties: Bolivar, Washinton, Sunflower, Humphreys, Carroll, Leflore, Holmes, Attala, Montgomery and Grenada.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
breezynews.com
Entergy to Provide $3.2 Million in Power Bill Assistance
The $80 rebates that Entergy Mississippi customers are getting this month won’t be the only assistance the company provides to help with the high cost of electricity. Wednesday, it announced Operation Bill Assist, a $3.2 million shareholder-funded program which focuses mainly on low and moderate income residential customers in Attala, Leake and 43 other counties in the company’s service area. Entergy is warning that bills will remain high through the winter primarily because of the increased cost of natural gas which is used to generate much of the electricity the company provides. It says Operation Bill Assist includes the following tools customers can use to lower their bills:
WLBT
How close is Mississippi to medical marijuana being available?
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The medical marijuana law is in place and the state’s started issuing licenses. But we wanted to find out the status of some of the businesses preparing the products. We’ve talked about medical marijuana in a lot of hypotheticals over the course of the last...
breezynews.com
Holmes Bulldogs Loses to East Mississippi Lions at Ridgeland High School
With their home field still under repair and construction from last spring’s exceptional storms, the Holmes Community College Bulldogs traveled to Ridgeland High School to host the East Mississippi Community College Lions Thursday night. The Lions played slow and sure, scoring three touchdowns before the Bulldogs got some traction...
Commercial Dispatch
Prep capsules: Starkville takes its unbeaten record to Louisville
It has been a season of utter domination so far for Starkville, who after defeating Olive Branch, 42-10, on Friday, is now a perfect 3-0 this season. The Yellow Jackets have given up just 23 points as a team compared to scoring 38 points a game as an offense. They...
IN THIS ARTICLE
City of Brandon names new police chief
BRANDON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Brandon Board of Aldermen approved the hiring of new Police Chief Wayne Dearman. He will replace Chief William Thompson who announced his retirement. Dearman, who is a native of Leakesville, joined the Mississippi National Guard when he was in high school. He spent six years serving with the 890th Engineer […]
Madison County Journal
Wayback Burgers now open in Gluckstadt
GLUCKSTADT — Wayback Burgers is now open here with their legandary cooked-to-order burgers and hand-dipped milkshakes. The restaurant, located off Gluckstadt Road between Smallcakes Cupcakery and Creamery and AT&T, celebrated its grand opening this past weekend with a ribbon cutting. Guests enjoyed a buy-one, get-one-free Classic Burger deal and...
Expert Pick: Mississippi State At LSU
Chip Patterson and Barrett Sallee join Chris Hassel to share their expert pick for Mississippi State at LSU.
Two men airlifted to UMMC after shooting in Durant
DURANT, Miss. (WJTV) – Durant police are investigating after two men were injured in a shooting. The shooting happened on Wednesday, September 14 on South Jackson Street. Durant Police Chief Jeremy Johnson said the victims were shot while sitting in a vehicle around 10:50 p.m. Both victims were airlifted to the University of Mississippi Medical […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Troopers investigating four fatal crashes on Mississippi highways
Troopers with the Mississippi Highway Patrol are investigating four fatal crashes that have occurred in the state this week. On Sunday, a Mississippi man died in a crash that happened on U.S. 61 in Jefferson County. MHP officials report that Jeremy Williams, 35, of Madison, died when his 2000 Mercedes...
hottytoddy.com
OPD: Search Continues for Jay Lee’s Body
While a man remains behind bars on no bond, charged with the murder of Ole Miss student Jimmie “Jay” Lee, Lee’s family has not yet had the chance to lay their loved one to rest. Lee, 20, was last seen at about 6 a.m. on July 8...
breezynews.com
A Shoplifter, an MVA, and Trespassing in Attala News
On Tuesday at 2:35pm, an officer was requested to for a report or a shoplifter at the convenience store at the corner of Hwy 43 and Love Road. At 3:23pm, officers responded to a two-vehicle MVA in the Sullivan’s parking lot. At 7:47pm, officer reported a subject arrested for...
Woman found driving truck of missing Mississippi man now charged with his murder
A woman who was found driving the truck owned by a missing Mississippi man has now been charged with his murder. Sierra Inscoe, 20, of Nashville, has been charged with the murder of Carson Sistrunk, a 24-year-old man who was reported missing on Sept. 4 by the Rankin County Sheriff’s Department.
wtva.com
Grenada man charged with murder
GRENADA, Miss. (WTVA) - The Grenada Police Department charged a Grenada man with murder. Grenada Police Chief George Douglas said they arrested James Thompson, 55, on Tuesday. Police charged him for the murder of John Flanagan, 35, in the Futheyville Cove community. Thompson does not have a bond set yet....
Madison County Journal
4 youths sentenced in drive-by shooting
CANTON — Four young men accused of shooting innocent bystanders during a drive-by shooting here in December were each sentenced to 20 years in prison last week, Madison County District Attorney Bubba Bramlett announced. The young men, Gaddis McCullough Jr., 15, Jamarion Mitchell, 17, Jurmarcus Taylor, 19, and Alphonso...
Natchez Democrat
Madison man dies in crash in Jefferson County
NATCHEZ — The Mississippi Highway Patrol reported a Madison man, who was traveling north on U.S. 61 in Jefferson County, died from injuries sustained in a single-vehicle accident. Cpl. Craig James, public affairs officer with MHP Troop M in Brookhaven, said Jeremy Williams, 35, received fatal injuries when his...
Comments / 0