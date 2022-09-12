ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Attala County, MS

Local ballot set for November election

The candidates are set for Attala County November elections. In a special election for Attala County Circuit Clerk, the candidates are current interim Circuit Clerk Lula Thompson and District Five Supervisor Tim Pinkard. The winner of the election will finish out the unexpired term of former Circuit Clerk Wanda Fancher, who passed away in 2021.
ATTALA COUNTY, MS
Multiple Kosciusko streets set to be repaved

Multiple streets in Kosciusko are set to be repaved. Mayor Tim Kyle said a total of 15 streets will be completely or partially repaved and that the project could start as early as next week. Streets set for paving include:. Martin Luther King Jr. Dr. Wells Street. Natchez Street. Jackson...
KOSCIUSKO, MS
Mississippi Highway Patrol Hiring Event

Mississippi Highway Patrol is sponsoring a hiring event in the Mississippi Delta.This is taking place September 24th at 9 a.m. at the Troop D location in Greenwood. They’re looking for people living in the Troop D district. Troop D consists of the following 10 counties: Bolivar, Washinton, Sunflower, Humphreys, Carroll, Leflore, Holmes, Attala, Montgomery and Grenada.
GREENWOOD, MS
Entergy to Provide $3.2 Million in Power Bill Assistance

The $80 rebates that Entergy Mississippi customers are getting this month won’t be the only assistance the company provides to help with the high cost of electricity. Wednesday, it announced Operation Bill Assist, a $3.2 million shareholder-funded program which focuses mainly on low and moderate income residential customers in Attala, Leake and 43 other counties in the company’s service area. Entergy is warning that bills will remain high through the winter primarily because of the increased cost of natural gas which is used to generate much of the electricity the company provides. It says Operation Bill Assist includes the following tools customers can use to lower their bills:
MISSISSIPPI STATE
How close is Mississippi to medical marijuana being available?

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The medical marijuana law is in place and the state’s started issuing licenses. But we wanted to find out the status of some of the businesses preparing the products. We’ve talked about medical marijuana in a lot of hypotheticals over the course of the last...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
Holmes Bulldogs Loses to East Mississippi Lions at Ridgeland High School

With their home field still under repair and construction from last spring’s exceptional storms, the Holmes Community College Bulldogs traveled to Ridgeland High School to host the East Mississippi Community College Lions Thursday night. The Lions played slow and sure, scoring three touchdowns before the Bulldogs got some traction...
RIDGELAND, MS
City of Brandon names new police chief

BRANDON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Brandon Board of Aldermen approved the hiring of new Police Chief Wayne Dearman. He will replace Chief William Thompson who announced his retirement. Dearman, who is a native of Leakesville, joined the Mississippi National Guard when he was in high school. He spent six years serving with the 890th Engineer […]
BRANDON, MS
Wayback Burgers now open in Gluckstadt

GLUCKSTADT — Wayback Burgers is now open here with their legandary cooked-to-order burgers and hand-dipped milkshakes. The restaurant, located off Gluckstadt Road between Smallcakes Cupcakery and Creamery and AT&T, celebrated its grand opening this past weekend with a ribbon cutting. Guests enjoyed a buy-one, get-one-free Classic Burger deal and...
MADISON, MS
Two men airlifted to UMMC after shooting in Durant

DURANT, Miss. (WJTV) – Durant police are investigating after two men were injured in a shooting. The shooting happened on Wednesday, September 14 on South Jackson Street. Durant Police Chief Jeremy Johnson said the victims were shot while sitting in a vehicle around 10:50 p.m. Both victims were airlifted to the University of Mississippi Medical […]
DURANT, MS
OPD: Search Continues for Jay Lee’s Body

While a man remains behind bars on no bond, charged with the murder of Ole Miss student Jimmie “Jay” Lee, Lee’s family has not yet had the chance to lay their loved one to rest. Lee, 20, was last seen at about 6 a.m. on July 8...
OXFORD, MS
A Shoplifter, an MVA, and Trespassing in Attala News

On Tuesday at 2:35pm, an officer was requested to for a report or a shoplifter at the convenience store at the corner of Hwy 43 and Love Road. At 3:23pm, officers responded to a two-vehicle MVA in the Sullivan’s parking lot. At 7:47pm, officer reported a subject arrested for...
ATTALA COUNTY, MS
Grenada man charged with murder

GRENADA, Miss. (WTVA) - The Grenada Police Department charged a Grenada man with murder. Grenada Police Chief George Douglas said they arrested James Thompson, 55, on Tuesday. Police charged him for the murder of John Flanagan, 35, in the Futheyville Cove community. Thompson does not have a bond set yet....
GRENADA, MS
4 youths sentenced in drive-by shooting

CANTON — Four young men accused of shooting innocent bystanders during a drive-by shooting here in December were each sentenced to 20 years in prison last week, Madison County District Attorney Bubba Bramlett announced. The young men, Gaddis McCullough Jr., 15, Jamarion Mitchell, 17, Jurmarcus Taylor, 19, and Alphonso...
CANTON, MS
Madison man dies in crash in Jefferson County

NATCHEZ — The Mississippi Highway Patrol reported a Madison man, who was traveling north on U.S. 61 in Jefferson County, died from injuries sustained in a single-vehicle accident. Cpl. Craig James, public affairs officer with MHP Troop M in Brookhaven, said Jeremy Williams, 35, received fatal injuries when his...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, MS

