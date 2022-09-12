The $80 rebates that Entergy Mississippi customers are getting this month won’t be the only assistance the company provides to help with the high cost of electricity. Wednesday, it announced Operation Bill Assist, a $3.2 million shareholder-funded program which focuses mainly on low and moderate income residential customers in Attala, Leake and 43 other counties in the company’s service area. Entergy is warning that bills will remain high through the winter primarily because of the increased cost of natural gas which is used to generate much of the electricity the company provides. It says Operation Bill Assist includes the following tools customers can use to lower their bills:

MISSISSIPPI STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO