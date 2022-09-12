ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Queen’s four children join solemn march behind mother’s coffin in Edinburgh

By Thomas Kingsley
The Independent
 4 days ago

The Queen’s four children have joined a royal procession behind her coffin as it’s taken to St Giles’ Cathedral in Edinburgh.

King Charles III, Princess Anne, Prince Andrew, and Prince Edward all joined the Royal Mile from the Palace of Holyroodhouse to the cathedral where the late monarch will lie in state for 24 hours.

All four siblings were dressed in military uniform, except Prince Andrew who wore a suit. According to sources he will not wear uniform for most ceremonial events during the period of mourning for Queen Elizabeth II.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=28OWXD_0hs0OCuj00
King Charles, Princess Anne, Prince Andrew and Prince Edward follow the hearse carrying the coffin of Britain's Queen Elizabeth, in Edinburgh, Scotland (REUTERS)

The royal siblings walked in a line behind the hearse carrying their mother’s coffin and a few steps behind will by Anne’s husband Vice Admiral Sir Tim Laurence.

Following in a car were the Queen Consort and the Countess of Wessex.

Tens of thousands of people stood for hours in the blazing sunshine to catch a glimpse of the Queen’s cortège. People from all over the world have been thrust together in the huge crowds, united by the royal family.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2pz30i_0hs0OCuj00
Prince Andrew was not in military uniform during the procession (REUTERS)

The King wore 10 medals as he led the procession in a full-day ceremonial uniform with the rank of Field Marshal - carrying a Field Marshal baton presented to him by the Queen when he took up the role in 2012.

Amongst his medals, Charles wore a Queen's Service Order medal, a Coronation medal, Silver, Golden, Diamond and Platinum medals and a Naval Long Service Good Conduct medal.

Despite not wearing a uniform for the procession, Andrew displayed eight medals with his morning suit.

As a non-working member of the royal family, the Duke of York will not wear uniform except as a special mark of respect for Queen Elizabeth II at the final vigil in Westminster Hall, sources said.

The new Prince of Wales and his brother Prince Harry did not take part in the procession that will follow the Queen's coffin as it is moved from the Palace of Holyroodhouse to Edinburgh's St Giles' Cathedral later on Monday.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Oj6vq_0hs0OCuj00
Royal guards carry Queen Elizabeth II's coffin at the start of the procession from the Palace of Holyroodhouse (Getty Images)

A service of thanksgiving to celebrate the Queen’s life started at 3pm before members of the public will be able to view the coffin which will lie in state for 24 hours.

As the coffin made its way through the cathedral the choir sang Thou Wilt Keep Him In Perfect Peace, Whose Mind Is Stayed On Thee.

The First Minister of Scotland Nicola Sturgeon dressed in all black read the first reading from the book of Ecclesiastes where one of the verses states “there is a time to mourn.”

At the beginning of the service, the Rev Calum MacLeod welcomed the royal family, “representatives of our nation's life” and “people whose lives were touched by the Queen in so many unforgettable ways”.

He said: “And so we gather to bid Scotland's farewell to our late monarch, whose life of service to the nation and the world we celebrate. And whose love for Scotland was legendary.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30PqJA_0hs0OCuj00
The Crown of Scotland sits atop the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II during a Service of Prayer and Reflection for her life at St Giles' Cathedral (AP)

This morning the King gave his first address to Parliament as monarch and vowed to uphold the nation’s “vital parliamentary traditions” in his first visit to parliament as the new monarch following the death of his mother Queen Elizabeth II.

“I cannot help but feel the weight of history which surrounds us and which reminds of the vital parliamentary traditions,” said the new King.

Referring to parliament as “the living and breathing instrument of our democracy”, he said the Queen had pledged to maintain “the precious principles of constitutional government that lie at the heart of our nation”.

The King will also travel to the Palace of Holyroodhouse, where he will have an audience with Scotland's First Minister Nicola Sturgeon. He and the Queen Consort will then attend the Scottish Parliament where members will deliver a motion of condolence.

In the evening, King Charles will hold a vigil with other members of the Royal Family at St Giles' Cathedral, where the Queen will lie at rest.

