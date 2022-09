DENVER – The Denver Pioneers triathlon team announced today that the program will host the inaugural Mile High Relays on Sunday, Sept. 25 on the University Denver campus. This is the first time in school history that an NCAA triathlon event will be held at DU, and this year's race will feature the programs that finished in each of the top-four spots at last year's national championships. Among the NCAA division-I teams that will join Denver at the relays are defending national champion Arizona State as well as San Francisco and South Dakota.

DENVER, CO ・ 2 DAYS AGO